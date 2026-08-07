Every relationship moves through six predictable stages, and according to Thais Gibson, most people never make it past the third. In this episode, Thais breaks down what those stages are, why stage three is where so many relationships quietly fall apart, and what it takes to move through it instead of repeating the same painful cycle.



As the founder of the Gibson Integrated Attachment Theory™ and The Personal Development School, and a counselor certified in 13 modalities, Thais reveals how your attachment style and subconscious beliefs shape the way you show up in love, and how to change those patterns at the root.



Whether you're single, struggling, or simply want to understand your relationships more deeply, this is a roadmap most of us were never taught.



Connect with Thais Gibson:



Website: https://university.personaldevelopmentschool.com/

Instagram: Link



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💓 HeartMath: https://www.heartmath.com/resilient

🧠 Muse: https://choosemuse.com/resilientmind

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