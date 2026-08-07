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552 episodes
- Every relationship moves through six predictable stages, and according to Thais Gibson, most people never make it past the third. In this episode, Thais breaks down what those stages are, why stage three is where so many relationships quietly fall apart, and what it takes to move through it instead of repeating the same painful cycle.
As the founder of the Gibson Integrated Attachment Theory™ and The Personal Development School, and a counselor certified in 13 modalities, Thais reveals how your attachment style and subconscious beliefs shape the way you show up in love, and how to change those patterns at the root.
Whether you're single, struggling, or simply want to understand your relationships more deeply, this is a roadmap most of us were never taught.
Connect with Thais Gibson:
Website: https://university.personaldevelopmentschool.com/
Instagram: Link
Take action and strengthen your mind with The Resilient Mind Journal. Get your free digital copy today: https://bit.ly/Download_Journal
Explore tools from past guests of the podcast. Some links below are affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you:
💓 HeartMath: https://www.heartmath.com/resilient
🧠 Muse: https://choosemuse.com/resilientmind
🌿 Brain Ritual: https://www.brainritual.com/THERESILIENTMIND
🌍 The Resilient Mind Podcast is a proud member of 1% for the Planet — building resilient minds and a resilient planet.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- [Explicit]
An accomplished endurance athlete, Goggins has completed over 60 ultra-marathons, triathlons, and ultra-triathlons, setting new course records and regularly placing in the top five. He once held the Guinness World Record for pull-ups completing 4,030 in 17 hours, and he’s a sought after public speaker.
This episode is brought in partnership with Chris Williamson: https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisWillx
Take action and strengthen your mind with The Resilient Mind Journal. Get your free digital copy today: https://bit.ly/Download_Journal
Explore tools from past guests of the podcast. Some links below are affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you:
💓 HeartMath: https://www.heartmath.com/resilient
🧠 Muse: https://choosemuse.com/resilientmind
🌿 Brain Ritual: https://www.brainritual.com/THERESILIENTMIND
🌍 The Resilient Mind Podcast is a proud member of 1% for the Planet — building resilient minds and a resilient planet.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A timeless message from Jim Rohn®
Jim Rohn was a renowned motivational speaker who has been widely regarded as one of the best in his field during his time. He had an incredible ability to inspire and motivate people from all walks of life with his speeches and teachings. One of his most notable achievements was serving as a mentor to Tony Robbins, one of the most successful and well-known motivational speakers in the world today.
SUCCESS® presents: Jim Rohn®. To discover more powerful messages and timeless teachings from Jim Rohn, visit: 👉 https://www.success.com/subscriptions/.
Licensed for use from https://mindsetdrm.com/.
Take action and strengthen your mind with The Resilient Mind Journal. Get your free digital copy today: https://bit.ly/Download_Journal
Explore tools from past guests of the podcast. Some links below are affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you:
💓 HeartMath: https://www.heartmath.com/resilient
🧠 Muse: https://choosemuse.com/resilientmind
🌿 Brain Ritual: https://www.brainritual.com/THERESILIENTMIND
🌍 The Resilient Mind Podcast is a proud member of 1% for the Planet — building resilient minds and a resilient planet.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Dr. Arielle Schwartz is a licensed clinical psychologist and internationally recognized expert in trauma healing. She is a sought-after teacher and award-winning author of eight books, including The Post-Traumatic Growth Guidebook. Her work centers on applied polyvagal theory, which addresses the imbalances in the nervous system that underlie many mental and physical health conditions. As the founder of the Center for Resilience Informed Therapy, she teaches a mind-body approach to healing and shares practical mental health guidance through her writing, speaking, and online community.
Connect with Dr. Schwartz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drarielleschwartz/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arielle-schwartz-0756b62a/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arielleschwartzboulder/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5LUxnXbReV7I5cEzvb46sQ
Take action and strengthen your mind with The Resilient Mind Journal. Get your free digital copy today: https://bit.ly/Download_Journal
Explore tools from past guests of the podcast. Some links below are affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you:
💓 HeartMath: https://www.heartmath.com/resilient
🧠 Muse: https://choosemuse.com/resilientmind
🌿 Brain Ritual: https://www.brainritual.com/THERESILIENTMIND
🌍 The Resilient Mind Podcast is a proud member of 1% for the Planet — building resilient minds and a resilient planet.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
She Lived on $1,700 a Month and Was Happier Than Any Billionaire - Morgan Housel07/29/2026 | 16 mins.Morgan Housel, is a tariff expert, investor and bestselling author of ‘The Psychology of Money’ and ‘Same As Ever’, is one of the world’s top experts on financial psychology, economic collapse warnings, and building true financial freedom. His life-changing insights have transformed how millions approach money, investing, and wealth-building.
This episode is brought in partnership with Diary of A CEO.
Take action and strengthen your mind with The Resilient Mind Journal. Get your free digital copy today: https://bit.ly/Download_Journal
Explore tools from past guests of the podcast. Some links below are affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you:
💓 HeartMath: https://www.heartmath.com/resilient
🧠 Muse: https://choosemuse.com/resilientmind
🌿 Brain Ritual: https://www.brainritual.com/THERESILIENTMIND
This episode is brought to in partnership with Motiversity & Chris Williamson.
🌍 The Resilient Mind Podcast is a proud member of 1% for the Planet — building resilient minds and a resilient planet.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Resilient Mind
The Resilient Mind is more than a channel — it’s a movement for those ready to reclaim their power, rise above adversity, and master mental strength.We collaborate with world-renowned thought leaders, psychologists, spiritual mentors, and high-performance coaches to deliver life-changing insights that build unshakable resilience from the inside out.Through storytelling, powerful speeches, and transformational guidance, we create videos that don’t just inspire — they ignite lasting inner change.Whether you're overcoming struggles, breaking limiting beliefs, or striving for greatness in chaos, The Resilient Mind is your sanctuary for clarity, emotional mastery, and personal growth.🎯 Take the first step today. Get your free Resilient Mind Journal: https://theresilientmind.systeme.io/home🌍 Proud member of 1% for the Planet — building resilient minds and a resilient planet. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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