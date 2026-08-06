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319 episodes
321. Thirty Minute Thursday: Home Insurance Takeaways, Pop Culture Headlines & Arizona State's New Influencer Degree08/06/2026 | 30 mins.This week on Trading Secrets Thursday, Jason Tartick and the Curious Canadian are back to break down the biggest takeaways from Monday's conversation with Chloe Demrovsky on America's growing home insurance crisis.
They recap the discussion on rising insurance premiums, hidden risks homeowners should know about, and why the insurance landscape is changing faster than ever.
Then, they shift gears into this week's biggest pop culture stories, including Arizona State University's headline-making decision to offer an Influencer major. Is content creation really worthy of a college degree? Jason and the Curious Canadian weigh the opportunities, the skepticism, and what it says about the future of work.
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320. Chloe Demrovsky on the Home Insurance Crisis: Rising Premiums, Hidden Risks & What Homeowners Need to Know08/03/2026 | 51 mins.Home insurance costs are skyrocketing—and it's affecting far more than just homeowners in high-risk states.
This week on Trading Secrets, Jason Tartick sits down with risk and resilience expert Chloe Demrovsky to unpack the real reasons insurance premiums are surging, why coverage is disappearing in certain markets, and what every current or future homeowner needs to know before it's too late.
From climate risk and billion-dollar disasters to hidden policy exclusions and the true cost of rebuilding after catastrophe, Chloe breaks down the insurance industry in a way that's practical, easy to understand, and immediately actionable.
In this episode, you'll learn:
• Why home insurance premiums have increased faster than inflation
• The biggest coverage gaps most homeowners don't discover until after disaster strikes
• The difference between replacement cost and actual cash value
• Why flood insurance, alternate living expenses, and policy exclusions matter
• How AI can help you understand your insurance policy
• The simple steps every homeowner should take today to protect their finances and family
• Why your insurance premium is actually a warning signal—not just another bill
Whether you're buying your first home, own multiple properties, or simply want to protect your biggest investment, this conversation could save you thousands—and help you avoid costly mistakes when it matters most.
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319. Thirty Minute Thursday. Chase DeMoor Recap, Pop Culture Catch-Up & David's ancient iPhone07/30/2026 | 33 mins.Jason Tartick and the Curious Canadian are back for another 30 Minute Thursday! This week, the guys recap Monday's conversation with Chase DeMoor, breaking down the biggest takeaways from the interview. They also dive into the latest headlines in pop culture, share what's been grabbing their attention this week, and tackle one of the show's biggest mysteries: why David has refused to update his phone for more than five years. From finance to football to technology (or the lack of it), it's another fast-paced episode packed with laughs, hot takes, and behind-the-scenes stories.
If you'd like, I can also make it more click-worthy with a title that's optimized for Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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318. Chase DeMoor: From Starbucks to $100K Boxing Paydays & Beating Andrew Tate07/27/2026 | 54 mins.This week, Jason is joined by professional heavyweight boxer, reality television personality, and Misfits Boxing Heavyweight Champion Chase DeMoor for a conversation about his journey from chasing the NFL to building a career in reality television and combat sports.
Chase breaks down working at Starbucks while pursuing football, signing with the CFL, and pivoting to Too Hot to Handle after the pandemic disrupted his career. He reveals how reality television grew from $1,000 per week and small brand deals into six-figure appearances and a legitimate business.
Jason and Chase also dive into the economics of professional boxing, including the expenses that reduced Chase’s first $100,000 purse to roughly $25,000–$30,000. Chase shares the contract terms behind his victory over Andrew Tate, why he accepted a smaller payday for the opportunity, and how the win transformed his negotiating power and brand.
Plus, Chase explains the psychology behind trash talk, reading opponents during faceoffs, and why constantly pivoting and reinvesting in himself has been the key to his success.
Chase reveals all this and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss!
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Host: Jason Tartick
Audio: John Gurney
Video: Marc Colcer
Guest: Chase DeMoor
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317. Thirty Minute Thursday: Jason & Kathryn's Engagement Recap + This Week in Pop Culture07/23/2026 | 30 mins.The boys are back for another Thirty Minute Thursday! Jason and the Curious Canadian recap this week's conversation with Kathryn Hurley, including the behind-the-scenes moments from Jason and Kathryn's engagement and why the episode resonated with so many listeners. They also dive into everything happening in pop culture this week, share a few laughs, and cover the headlines everyone is talking about. Whether you're here for the relationship updates, behind-the-scenes stories, or the latest entertainment buzz, this episode has you covered.
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About Trading Secrets
Join Jason Tartick as he breaks into the vault of secrets behind all things Money and careers. Jason explores the taboo curiosities and money questions we have been told never to discuss! He dives into all the trading secrets that we want to know and need to know to properly navigate the financial world as consumers, employees and investors. Out with the mantra of "wishing you knew then, what you know now"! Listen carefully as you will uncover trading secrets from Jason and his expert guests who dive into a specific subject every episode surrounding anything and everything, money. The power of “the inside scoop” will now be realized and you can use these trading secrets to earn more, spend less, and invest wisely.Podcast website
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