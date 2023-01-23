The Economics of Everyday Things The Economics of Everyday Things
Freakonomics Network & Zachary Crockett
Who decides which snacks are in your office’s vending machine? How much is a suburban elm tree worth, and to whom? How did Girl Scout Cookies become a billion-...
Who decides which snacks are in your office’s vending machine? How much is a suburban elm tree worth, and to whom? How did Girl Scout Cookies become a billion-...
Coming Soon …
A special announcement: The Economics of Everyday Things will be back with all-new weekly episodes starting in June.
4. Used Hotel Soaps
Hotel guests adore those cute little soaps, but is it just a one-night stand? Zachary Crockett discovers what happens when we love ’em and leave ’em.
3. My Sharona
Can a hit single from four decades ago still pay the bills? Zachary Crockett f-f-f-finds out.
2. Girl Scout Cookies
How does America's cutest sales force get billions of Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs into our hands every year? Zachary Crockett digs in.
1. Gas Stations
In our first episode, host Zachary Crockett sidles up to the pump to ask: Who owns your local gas station, and where do their profits really come from?
About The Economics of Everyday Things
Who decides which snacks are in your office’s vending machine? How much is a suburban elm tree worth, and to whom? How did Girl Scout Cookies become a billion-dollar business? In bite-sized episodes, journalist Zachary Crockett looks at quotidian things and finds amazing stories.
The Economics of Everyday Things
