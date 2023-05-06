Daily Easy English Expression Podcast

1102 Daily Easy English Lesson PODCAST—off the bat

Today's English expression and dialog: off the bat Who's your favorite singer? Well, right off the bat I would have to say Celine Dion. Really? Come on! Near, far wherever you are; I believe that the heart does go on~~