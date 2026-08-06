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The Economics of Everyday Things

Freakonomics Network & Zachary Crockett
Business
The Economics of Everyday Things
Latest episode

205 episodes

  • The Economics of Everyday Things

    63. Botox

    08/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    Why do millions of people pay to have one of the world’s deadliest toxins injected into their faces? Zachary Crockett looks surprised. This episode was originally published on September 15th, 2024.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Economics of Everyday Things

    62. Title Insurance

    08/03/2026 | 15 mins.
    Almost everyone who buys a home spends thousands of dollars on title insurance. Most of them don’t understand it, and almost none of them use it. So why does it exist? Zachary Crockett closes the deal. This episode was originally published on September 8th, 2024.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Economics of Everyday Things

    61. Pigeons

    07/30/2026 | 19 mins.
    Once considered noble and heroic, pigeons are now viewed as an urban nuisance — one that costs cities millions of dollars a year. Zachary Crockett tosses some crumbs. This episode was originally published on August 25, 2024.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Economics of Everyday Things

    60. Money Laundering

    07/27/2026 | 21 mins.
    How do criminals turn their ill-gotten gains into taxable income? And how does law enforcement stop them? Zachary Crockett follows the money. This episode was originally published on August 18th, 2024.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Economics of Everyday Things

    59. Restaurant Reservations

    07/23/2026 | 18 mins.
    Thanks to online booking platforms, the way we make reservations has changed — but a table at a hot restaurant on a Friday night is still a valuable commodity. Zachary Crockett books a four-top for 7 p.m. This episode was originally published on August 11th, 2024.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Economics of Everyday Things
Who decides which snacks are in your office’s vending machine? How much is a suburban elm tree worth, and to whom? How did Girl Scout Cookies become a billion-dollar business? In bite-sized episodes, journalist Zachary Crockett looks at quotidian things and finds amazing stories. To get every show in the Freakonomics Radio Network without ads and a monthly bonus episode of Freakonomics Radio, start a free trial for SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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