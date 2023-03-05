A Celeb Trainer Spills All Of His Workout Secrets With Ben Bruno

How to start working out, get the results you want, & enjoy doing it, plus the most common myths about fitness on the internet and what to do instead. the truth about celebrities' workout regimens the best tip for actually sticking with an exercise routine how to know what kind of workouts you should be doing based on your goals the 3 key things you need to be focusing on in the gym the minimum amount of time you need to work to be your healthiest self what everyone gets wrong about stretching the most important type of exercise to prioritize as you age how to know if your workout is actually making a difference + when to change it up the best kind of workout for fat loss why you might actually be doing too much cardio a personal trainer's thoughts on 12-3-30, getting 10,000 steps, pre-workout, fasted workouts, & more if there's actually a best time of day to workout the type of workout that could harm your body long term and so much more!