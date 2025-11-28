The Dark Side of Leadership Nobody Talks About

"Every day got worse… and I still made it through."This episode is a raw, real look into what it takes to survive and lead as a Black female executive at the highest levels of federal government. From being the only Black woman in an entire department to questioning whether charisma is a blessing or a curse — this is leadership truth like you've never heard it before.You'll hear about:What it was like being Acting CIO at a federal agency during the hardest time of her careerCrying. Drinking. Surviving.How charisma can be used to lead or mislead — and why self-awareness is non-negotiableWhy "much is given, much is required" means protecting the people around youThe emotional toll of leading while Black and femaleA touching story about asking too much from her assistant… and learning to check her own powerIf you're a leader, aspiring executive, or someone navigating toxic workspaces, this story is your blueprint for survival, soul, and strength.