Tax Rep Network with Eric Green

From $100K to $1 Million

Eric Green sits down with “America’s Favorite EA,” Timalyn Bowens, to talk about why now is the moment for tax pros to step up, get their EA, and start building real businesses - not just jobs. They dig into how the EA credential opens doors far beyond tax prep, why so many pros get stuck at the $100K mark, and what it actually takes to scale toward a million-dollar practice with automation, advisory work, and smart systems. Timalyn also shares her journey from public accounting to running a virtual firm, the mindset shifts that beat imposter syndrome, and how community, mentorship, and consistency can transform your career one step at a time.