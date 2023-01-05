Netflix vs. HBO. Nike vs. Adidas. Business is war. Sometimes the prize is your wallet or your attention. Sometimes, it’s just the fun of beating the other guy. The outcome of these battles shapes what we buy and how we live.
Business Wars gives you the unauthorized, real story of what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors and executives to new heights -- or to ruin. Hosted by David Brown, former anchor of Marketplace. From Wondery, the network behind Dirty John and American History Tellers.
New episodes come out Wednesdays for free. Binge new full seasons early and ad-free, plus get exclusive past seasons, with Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.