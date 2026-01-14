Entrepreneurs carry more than revenue goals. They carry responsibility.In this episode, Jodi Sodini explains why entrepreneurs are the driving force behind positive human evolution and why leadership collapses when founders disconnect from their bodies, their purpose, and their well-being.Jodi introduces the Million Dollar Standard, a framework built on three pillars:Grounded: Leadership begins with identity. Grounded leaders know what they stand for, what they stand against, and make decisions from peace instead of panic.Focused: Clarity beats hustle. Focus is the discipline of eliminating noise so leaders can move quickly, not from pressure, but from precision.Fueled: You cannot pour from an empty body. Physical strength, discipline, and nourishment directly impact leadership capacity and long-term sustainability.This episode explores why burnout is not a badge of honor, why entrepreneurs cannot lead the world on fumes, and how reconnecting to the body reconnects leaders to purpose.