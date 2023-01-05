Pt 1. Kaitlyn Bristowe. The 100th episode! The Secrets of her inner child work, the $1,500 check from The Bachelor, her $2 net worth and more!

This week, on the 100th episode of Trading Secrets, Jason is joined by someone who is not only a massive entrepreneurial success, but also someone who is one of his most important and favorite people in the world, Kaitlyn Bristowe! Many came to know Kaitlyn dating back to 2015 where she gained recognition as a contestant on the 19th season of The Bachelor. That same year she was elected as the 11th Bachelorette where she had one of the more unique scenarios of being on the first season with two bachelorettes to kick off a season. Since then, Kaitlyn has gone on to launch her mega successful podcast Off the Vine, with over 140 million downloads, has co-hosted of multiple seasons of The Bachelorette and won season 29 of Dancing with the Stars all while running multiple successful businesses including Spade & Sparrows, Dew Edit, and many more. It’s not hard to recognize that Kaitlyn has shown what it takes to have the entrepreneurial success in today’s world. Kaitlyn gives insight to how she feels empowered by doing things for herself, how to have a conversation with your partner about money, how her life changed for the better after hitting rock bottom, the double-edge sword of being independent, and the biggest difference between 2013 and 2023 Kaitlyn professionally. Kaitlyn also reveals why she feels uncomfortable talking about money, her best advice on how to pull yourself out of a mental health rut, how networking is just a part of who she is, how she would rebel against her mom, and how working in the restaurant business allowed her to dance. When has she felt used professionally? What does she think would have launched her career change if she didn’t go on the Bachelor? Did she have any issue with her job when she went on The Bachelor? When did she find out she was going to be the Bachelorette? What did her vision board look like before becoming the Bachelorette?F Kaitlyn reveals all that and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss! Be sure to follow the Trading Secrets Podcast on Instagram & join the Facebook Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. Sponsors: It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around. Host: Jason Tartick Voice of Viewer: David Arduin Executive Producer: Evan Sahr Produced by Dear Media.