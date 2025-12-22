Scaling Heights with Fiscal Discipline
12/22/2025 | 22 mins.
In this episode, Michael Haskell shares his journey from aspiring soccer player to successful entrepreneur, discussing the importance of aligning profit with purpose, maintaining fiscal discipline, and the value of strong partnerships. He emphasizes the need for adaptability and resilience in business, offering insights into scaling companies globally and the significance of unit-level economics.As you listen:00:00:00 Introduction to Michael Haskell 00:03:00 Aligning Profit with Purpose 00:09:00 The Importance of Fiscal Discipline 00:15:00 Building Strong Partnerships 00:21:00 Adaptability and Resilience in Business 00:27:00 Understanding Unit-Level Economics 00:33:00 Bootstrapping to Success 00:39:00 Navigating Global Markets"Align profit with purpose." "Strong partnerships matter more." "Understand unit-level economics." "Bootstrapping fosters discipline."Takeaways-Align profit with purpose for long-term success. -Maintain fiscal discipline even with external investment. -Strong partnerships are more important than the business idea. -Adaptability and resilience are key in business. -Understand unit-level economics before scaling. -Bootstrapping fosters fiscal discipline. -Be mindful of the quality of business partners. -Focus on strong fundamentals before scaling. -Ask for help and build a network. -Flexibility in contracting can aid business resilience.Send us a textSupport the show🚀 DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE PODCAST LAUNCH CHECKLIST HERE TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL PODCAST IS HERE or visit https://comingalivepodcastproduction.com. Music Credits: Copyright Free Music from Adventure by MusicbyAden.
The Key to Startup Success
12/19/2025 | 21 mins.
In this conversation, Stan Suchkov CEO and Co-founder of Evolve discusses his entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing the importance of building diverse teams, navigating the challenges of startup funding, and the significance of hiring strategies. He shares insights on sales for both B2B and B2C markets, the impact of AI on learning, and the mindset required for long-term success in entrepreneurship. The discussion also touches on the value of connecting with influential entrepreneurs for guidance and inspiration.As you listen:00:00 The Importance of Diverse Teams02:54 Navigating the Startup Journey05:36 Building Relationships for Funding08:40 Hiring Strategies for Startups11:28 Sales Insights for B2B and B2C14:11 The Entrepreneurial Mindset17:20 Connecting with Influential EntrepreneursTakeawaysHire the person you don't like to balance your weaknesses.Building relationships with investors is crucial before fundraising.Actions speak louder than words when it comes to showing traction.Surround yourself with supportive people who can help you.Seek feedback from others to improve your product.Establish a clear company culture from the start.Start selling by yourself to gain valuable insights.Understand your market and budget for B2C products.Focus on one idea to avoid spreading yourself too thin.Connecting with experienced entrepreneurs can provide valuable insights.Whether you’re launching your first startup, raising capital, or building a team around emerging AI technologies, this episode delivers real-world lessons you won’t hear in a pitch deck.🎧 Tune in and learn how consistency, people, and focus can turn setbacks into scalable success.🚀 DEEP DIVE HERE: https://vincentalanci.com/podcasts/Send us a textSupport the show🚀 DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE PODCAST LAUNCH CHECKLIST HERE TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL PODCAST IS HERE or visit https://comingalivepodcastproduction.com. Music Credits: Copyright Free Music from Adventure by MusicbyAden.
Navigating the Entrepreneurial Journey
12/15/2025 | 23 mins.
In this engaging conversation, Curtis shares his journey from corporate life to entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of relationships, emotional intelligence, and leadership. He reflects on his first venture, the lessons learned, and how personal experiences shape his definition of success. Curtis also discusses the significance of understanding the patient journey in biomedical entrepreneurship and draws inspiration from historical figures like Abraham Lincoln.As you listen:00:00 The Journey of Entrepreneurship Begins05:51 Lessons from the First Venture11:19 Leadership and Emotional Intelligence16:36 The Impact of Personal Experiences on Leadership20:01 Inspiration from Historical Figures🚀 DEEP DIVE HERE: https://vincentalanci.com/podcasts/"Collect relationships, not things." "You don't know what you don't know." Takeaways:The importance of building relationships in business.Great leaders focus on teaching their teams how to think.Time blocking can significantly enhance productivity.Emotional intelligence is crucial for effective leadership.Understanding the patient journey is vital in biomedical entrepreneurship.Personal experiences shape our leadership style and success.Learning from failures is essential for growth.Clarity in purpose leads to better decision-making.Historical figures can provide valuable leadership insights.Networking and mentorship are key to entrepreneurial success.🚀 DEEP DIVE HERE: https://vincentalanci.com/podcasts/Send us a textSupport the show🚀 DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE PODCAST LAUNCH CHECKLIST HERE TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL PODCAST IS HERE or visit https://comingalivepodcastproduction.com. Music Credits: Copyright Free Music from Adventure by MusicbyAden.
Why Most Entrepreneurs Stay Stuck, And How to Break Through with Nick Edwards
12/12/2025 | 18 mins.
This week on That Entrepreneur Show, we sit down with leadership catalyst, coach, and multi-business founder Nick Edwards—a powerhouse with over two decades of experience guiding CEOs, entrepreneurs, pastors, and high-capacity leaders. If you're ready to grow your business, strengthen your leadership, and get undeniable results, this episode is packed with the wisdom you need.Nick shares the proven framework behind his success: People + Systems = Results.If you don’t like the results you're getting, it's time to change your people, your systems, or both.From launching multiple companies to building a nonprofit that transforms families and communities, Nick’s journey is filled with practical lessons you can apply immediately. Top Takeaways02:00 — The Mission: Nick’s purpose: guiding leaders to greater results and navigating pressure in life, business, and legacy.02:45 — Why He Became an Entrepreneur: Seeing a lack of healthy leadership everywhere—and deciding to fill the gap.03:35 — Overcoming Early Struggles: Marketing himself felt uncomfortable—until he learned the power of adding value in every conversation.04:05 — Referrals 101: How to earn referrals by delivering more value than you cost.14:30 — Writing a Book as a Non-Writer: Nick’s advice for first-time authors: write constantly, document ideas, and get help. We also dive into his new book, Big Dreams, Small Steps, and what it truly takes to build a vision, overcome fear, and scale with intention. Send us a textSupport the show🚀 DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE PODCAST LAUNCH CHECKLIST HERE TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL PODCAST IS HERE or visit https://comingalivepodcastproduction.com. Music Credits: Copyright Free Music from Adventure by MusicbyAden.
Music, Entrepreneurship, and Future Ventures with Brian Kelly (Rewind the Clock)
12/08/2025 | 16 mins.
In this episode of That Entrepreneur Show, Brian Kelly returns to share his journey as a multifaceted entrepreneur involved in music, clothing, and now gaming. He discusses the importance of networking, the synergy between his music and merchandise, and the challenges he faces as an artist. Brian emphasizes the need for flexibility in pursuing opportunities and reflects on his artistic identity. He also shares insights on how independent artists can navigate the industry and the exciting future projects he has in store.Brian offers insights into the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs, the importance of networking, and his progress in the music industry despite personal losses. He discusses the symbiotic relationship between his music and clothing lines, providing advice for upcoming artists. Brian also hints at:Future collaborationsSolo projects, and Ventures into gaming and acting. Other takeaways include:Staying passionate and persistent is key for artists.Merchandise can enhance exposure and revenue for musicians.The music industry often prioritizes popularity over talent.Creating a diverse catalog is important for artists.Collaborating with others can yield better results.Maintaining a positive mindset helps overcome challenges.The episode concludes with Brian's reflections on the music industry and his future aspirations, and is a must-listen for any entrepreneur who is looking to scale.Be sure to follow his journey by tuning in to his 2024 apperance on the show here: https://thatentrepreneurshow.buzzsprout.com/737252/episodes/14922395-357-merch-lines-new-music-with-brian-kellySend us a textSupport the show🚀 DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE PODCAST LAUNCH CHECKLIST HERE TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL PODCAST IS HERE or visit https://comingalivepodcastproduction.com. Music Credits: Copyright Free Music from Adventure by MusicbyAden.
That Entrepreneur Show