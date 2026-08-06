Home insurance costs are skyrocketing—and it's affecting far more than just homeowners in high-risk states.



This week on Trading Secrets, Jason Tartick sits down with risk and resilience expert Chloe Demrovsky to unpack the real reasons insurance premiums are surging, why coverage is disappearing in certain markets, and what every current or future homeowner needs to know before it's too late.



From climate risk and billion-dollar disasters to hidden policy exclusions and the true cost of rebuilding after catastrophe, Chloe breaks down the insurance industry in a way that's practical, easy to understand, and immediately actionable.



In this episode, you'll learn:



• Why home insurance premiums have increased faster than inflation



• The biggest coverage gaps most homeowners don't discover until after disaster strikes



• The difference between replacement cost and actual cash value



• Why flood insurance, alternate living expenses, and policy exclusions matter



• How AI can help you understand your insurance policy



• The simple steps every homeowner should take today to protect their finances and family



• Why your insurance premium is actually a warning signal—not just another bill



Whether you're buying your first home, own multiple properties, or simply want to protect your biggest investment, this conversation could save you thousands—and help you avoid costly mistakes when it matters most.

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