Daily Easy English Expression Podcast

Every day I will introduce a common expression or word that YOU NEED TO KNOW!! This podcast is for English learners around the world.
EducationLanguage Learning
Every day I will introduce a common expression or word that YOU NEED TO KNOW!! This podcast is for English learners around the world.
  • 1104 Daily Easy English Lesson PODCAST—a sour mood
    Today's English expression and dialog: sour mood    You look like you're in a sour mood. I am. My milk's gone bad. Gross. I hate sour milk. Yep. No milk…NO COFFEE~~
    6/22/2023
    4:10
  • 1103 Daily Easy English Lesson PODCAST—it's crunch time
    Today's English expression and dialog: it's crunch time   Eating lunch at your desk again today? Lunch? I don't eat lunch. What? You need to eat~ Hey! Lunch time is crunch time.
    6/19/2023
    7:08
  • 1102 Daily Easy English Lesson PODCAST—off the bat
    Today's English expression and dialog: off the bat    Who's your favorite singer? Well, right off the bat I would have to say Celine Dion. Really? Come on! Near, far wherever you are; I believe that the heart does go on~~
    6/12/2023
    6:48
  • 1101 Daily Easy English Lesson PODCAST—a blood blister
    Today's English expression and dialog: a blood blister What's that? I got a blood blister. I told you to be careful. Who are you calling? 911!
    6/8/2023
    8:11
  • 1100 Daily Easy English Lesson PODCAST—Who knows~
    Today's English expression and dialog: who knows    Do you think it will rain much in June? Who knows~ Yeah…I want to have an early summer wedding. That sounds nice. But first, you need a man~ Will I ever find one? Who knows~
    6/5/2023
    7:21

Every day I will introduce a common expression or word that YOU NEED TO KNOW!! This podcast is for English learners around the world.
