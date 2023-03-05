Healthier Together, hosted by bestselling author and longtime journalist Liz Moody, is a research-backed wellness podcast all about helping you live your health... More
Available Episodes
5 of 171
Hacks For Shiny, Strong Hair, Science-Backed Hair Loss Strategies + Expert Opinions on Rosemary, Red Light Therapy & More with Bridgette Hill
Trichologist and hair expert Bridgette Hill breaks down what hair wellness really means, and exactly what tools and practices will give you your best hair possible.
the one thing everyone gets wrong about growing shiny, strong hair
exactly how often you should wash your hair
the pre-shampoo treatment that will make your hair grow stronger and longer
what ingredients to look for and to avoid when shopping for hair care products
an exact weekly hair care routine to follow (it’s WAY different than what I was doing before I talked to bridgette, if i’m being honest)
the most common reasons for hair loss + exactly what to do about
a genius shiny hair hack that costs next to nothing
expert opinions on trends like rosemary oil, silk pillowcases, red light therapy, microneedling, double shampooing, biotin, collagen, & more
and so much more!
For more from Bridgette, follow along at @thescalptherapist and check out her website www.bridgettehill.com.
To join the Healthier Together Podcast Club Facebook group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/healthiertogetherpodcast.
Take advantage of Healthy Convo Co’s Mother’s Day sale! Go to healthyconvo.co and use code MOTHERSDAY for 15% off your entire order.
This episode is sponsored by:
LMNT: go to DrinkLMNT.com/Liz a to get a free LMNT sample pack with any order.
AG1: visit athleticgreens.com/healthiertogether and get your FREE year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs today.
Paleovalley: head over to paleovalley.com and use the code LIZM for 15% off.
Seed: go to seed.com/lizmoody and use code LIZMOODY for 40% off your first month.
Healthier Together cover art by Zack. Healthier Together music by Alex Ruimy.
5/3/2023
1:08:55
Daily Habits For Energy, Hormones, Inflammation, Longevity & More With Dr. Amy Shah
The daily practices that Dr. Amy Shah recommends for energy, healthy hormone levels, gut health, weight loss, longevity, & more.
one daily habit that instantly gives you more energy & focus
why you might want to delay your morning cup of coffee
exactly what to eat for breakfast for all day energy
the truth about high protein diets
signs that your stress hormones might be at less than ideal levels
the one habit you should prioritize for healthy cortisol levels
exactly what to do to feel your best at each phase of your menstrual cycle
the critical components of a healthy nighttime routine (+ a quick hack for falling asleep)
Dr. Shah’s exact personal morning and evening routine
the best daily practice for inflammation, burnout, fertility, pregnancy, gut health, longevity, and menopause
and so much more!
For more from Dr. Shah, head to amymdwellness.com, find her on Instagram at @fastingmd, and check out her new book I'm So Effing Hungry: Why We Crave What We Crave – and What to Do About It.
To join the Healthier Together Podcast Club Facebook group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/healthiertogetherpodcast.
Take advantage of Healthy Convo Co’s Mother’s Day sale! Go to healthyconvo.co and use code MOTHERSDAY for 15% off your entire order.
This episode is sponsored by:
GreenPan: visit GreenPan.us and use code HEALTHIER30 to get 30% off your entire order plus free shipping on orders over $99.
LMNT: go to DrinkLMNT.com/Liz a to get a free LMNT sample pack with any order.
AG1 by Athletic Greens: visit athleticgreens.com/healthiertogether and get your FREE year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs today.
Kion Aminos: save 20% on monthly deliveries and 10% on one-time purchases by going to getkion.com/LIZMOODY.
Healthier Together cover art by Zack. Healthier Together music by Alex Ruimy.
4/26/2023
1:02:23
The Hidden Elements of Happiness That No One Is Talking About With Gretchen Rubin
Genius ways to tap into your best life, including how to boost creativity, calm, and human connection; get closer to your family; make your healthy habits stick; be happier at work, and more with leading happiness expert Gretchen Rubin.
hacks to instantly boost: creativity, calm, energy, and human connection
the untapped tool for happiness we should all be utilizing daily
the first thing a happiness expert does when she’s feeling down
the single most universally helpful hack for making habits stick
the 2 questions that will help you figure out what you want most in life
3 research-backed steps to be happier at work
a genius trick to become way closer with your family
advice for being better at relaxing and restoring yourself in your down time
and so much more!
For more from Gretchen, head to gretchenrubin.com, find her on Instagram @gretchenrubin, and check out her new book Life in Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World.
To join the Healthier Together Podcast Club Facebook group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/healthiertogetherpodcast.
This episode is sponsored by:
AG1: visit athleticgreens.com/healthiertogether and get your FREE year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs today.
ZocDoc: go to ZocDoc.com/Liz and download the Zocdoc app for FREE and book a top-rated doctor today.
Cozy Earth: visit cozyearth.com and use code HEALTHIER35 for up to 35% sitewide.
Seed: go to seed.com/daily-synbiotic and use code LIZMOODY for 30% off your first month.
Healthier Together cover art by Zack. Healthier Together music by Alex Ruimy.
4/19/2023
52:07
How To Be More Persuasive, Get What You Want, & Leave A Better Impact On Friends, Family, & Strangers With Vanessa Bohns, PhD
Tips for unlocking your influence, having more effective arguments, asking for favors, & getting a bigger raise.
a mindset shift that will make you instantly more confident
why you have far more influence than you think
research that will help you feel more comfortable speaking up in meetings
genius tips for making political convos less contentious + more productive
how to make a far more persuasive argument
the areas you’re likely OVERestimating your abilities and the areas you’re likely UNDERestimating them
the number one way to get someone to say yes to you, according to science
how to send cold emails that are far more likely to get a response
a trick to viewed as a more powerful, influential person
how to get better at saying no when you need to
a genius mindset shift for asking for things (including more money)
and so much more!
For more from Vanessa, find her at vanessabohns.com, on social media at @profbohns, and check out her book You Have More Influence Than You Think: How We Underestimate Our Power of Persuasion, and Why It Matters.
To join the Healthier Together Podcast Club Facebook group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/healthiertogetherpodcast.
This episode is sponsored by:
AG1: visit athleticgreens.com/healthiertogether and get your FREE year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs today.
Paleovalley: head over to paleovalley.com and use the code LIZM for 15% off.
Cozy Earth: visit cozyearth.com and use code HEALTHIER35 for up to 35% sitewide.
Seed: go to seed.com/daily-synbiotic and use code LIZMOODY for 30% off your first month.
Healthier Together cover art by Zack. Healthier Together music by Alex Ruimy.
4/12/2023
1:05:08
A Celeb Trainer Spills All Of His Workout Secrets With Ben Bruno
How to start working out, get the results you want, & enjoy doing it, plus the most common myths about fitness on the internet and what to do instead.
the truth about celebrities’ workout regimens
the best tip for actually sticking with an exercise routine
how to know what kind of workouts you should be doing based on your goals
the 3 key things you need to be focusing on in the gym
the minimum amount of time you need to work to be your healthiest self
what everyone gets wrong about stretching
the most important type of exercise to prioritize as you age
how to know if your workout is actually making a difference + when to change it up
the best kind of workout for fat loss
why you might actually be doing too much cardio
a personal trainer’s thoughts on 12-3-30, getting 10,000 steps, pre-workout, fasted workouts, & more
if there’s actually a best time of day to workout
the type of workout that could harm your body long term
and so much more!
For more from Ben, find him on Instagram @benbrunotraining and check out his brand new program at benbruno.com.
For a chance to win free access to Ben’s new six-week training program, follow me @lizmoody and Ben @benbrunotraining on Instagram and comment something you loved or learned from the episode on any of my recent posts! Just mention the episode in the comment.
To join the Healthier Together Podcast Club Facebook group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/healthiertogetherpodcast.
This episode is sponsored by:
Wild Health: go to wildhealth.com/liz or use code LIZ for 20% off.
AG1: visit athleticgreens.com/healthiertogether and get your FREE year supply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs today.
Paleovalley: head over to paleovalley.com and use the code LIZM for 15% off.
Cozy Earth: visit cozyearth.com and use code HEALTHIER35 for up to 35% sitewide.
Healthier Together cover art by Zack. Healthier Together music by Alex Ruimy.
Healthier Together, hosted by bestselling author and longtime journalist Liz Moody, is a research-backed wellness podcast all about helping you live your healthiest, happiest life. Each week, Liz sits down with some of the world's best functional doctors, researchers, authors, journalists and various other leaders in their field to answer all of health and wellness questions you want to know. In a world where wellness information is everywhere, this podcast aims at cutting through the noise and finding out what actually works. Come along with Liz as she uncovers the unknown hacks, tips, and tricks you need to know for making a healthier life easier—topics include what to eat to fight disease, how to take control of your finances, tips for fighting anxiety and depression, productivity and career advice, advice for making friends as an adult, the best skincare routine elements, healthy cooking secrets, and so much more. To get even more info, head to lizmoody.com and come hang out on Instagram @lizmoody to enter giveaways!