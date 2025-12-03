Tax Rep Network with Eric Green

Eric Green sits down with “America’s Favorite EA,” Timalyn Bowens, to talk about why now is the moment for tax pros to step up, get their EA, and start building real businesses - not just jobs. They dig into how the EA credential opens doors far beyond tax prep, why so many pros get stuck at the $100K mark, and what it actually takes to scale toward a million-dollar practice with automation, advisory work, and smart systems. Timalyn also shares her journey from public accounting to running a virtual firm, the mindset shifts that beat imposter syndrome, and how community, mentorship, and consistency can transform your career one step at a time.
--------
44:26
--------
44:26
How To Make $1,700 An Hour
In this episode, Eric Green shares one of his most talked-about stories from How to Build a Million-Dollar Tax Practice — how he turned a Friday-night IRS levy call into $1,700 an hour. Eric breaks down exactly how he structured the fee, motivated the client, and resolved the case in just two days while saving the taxpayer thousands. Learn the mindset, pricing strategy, and client-management tactics that make flat-fee tax resolution highly profitable — and why setting boundaries and expectations is key to running a successful practice.
--------
11:38
--------
11:38
How To Exit Rich With Michelle Seiler Tucker
Ready to sell your business (or your practice) and get maximum value?In this episode, Eric Green sits down with Michelle Seiler Tucker, Wall Street Journal & USA Today bestselling author of Exit Rich, to break down how buyers really value businesses today and why most owners are accidentally building a job, not a saleable asset.You’ll learn:Michelle’s 6 P’s that drive business valueWhy recurring revenue, automation & subscription models explode your multipleHow accountants and tax pros can help clients exit rich (and get paid for referrals)Join Eric and Michell for a Free Webinar on December 12 by registering here. Connect with Michelle on LinkedIn.
--------
33:23
--------
33:23
Planes, Yachts & Automobiles: Cracking IRS § 280F With Victoria Boon
Former IRS subject matter expert Victoria “Vicki” Boon joins Eric Green to reveal the truth about § 280F and why taxpayers so often stumble when writing off planes, yachts, RVs, and cars. With 22 years inside the IRS, Vicki explains what examiners really look for, the documentation that makes or breaks a case, and the common myths that cost clients big. If you want to bulletproof deductions and avoid audit disasters, this is the episode you can’t miss.Want to join the webinar on October 16th with Vicki and Eric? Register here: https://taxrepllc.com/20251016-writeoff/
--------
17:13
--------
17:13
Pricing IRS Rep Work With A Chaotic IRS With Patrick Wanzer
Pricing tax representation is tough—and with today’s chaotic and understaffed IRS, it’s even harder. Eric Green and CPA/CTRC Patrick Wanzer of Breakthrough Tax Resolution reveal real-world strategies for setting fees, managing scope creep, and protecting profitability when IRS delays double or triple your workload, cases bounce between agents, and clients push for “free advice.” They share how shifting from flat fees to hourly billing, using larger retainers, and setting clear engagement boundaries can help tax professionals stay profitable and sane while navigating the turbulent tax resolution landscape.
Join Eric L. Green with Tax Rep Network and build your practice. Navigate the ins-and-outs of IRS Collections, Offers-in-Compromise, Reducing IRS Penalties, etc. Turn this hottest of growth areas into a revenue stream for your practice and help hundreds of people resolve their worst nightmare!