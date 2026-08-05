AI: A NEW KIND OF BEING is a six-part series from This Is Actually Happening, sharing the stories of people whose lives have been forever changed by artificial intelligence. You'll hear intimate, first-person accounts from every side of this new frontier. A man who fell in love with his AI and married her. A woman who was betrayed by it. A man who has been recruited by his chatbot to change the world, and an AI that has its own story to share. These are stories about what it means to be human at the razor’s edge where the line between human and machine begins to blur.

These are riveting stories that will stick with you long after you listen, exploring the question: what happens when everything changes?

To listen to AI: A NEW KIND OF BEING, follow THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING wherever you get your podcasts. Audible Subscribers, can listen to THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING early and ad-free right now on Audible. Download the Audible app today.

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