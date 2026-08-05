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453 episodes
- Resharing this popular episode you all loved. It contains this paradigm shift when it comes to how we view friendships. It is a huge unlock that completely changed how I approached building and maintaining friendships in my own life.
My expert guest is Anna Goldfarb, a journalist, author, speaker, and friendship explainer. She dives into the challenges facing friends these days, the most important qualities to making new friendships and deepening old ones, and how to find the most fulfillment in your friendships.
🎧 What you’ll learn:
• The ideal number of friends to have, according to science
• Exactly what the three Ds are and why you need all of them for a successful friendship
• The challenges that make friendship SO much more difficult now than it was for our grandparents
• Exactly what an “about” is, how to find one, and why it is so crucial to lasting friendships
• The differences between memorial and active friendships, and how to treat both
• Small, simple, and specific ways to be a better friend
• How to successfully reach out to potential new friend (and what NOT to say)
• How to identify and navigate a toxic friendship
• How to navigate political differences within friendships
• Why men are so lonely and how women can help
For more from Anna Goldfarb:
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annagoldfarb
• Website:www.annagoldfarb.com
• Book, Modern Friendship: https://annagoldfarb.com/modern-friendship
Ready to uplevel every part of your life? Order Liz’s book 100 Ways to Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success now!
Connect with Liz on Instagram @lizmoody or online at www.lizmoody.com. Subscribe to the substack by visiting https://lizmoody.substack.com/welcome.Buy our cute sweatshirts, conversation cards, and more at https://shop.lizmoody.com/.
Use our discount codes from our highly vetted and tested brand partners by visiting https://www.lizmoody.com/codes.
To join The Liz Moody Podcast Club Facebook group, go to www.facebook.com/groups/thelizmoodypodcast.
This episode is brought to you completely free thanks to the following podcast sponsors:
• Puori: visit https://Puori.com/LizMoody and use code LIZMOODY at checkout for a discount and special offer.
• Birch: go to https://BirchLiving.com/LizMoody for 20% off a new mattress.
• Midi Health: visit JoinMidi.com/LizMoody and book your first Midi Health appointment.
• LMNT: head to DrinkLMNT.com/Liz to get a FREE 8-count sample pack with any order.
The Liz Moody Podcast cover art by Zack. The Liz Moody Podcast music by Alex Ruimy.
This podcast and website represents the opinions of Liz Moody and her guests to the show. The content here should not be taken as medical advice. The content here is for information purposes only, and because each person is so unique, please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions.
The Liz Moody Podcast Episode 454.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
"I Hate Catch Up Calls!" "I Feel Abandoned!": Your Biggest Long Distance Friendship Problems, Solved08/03/2026 | 33 mins.Long distance friendships can be so hard. Today, my real-life long distance friend Leigh and I are answering your most difficult to talk about long distance friendship questions, the ones that feel tricky to bring up to your friends. These are all real questions or situations that you sent in.
This is part of my new series where I ask my real-life relationships to come and weigh in on your biggest struggles about that relationship.
🎧 What you’ll learn:
• How to make long-distance friendships feel close and fun
• How to figure out which communication style works best for the both of you
• How to stop the dreaded "catch-up call" from killing your friendship vibe
• When a friend moving away stings, how to reframe it so it strengthens your bond
• What to do when you're the one always reaching out (and how to tell if it's a communication problem or a friendship problem)
• How to support a friend through a crisis from 3,000 miles away
Get the FREE conversation starter download we made for you and your long distance friendships here: https://www.lizmoody.com/convo
Check out the previous episode in this new series: “Asking My Husband Questions Women Are Too Scared to Ask”
• Listen on Apple
• Listen/Watch on Spotify
• Watch on YouTube
For more from Leigh Weingus:
• Substack, The Aesthetic Edit: https://theaestheticeditnewsletter.substack.com/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leighweingus
Ready to uplevel every part of your life? Order Liz’s book 100 Ways to Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success now!
Connect with Liz on Instagram @lizmoody or online at www.lizmoody.com. Subscribe to the substack by visiting https://lizmoody.substack.com/welcome.Buy our cute sweatshirts, conversation cards, and more at https://shop.lizmoody.com/.
Use our discount codes from our highly vetted and tested brand partners by visiting https://www.lizmoody.com/codes.
To join The Liz Moody Podcast Club Facebook group, go to www.facebook.com/groups/thelizmoodypodcast.
This episode is brought to you completely free thanks to the following podcast sponsors:
• OneSkin: go to OneSkin.co/Liz and use code LIZ to get 15% OFF for a limited time.
• Timeline: visit Timeline.com/Liz to save up to 39% off.
• Pique: head to PiqueLife.com/LizMoody for 20% off + a FREE Starter Kit on $100+ of subscriptions.
The Liz Moody Podcast cover art by Zack. The Liz Moody Podcast music by Alex Ruimy.
This podcast and website represents the opinions of Liz Moody and her guests to the show. The content here should not be taken as medical advice. The content here is for information purposes only, and because each person is so unique, please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions.
The Liz Moody Podcast Episode 453.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- What’s the vaginal microbiome? How do we know if it’s healthy? In this episode, I asked a Harvard and MIT trained Gynecologist these vaginal microbiome questions + the questions you’ve been too embarrassed to say out loud about your own vagina.
My guest is Dr. Sara Szal, a board-certified gynecologist and functional medicine practitioner with 30 years of clinical experience. She is one of the most prominent voices at the intersection of hormones, the vaginal microbiome, and women’s health. We get into every question you’ve ever had that’s related to your vaginal health.
🎧 What you’ll learn:
• If your vaginal microbiome matters more than your gut microbiome
• How sex, new partners, and semen affect your vaginal health
• Antibiotics, tampons, and tight leggings affect on your vagina
• How to properly clean down there in a safe way
• What vaginal smells are healthy and what are not
• If hormone replacement therapy is for everyone
• The breast cancer risk factor people don’t talk about enough
To assess your lifetime risk of breast cancer, take the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Quiz Dr. Sara Szal recommended.
For more from Dr. Sara Szal:
• Substack: https://saraszalmd.substack.com/
• Website: https://saraszalmd.com/
• Books: https://saraszalmd.com/books/
Ready to uplevel every part of your life? Order Liz’s book 100 Ways to Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success now!
Connect with Liz on Instagram @lizmoody or online at www.lizmoody.com. Subscribe to the substack by visiting https://lizmoody.substack.com/welcome.Buy our cute sweatshirts, conversation cards, and more at https://shop.lizmoody.com/.
Use our discount codes from our highly vetted and tested brand partners by visiting https://www.lizmoody.com/codes.
To join The Liz Moody Podcast Club Facebook group, go to www.facebook.com/groups/thelizmoodypodcast.
This episode is brought to you completely free thanks to the following podcast sponsors:
• LMNT: head to DrinkLMNT.com/Liz to get a FREE 8-count sample pack with any order.
• OneSkin: go to OneSkin.co/Liz and use code LIZ to get 15% OFF for a limited time.
• Seed: go to Seed.com/LizMoody and use code LIZMOODY to get 25% off your first month.
• Masterclass: head to MasterClass.com/LizMoody for an additional 15% off.
• AG1: visit DrinkAG1.com/LizMoody and get an AG1 Flavor Sampler and a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2 for FREE in your AG1 Welcome Kit with your first AG1 subscription order.
The Liz Moody Podcast cover art by Zack. The Liz Moody Podcast music by Alex Ruimy.
This podcast and website represents the opinions of Liz Moody and her guests to the show. The content here should not be taken as medical advice. The content here is for information purposes only, and because each person is so unique, please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions.
The Liz Moody Podcast Episode 452.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The viral relationship advice that we see on social media is often not the advice that's going to help us the most. In fact, it's often the stuff that goes viral that can cause us more frustration when we try it and it doesn't work. So today, Couples Therapist, Zach Brittle, joins me to clear things up and rank popular relationship advice from the internet (from the best advice to advice you should ignore).
🎧 What you’ll learn:
• Why couples who never fight might actually be in more danger than those who argue regularly
• The one skill that matters more than how you argue
• How to know if someone is truly emotionally unavailable
• The simple daily habit that builds emotional intelligence in even the most "closed-off" partners
• Why certainty is a relationship killer
• How to identify the two-thirds of your conflicts that will never be resolved (& why that's actually good news)
Check out the previous episode with Zach Brittle:
Top Couples Therapist: How To Stop Settling For Less Than You Deserve (Even When He Thinks Everything's Fine)
• Listen on Apple
• Listen/Watch on Spotify
• Watch on YouTube
Check out the previous ranking advice episodes of The Liz Moody Podcast by searching the titles below:
• Ranking Skincare Advice From Social Media (with Dr. Sam Ellis)
• Ranking Fitness Advice From Social Media (with Harley Pasternak)
• Ranking Gut Health Advice From Social Media (with Dr. Karan Rajan)
• Ranking ADHD Advice For Women From Social Media (with Therapist Jenna Free)
• Therapy Advice: Ranking Best & Worst From Social Media (with Lori Gottlieb)
• Money Advice: Ranking Best & Worst From Social Media (with HerFirst100K)
• Healthy Eating Advice: Ranking Best & Worst From Social Media (with Nutrition By Kylie)
For more from Zach Brittle:
• Website: https://zachbrittle.com/
• Substack: https://zachbrittle.substack.com/
• Podcast: https://marriagetherapyradio.com/all-episodes/
Ready to uplevel every part of your life? Order Liz’s book 100 Ways to Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success now!
Connect with Liz on Instagram @lizmoody or online at www.lizmoody.com. Subscribe to the substack by visiting https://lizmoody.substack.com/welcome.Buy our cute sweatshirts, conversation cards, and more at https://shop.lizmoody.com/.
Use our discount codes from our highly vetted and tested brand partners by visiting https://www.lizmoody.com/codes.
To join The Liz Moody Podcast Club Facebook group, go to www.facebook.com/groups/thelizmoodypodcast.
This episode is brought to you completely free thanks to the following podcast sponsors:
• IQ Bar: text LIZ to 64000 for 20% off.
• LMNT: head to DrinkLMNT.com/Liz to get a FREE 8-count sample pack with any order.
• Wildgrain: go to Wildgrain.com/LizMoody to get $30 off your first box + FREE croissants for LIFE.
• AG1: visit DrinkAG1.com/LizMoody and get an AG1 Flavor Sampler and a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2 for FREE in your AG1 Welcome Kit with your first AG1 subscription order.
The Liz Moody Podcast cover art by Zack. The Liz Moody Podcast music by Alex Ruimy.
This podcast and website represents the opinions of Liz Moody and her guests to the show. The content here should not be taken as medical advice. The content here is for information purposes only, and because each person is so unique, please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions.
The Liz Moody Podcast Episode 451.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- I’m re-releasing this popular episode because so many of you have been sharing how hard it is to focus on your work right now. The answer? Work smarter, not harder.
My guest is a best-selling author and professor at Georgetown University, Cal Newport, and he shares exactly how to work less and get way more done (while also feeling happier and calmer). So many of us are stuck in a cycle of answering emails all day, sitting on Zoom meetings, but never really moving the ball forward in our work or in our lives, and this episode is going to change that. I've used so many of the tactics from this interview to restructure my workdays and how I run my business.
🎧 What you’ll learn:
• 3 principles to follow to do less and accomplish more
• Science-backed strategies to improve focus
• The biggest time drains on your day (and how to fix them)
• What to do to build toward the career of your dreams
• And so much more
For more from Cal Newport:
• Website: www.calnewport.com
• Books: https://calnewport.com/writing/
Ready to uplevel every part of your life? Order Liz’s book 100 Ways to Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success now!
Connect with Liz on Instagram @lizmoody or online at www.lizmoody.com. Subscribe to the substack by visiting https://lizmoody.substack.com/welcome.Buy our cute sweatshirts, conversation cards, and more at https://shop.lizmoody.com/.
Use our discount codes from our highly vetted and tested brand partners by visiting https://www.lizmoody.com/codes.
To join The Liz Moody Podcast Club Facebook group, go to www.facebook.com/groups/thelizmoodypodcast.
This episode is brought to you completely free thanks to the following podcast sponsors:
• Puori: visit https://Puori.com/LizMoody and use code LIZMOODY at checkout for a discount and special offer.
• Masterclass: head to MasterClass.com/LizMoody for an additional 15% off.
• Our Place: check out FromOurPlace.com/LizMoody and use code LIZMOODY for 10% off sitewide.
• Seed: go to Seed.com/LizMoody and use code LIZMOODY to get 25% off your first month.
• LMNT: visit DrinkLMNT.com/Liz to get a FREE 8-count sample pack with any order.
The Liz Moody Podcast cover art by Zack. The Liz Moody Podcast music by Alex Ruimy.
This podcast and website represents the opinions of Liz Moody and her guests to the show. The content here should not be taken as medical advice. The content here is for information purposes only, and because each person is so unique, please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions.
The Liz Moody Podcast Episode 450.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Liz Moody Podcast
The Liz Moody Podcast, hosted by bestselling author and longtime journalist Liz Moody, is a research-backed wellness podcast all about helping you live your healthiest, happiest life. Each week, Liz sits down with some of the world's best functional doctors, researchers, authors, journalists and various other leaders in their field to answer all of health and wellness questions you want to know. In a world where wellness information is everywhere, this podcast aims at cutting through the noise and finding out what actually works. Come along with Liz as she uncovers the unknown hacks, tips, and tricks you need to know for making a healthier life easier—topics include what to eat to fight disease, how to take control of your finances, tips for fighting anxiety and depression, productivity and career advice, advice for making friends as an adult, the best skincare routine elements, healthy cooking secrets, and so much more. To get even more info, head to lizmoody.com and come hang out on Instagram @lizmoody to enter giveaways!Podcast website
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