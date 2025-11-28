Powered by RND
Linda Cureton
  • Fail Forward: The Secret Habit of High-Performing Leaders
    Growth rarely feels good.In fact, it often feels like rejection, discomfort, or failure. But the truth is: growth starts where comfort ends.In this episode, we unpack what it means to fail forward, how to lead through storms, and why the people who challenge you are often the ones who help you grow the most.🎯 We cover:Why critics are better than cheerleadersThe power of failing on purposeHow to move forward during uncertaintyA powerful career mindset: "Drop back 10 and punt"How to stay committed when you’re in the middle of your own storm💬 If you’re in a hard season, this is your reminder: don’t stop here. Invest in yourself — especially now.✨ Want to go further? Join the Growth Leadership Community on WhatsApp for:21-Day Leadership AcceleratorWeekly coaching & mentorshipCareer tools, mindset training, and live support🔗 Scan the QR in the video or [insert link] — and take your next step.TIME STAMPS00:00 – You don’t need cheerleaders, you need critics01:24 – Growth happens in discomfort, not ease02:50 – “Trying” is delaying — start doing04:15 – Why I applied knowing I’d fail05:50 – “Drop back 10 and punt” explained07:15 – How to grow during a storm08:43 – This is the time to invest in youSEO Keywords (30 in one line)fail forward, growth mindset, how to grow during storms, career growth tips, leadership in hard times, critics not cheerleaders, get comfortable being uncomfortable, professional development, how to lead with courage, motivational podcast, personal growth advice, leadership podcast, mindset shift for success, storm season growth, self investment, leadership accelerator, career comeback, how to handle failure, job interview mindset, emotional resilience, career clarity,
  The 5 Leadership Habits That Changed My Life
    What does it really take to reach your next level?In this raw, practical, and inspiring video, we unpack what separates average effort from extraordinary growth. You'll learn the exact mindset shifts and action steps needed to stop playing small — and start building a life that aligns with your potential.From feeling uncomfortable, to failing forward, to getting hired at NASA through grit and stretch moves — this story is full of hard-earned lessons you can start applying today.🔑 In This Video You'll Learn:Why critics are more valuable than cheerleadersHow discomfort is your training groundThe #1 myth keeping most people averageReal stories of failing forward to career breakthroughsWhy "trying" is killing your momentumHow to invest in your future self — even during hard times
  The Leadership Skill Fear Teaches You
    If you didn't have fear, you wouldn't need courage."In this honest, humorous, and powerful story, I share a surprising moment from college — when I volunteered to sell drill guides at Sears with zero experience. I was terrified. But I did it anyway.That moment taught me one of my deepest leadership truths:Fear means growth is possible — and courage is required.Whether you're afraid to apply for that job, pitch your idea, or take the next leap… this story will push you forward.🔑 In this video:My first experience selling with fearWhat I learned about leadership, growth, and getting uncomfortableWhy charisma without humility can backfireHow to measure your life beyond successWhy mentorship, community, and courage matter more than talent
  The Dark Side of Leadership Nobody Talks About
    "Every day got worse… and I still made it through."This episode is a raw, real look into what it takes to survive and lead as a Black female executive at the highest levels of federal government. From being the only Black woman in an entire department to questioning whether charisma is a blessing or a curse — this is leadership truth like you've never heard it before.You'll hear about:What it was like being Acting CIO at a federal agency during the hardest time of her careerCrying. Drinking. Surviving.How charisma can be used to lead or mislead — and why self-awareness is non-negotiableWhy "much is given, much is required" means protecting the people around youThe emotional toll of leading while Black and femaleA touching story about asking too much from her assistant… and learning to check her own powerIf you're a leader, aspiring executive, or someone navigating toxic workspaces, this story is your blueprint for survival, soul, and strength.
  The #1 Leadership Mistake Professionals Don't Talk About
    Most people think branding is just for companies — but your personal brand is your biggest professional asset.In this episode, Dr. Linda reveals how letting go of her brand after NASA nearly cost her career momentum, and what rebuilding taught her about visibility, humility, and leadership.Discover:💼 Why your personal brand matters more than your title🧠 How to promote yourself without feeling fake📈 How to build thought leadership on LinkedIn🤝 Why community is key to long-term growth
The Next-Level Paycheck

The go-to podcast for experienced mid-level professionals who’ve hit their income ceiling but are ready to break through and thrive. If you’re a high-level administrator or analyst with 13-20 years of experience earning $70K-$80K and craving authentic, faith-integrated guidance, you’re in the right place. Each week, we deliver practical career development strategies, mindset shifts, and actionable insights designed to help you overcome career stagnation, build multiple income streams, and unlock your full potential—all without sacrificing your true self.
