Daily Easy English Expression Podcast

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1189 episodes
Daily Easy English #1184: Learn how to use "like PUTTY in my hands~" with Coach Shane06/29/2026 | 6 mins.Master the American English phrase "like PUTTY in my hands~" in this fun and free ESL podcast lesson! Join Coach Shane to improve your English speaking, listening, and pronunciation with clear explanations and real-life examples. Today's Expression: She's like putty in my hands~ I'll have my wife bake you a cake, okay? Your wife? What if she doesn't want to? Hey~ She's like putty in my hands! Great! Chocolate, please!! Why Listen to this podcast? Learn how to use these words and phrases naturally in conversations. Perfect for ESL/EFL learners aiming to sound like native American English speakers. Boost your listening, comprehension, and American culture knowledge. Free Resources & Courses: Free Lessons: Join us at Skool.com/lme for more English tips. Massive English community: Skool.com/lme Free LIVE classes: Skool.com/lme In China? Follow my Camp Director on WeChat at youtu233 for English Camp updates. Support Coach Shane: Patreon: Support me at patreon.com/coachshane. Buy Me a Coffee: Donate at paypal.me/LetsMasterEnglish. Free Audiobook: Try Audible at audibletrial.com/lme. Sponsor Spotlight: Boost your focus with Magic Mind! Use code LME for 20% off one-time purchases or up to 48% off subscriptions at magicmind.com/LME. About Coach Shane: I'm from Vermont, USA, and I create podcasts and videos to help ESL/EFL students master American English pronunciation, speaking, and culture. Find me on iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms! Hashtags: #ESL #AmericanEnglish #EnglishIdioms #LearnEnglish #CoachShane #LetsMasterEnglish #EnglishPronunciation #English
Daily Easy English #1183: Learn how to use "Make no bones about it~" with Coach Shane06/25/2026 | 4 mins.skool.com/lme My Free Community! Master the American English word "Make no bones about it~" in this fun and free ESL podcast lesson! Join Coach Shane to improve your English speaking, listening, and pronunciation with clear explanations and real-life examples. Today's Expression: Make no bones about it~ Is our new LISTENING assignment ready? Yes, and I make no bones about it—it's tough. Ugh~~ But doing tough things will make YOU tough! Why Listen to this podcast? Learn how to use these words and phrases naturally in conversations. Perfect for ESL/EFL learners aiming to sound like native American English speakers. Boost your listening, comprehension, and American culture knowledge. Free Resources & Courses: Free Lessons: Join us at Skool.com/lme for more English tips. Massive English community: Skool.com/lme Free LIVE classes: Skool.com/lme In China? Follow my Camp Director on WeChat at youtu233 for English Camp updates. Support Coach Shane: Patreon: Support me at patreon.com/coachshane. Buy Me a Coffee: Donate at paypal.me/LetsMasterEnglish. Free Audiobook: Try Audible at audibletrial.com/lme. Sponsor Spotlight: Boost your focus with Magic Mind! Use code LME for 20% off one-time purchases or up to 48% off subscriptions at magicmind.com/LME. About Coach Shane: I'm from Vermont, USA, and I create podcasts and videos to help ESL/EFL students master American English pronunciation, speaking, and culture. Find me on iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms! Hashtags: #ESL #AmericanEnglish #EnglishIdioms #LearnEnglish #CoachShane #LetsMasterEnglish #EnglishPronunciation #English
- Skool.com/lme -- My FREE community! Master the American English word "unplugged" in this fun and free ESL podcast lesson! Join Coach Shane to improve your English speaking, listening, and pronunciation with clear explanations and real-life examples. Today's Expression: unplugged I think she's such a great singer! Well, I'm not so sure. She doesn't pass my acoustic test. What's your acoustic test? If a singer is really good, they'll proudly put up their unplugged versions. She's never done that~ Why Listen to this podcast? Learn how to use these words and phrases naturally in conversations. Perfect for ESL/EFL learners aiming to sound like native American English speakers. Boost your listening, comprehension, and American culture knowledge. Free Resources & Courses: Free Lessons: Join us at Skool.com/lme for more English tips. Massive English community: Skool.com/lme Free LIVE classes: Skool.com/lme In China? Follow my Camp Director on WeChat at youtu233 for English Camp updates. Support Coach Shane: Patreon: Support me at patreon.com/coachshane. Buy Me a Coffee: Donate at paypal.me/LetsMasterEnglish. Free Audiobook: Try Audible at audibletrial.com/lme. Sponsor Spotlight: Boost your focus with Magic Mind! Use code LME for 20% off one-time purchases or up to 48% off subscriptions at magicmind.com/LME. About Coach Shane: I'm from Vermont, USA, and I create podcasts and videos to help ESL/EFL students master American English pronunciation, speaking, and culture. Find me on iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms! Hashtags: #ESL #AmericanEnglish #EnglishIdioms #LearnEnglish #CoachShane #LetsMasterEnglish #EnglishPronunciation #English
- Master the American English phrase "it's Miller time" in this fun and free ESL podcast lesson! Join Coach Shane to improve your English speaking, listening, and pronunciation with clear explanations and real-life examples. Today's Expression: It's Miller time! Hey, John, can you come over and help me move some stuff? Is it beer? No. Some furniture, why? It's Miller time! No more working for me today! Why Listen to this podcast? Learn how to use these words and phrases naturally in conversations. Perfect for ESL/EFL learners aiming to sound like native American English speakers. Boost your listening, comprehension, and American culture knowledge. Free Resources & Courses: Free Lessons: Join us at Skool.com/lme for more English tips. Massive English community: Skool.com/lme Free LIVE classes: Skool.com/lme In China? Follow my Camp Director on WeChat at youtu233 for English Camp updates. Support Coach Shane: Patreon: Support me at patreon.com/coachshane. Buy Me a Coffee: Donate at paypal.me/LetsMasterEnglish. Free Audiobook: Try Audible at audibletrial.com/lme. Sponsor Spotlight: Boost your focus with Magic Mind! Use code LME for 20% off one-time purchases or up to 48% off subscriptions at magicmind.com/LME. About Coach Shane: I'm from Vermont, USA, and I create podcasts and videos to help ESL/EFL students master American English pronunciation, speaking, and culture. Find me on iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms! Hashtags: #ESL #AmericanEnglish #EnglishIdioms #LearnEnglish #CoachShane #LetsMasterEnglish #EnglishPronunciation #CaughtMeOffGuard
- Master the American English phrase "keep the riffraff out" in this fun and free ESL podcast lesson! Join Coach Shane to improve your English speaking, listening, and pronunciation with clear explanations and real-life examples. Today's Expression: Keep the riffraff out You want to go out on Friday night? I'm going to Chad's party. I wasn't invited. He wants to keep the riffraff out~ Why Listen to this podcast? Learn how to use these words and phrases naturally in conversations. Perfect for ESL/EFL learners aiming to sound like native American English speakers. Boost your listening, comprehension, and American culture knowledge. Free Resources & Courses: Free Lessons: Join us at Skool.com/lme for more English tips. Massive English community: Skool.com/lme Free LIVE classes: Skool.com/lme In China? Follow my Camp Director on WeChat at youtu233 for English Camp updates. Support Coach Shane: Patreon: Support me at patreon.com/coachshane. Buy Me a Coffee: Donate at paypal.me/LetsMasterEnglish. Free Audiobook: Try Audible at audibletrial.com/lme. Sponsor Spotlight: Boost your focus with Magic Mind! Use code LME for 20% off one-time purchases or up to 48% off subscriptions at magicmind.com/LME. About Coach Shane: I'm from Vermont, USA, and I create podcasts and videos to help ESL/EFL students master American English pronunciation, speaking, and culture. Find me on iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms! Hashtags: #ESL #AmericanEnglish #EnglishIdioms #LearnEnglish #CoachShane #LetsMasterEnglish #EnglishPronunciation #CaughtMeOffGuard
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About Daily Easy English Expression Podcast
Every day I will introduce a common expression or word that YOU NEED TO KNOW!! This podcast is for English learners around the world.Podcast website
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