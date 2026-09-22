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The Memo by Howard Marks

Oaktree Capital Management
BusinessInvesting
The Memo by Howard Marks
Latest episode

78 episodes

  • The Memo by Howard Marks

    Shall We Repeal the Laws of Economics – Part III

    09/22/2026 | 27 mins.
    In his latest memo, Howard Marks discusses recent attempts to rein in long-dated government bond yields. He affirms that the only sustainable solution is responding to the underlying factors pushing interest rates up, even if politically uncomfortable. Any other method simply represents an attempt to override the laws of economics – and that never works.
  • The Memo by Howard Marks

    What's Going on in Private Credit?

    04/09/2026 | 38 mins.
    In his latest memo, Howard Marks discusses the evolution of the sub-investment grade credit market from its beginnings in the 1970s to its present state. He focuses on the rise of direct lending following the Global Financial Crisis, identifying the reasons for its fast growth but also the issues created by rapid capital deployment. Looking ahead, he describes the entwined fates of direct lending and private equity, with the performance of private equity portfolio companies being a key determiner of the future success of direct loans.
    You can read the memo here (https://www.oaktreecapital.com/insights/memo/whats-going-on-in-private-credit).
    This episode uses an AI reader.
  • The Memo by Howard Marks

    Reflections on Oaktree Conference 2026 with Howard Marks

    03/24/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this special episode of The Insight: Conversations, Howard Marks shares his reflections on themes from Oaktree’s recent client conference, including the evolution of the credit markets, the nature of mispricings, and the importance of leadership.
  • The Memo by Howard Marks

    AI Hurtles Ahead

    02/26/2026 | 46 mins.
    In his latest memo – occasioned by massive changes he cites in just the 11 weeks since the last one – Howard Marks revisits the subject of AI, providing his observations on its essence and how it differs from previous technological innovations. He highlights AI’s immense power, speed, and autonomy; its limitations; and its potential implications for investing. He expresses conviction that AI is far from a fad, but also that investors must view its transformational potential against an assessment of the appropriateness of the prices of AI assets.
    You can read the memo here (https://oaktreecapital.com/insights/memo/ai-hurtles-ahead).
  • The Memo by Howard Marks

    Is It a Bubble?

    12/09/2025 | 1h 6 mins.
    In his latest memo, Howard Marks addresses the much-asked question, “Is there a bubble in AI?” He identifies the uncertainty associated with AI investments and the conspicuous parallels to previous bubbles, while also acknowledging why those comparisons could be inappropriate. Given AI’s vast potential but numerous unknowns, no one can say for certain whether investors’ current enthusiasm is merited or irrational. Thus, Howard emphasizes the importance of prudence and selectivity in navigating this transformative yet unpredictable technological revolution.
    You can read the memo here (https://oaktreecapital.com/insights/memo/is-it-a-bubble).
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About The Memo by Howard Marks
On October 12, 1990, Oaktree Co-Chairman Howard Marks published his first memo to clients. In the decades since, he has periodically released memos reflecting his viewpoint on the investment landscape, as well as more general business insights. On this podcast we'll hear the latest memos by Howard, released in tandem with or shortly after their publication.
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