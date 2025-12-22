In this episode of That Entrepreneur Show, Brian Kelly returns to share his journey as a multifaceted entrepreneur involved in music, clothing, and now gaming. He discusses the importance of networking, the synergy between his music and merchandise, and the challenges he faces as an artist. Brian emphasizes the need for flexibility in pursuing opportunities and reflects on his artistic identity. He also shares insights on how independent artists can navigate the industry and the exciting future projects he has in store.Brian offers insights into the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs, the importance of networking, and his progress in the music industry despite personal losses. He discusses the symbiotic relationship between his music and clothing lines, providing advice for upcoming artists. Brian also hints at:Future collaborationsSolo projects, and Ventures into gaming and acting. Other takeaways include:Staying passionate and persistent is key for artists.Merchandise can enhance exposure and revenue for musicians.The music industry often prioritizes popularity over talent.Creating a diverse catalog is important for artists.Collaborating with others can yield better results.Maintaining a positive mindset helps overcome challenges.The episode concludes with Brian's reflections on the music industry and his future aspirations, and is a must-listen for any entrepreneur who is looking to scale.Be sure to follow his journey by tuning in to his 2024 apperance on the show here: https://thatentrepreneurshow.buzzsprout.com/737252/episodes/14922395-357-merch-lines-new-music-with-brian-kellySend us a textSupport the show🚀 DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE PODCAST LAUNCH CHECKLIST HERE TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL PODCAST IS HERE or visit https://comingalivepodcastproduction.com. Music Credits: Copyright Free Music from Adventure by MusicbyAden.