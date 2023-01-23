Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Freakonomics Network & Zachary Crockett
5 of 6
  • Coming Soon …
    A special announcement: The Economics of Everyday Things will be back with all-new weekly episodes starting in June.
    4/7/2023
    1:29
  • 4. Used Hotel Soaps
    Hotel guests adore those cute little soaps, but is it just a one-night stand? Zachary Crockett discovers what happens when we love ’em and leave ’em.
    2/13/2023
    16:29
  • 3. My Sharona
    Can a hit single from four decades ago still pay the bills? Zachary Crockett f-f-f-finds out.
    2/6/2023
    17:24
  • 2. Girl Scout Cookies
    How does America's cutest sales force get billions of Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs into our hands every year? Zachary Crockett digs in.
    1/30/2023
    13:19
  • 1. Gas Stations
    In our first episode, host Zachary Crockett sidles up to the pump to ask:  Who owns your local gas station, and where do their profits really come from? 
    1/23/2023
    14:02

About The Economics of Everyday Things

Who decides which snacks are in your office’s vending machine? How much is a suburban elm tree worth, and to whom? How did Girl Scout Cookies become a billion-dollar business? In bite-sized episodes, journalist Zachary Crockett looks at quotidian things and finds amazing stories.
