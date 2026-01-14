053 - Transforming Lives Through TruFit Coaching
1/14/2026 | 34 mins.
In this episode, Jodi Sodini interviews Johnny Els, founder of TruFit Academy, to explore how physical discipline shapes leadership, confidence, and long-term success.Johnny shares his evolution from athlete to coach, the insecurity and imposter syndrome he had to overcome, and how faith helped redefine his identity and vision. Together, they discuss why health is not about punishment or extremes, but about building habits that support who you are becoming.This conversation connects fitness, mindset, and business through a powerful lens: alignment.
052 - The Journey of a Bikini Athlete
1/07/2026 | 44 mins.
The Journey of a Bikini Athlete reveals what really happens beneath physical transformation.In this episode, Jodi Sodini and Ashlan Nelson unpack how fitness and nutrition become tools for emotional stability, self-discipline, and elevated standards, not just aesthetic results. Ashlan explains how competing taught her self-control, why food should never be used as punishment, and how simple, sustainable habits create lasting change without burnout. Together, they explore the overlooked connection between physical health and business performance, showing how clarity, consistency, and confidence are built from the inside out
051 - Entrepreneurs Are the Engine of Human Evolution
1/02/2026 | 9 mins.
Entrepreneurs carry more than revenue goals. They carry responsibility.In this episode, Jodi Sodini explains why entrepreneurs are the driving force behind positive human evolution and why leadership collapses when founders disconnect from their bodies, their purpose, and their well-being.Jodi introduces the Million Dollar Standard, a framework built on three pillars:Grounded: Leadership begins with identity. Grounded leaders know what they stand for, what they stand against, and make decisions from peace instead of panic.Focused: Clarity beats hustle. Focus is the discipline of eliminating noise so leaders can move quickly, not from pressure, but from precision.Fueled: You cannot pour from an empty body. Physical strength, discipline, and nourishment directly impact leadership capacity and long-term sustainability.This episode explores why burnout is not a badge of honor, why entrepreneurs cannot lead the world on fumes, and how reconnecting to the body reconnects leaders to purpose.
050 - Why I’m Raising the Standard
12/30/2025 | 5 mins.
In the inaugural episode of The Million Dollar Standard, host Jodi Sodini shares her personal journey of overcoming burnout and chaos to establish a new standard in her life and business. She emphasizes the importance of personal leadership, discipline, and physical strength in achieving success. The podcast aims to inspire entrepreneurs to lead at their highest level, focusing on holistic well-being and sustainable leadership practices.
049 - The Last Episode Before Everything Changes
12/11/2025 | 9 mins.
In this powerful transition episode, Jodi opens up about the internal shifts she’s made personally and professionally, and why the podcast is evolving into a deeper conversation around leadership, clarity, and the systems that actually scale a business. She celebrates recent client wins, breaks down the strategic tweaks creating massive returns, and introduces the new direction for Million Dollar Marketing: the Million Dollar Standard.
