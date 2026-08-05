The viral relationship advice that we see on social media is often not the advice that's going to help us the most. In fact, it's often the stuff that goes viral that can cause us more frustration when we try it and it doesn't work. So today, Couples Therapist, Zach Brittle, joins me to clear things up and rank popular relationship advice from the internet (from the best advice to advice you should ignore).



🎧 What you’ll learn:



• Why couples who never fight might actually be in more danger than those who argue regularly



• The one skill that matters more than how you argue



• How to know if someone is truly emotionally unavailable



• The simple daily habit that builds emotional intelligence in even the most "closed-off" partners



• Why certainty is a relationship killer



• How to identify the two-thirds of your conflicts that will never be resolved (& why that's actually good news)



Check out the previous episode with Zach Brittle:



Top Couples Therapist: How To Stop Settling For Less Than You Deserve (Even When He Thinks Everything's Fine)



• Listen on Apple



• Listen/Watch on Spotify



• Watch on YouTube



Check out the previous ranking advice episodes of The Liz Moody Podcast by searching the titles below:



• Ranking Skincare Advice From Social Media (with Dr. Sam Ellis)



• Ranking Fitness Advice From Social Media (with Harley Pasternak)



• Ranking Gut Health Advice From Social Media (with Dr. Karan Rajan)



• Ranking ADHD Advice For Women From Social Media (with Therapist Jenna Free)



• Therapy Advice: Ranking Best & Worst From Social Media (with Lori Gottlieb)



• Money Advice: Ranking Best & Worst From Social Media (with HerFirst100K)



• Healthy Eating Advice: Ranking Best & Worst From Social Media (with Nutrition By Kylie)



For more from Zach Brittle:



• Website: https://zachbrittle.com/



• Substack: https://zachbrittle.substack.com/



• Podcast: https://marriagetherapyradio.com/all-episodes/



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The Liz Moody Podcast cover art by Zack. The Liz Moody Podcast music by Alex Ruimy.



This podcast and website represents the opinions of Liz Moody and her guests to the show. The content here should not be taken as medical advice. The content here is for information purposes only, and because each person is so unique, please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions.



The Liz Moody Podcast Episode 451.

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