Daily Easy English Expression Podcast

Master the American English phrase "like PUTTY in my hands~" in this fun and free ESL podcast lesson! Join Coach Shane to improve your English speaking, listening, and pronunciation with clear explanations and real-life examples. Today's Expression: She's like putty in my hands~ I'll have my wife bake you a cake, okay? Your wife? What if she doesn't want to? Hey~ She's like putty in my hands! Great! Chocolate, please!! Why Listen to this podcast? Learn how to use these words and phrases naturally in conversations. Perfect for ESL/EFL learners aiming to sound like native American English speakers. Boost your listening, comprehension, and American culture knowledge. Free Resources & Courses: Free Lessons: Join us at Skool.com/lme for more English tips. Massive English community: Skool.com/lme Free LIVE classes: Skool.com/lme In China? Follow my Camp Director on WeChat at youtu233 for English Camp updates. Support Coach Shane: Patreon: Support me at patreon.com/coachshane. Buy Me a Coffee: Donate at paypal.me/LetsMasterEnglish. Free Audiobook: Try Audible at audibletrial.com/lme. Sponsor Spotlight: Boost your focus with Magic Mind! Use code LME for 20% off one-time purchases or up to 48% off subscriptions at magicmind.com/LME. About Coach Shane: I'm from Vermont, USA, and I create podcasts and videos to help ESL/EFL students master American English pronunciation, speaking, and culture. Find me on iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms! Hashtags: #ESL #AmericanEnglish #EnglishIdioms #LearnEnglish #CoachShane #LetsMasterEnglish #EnglishPronunciation #English