Podcast trading secrets
Dear Media
Join Jason Tartick as he breaks into the vault of secrets behind all things Money and careers. Jason explores the taboo curiosities and money questions we have
  • From owing the IRS $1.3M to making $1M/weekly? Passive-preneur Brian Page reveals BTS to ditching side hustles and mastering passive income with his BNB formula
    This week Jason is joined by entrepreneur, author, public speaker, and passive income pioneer who has established himself as the king of Airbnb, Brian Page!      Brian is best known for being the creator of the BNB formula and has the world’s number one best selling Airbnb coach program which has over 25,000 students in 47 countries around the world educating readers on how to create passive income revenue streams in today’s world with having to take on multiple side jobs.    Brian gives insight to his riches to rags to riches story starting with becoming a millionaire before turning 30 from working in real estate to losing it all, owing the IRS $1.3M and how he pulled himself out of it. Brian details how he created an asset by creating a course about Airbnb that made over a million dollars in six weeks and the other assets he’s created that have resulted in passive income, and being transparent about his process and the money he’s made. Brian also reveals how losing everything makes you question everything about your identity, how your success does not define you, the difference between passive income and a side hustle, his top three sources of passive income, and how he is more excited to talk about the success he has had helping others than his own success. What is his weekly income goal? Who inspired him to expand his Airbnb business? How can you get involved with Airbnb if you don’t own property? How many streams of income does he have inside his book?   Brian reveals all that and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss!    Be sure to follow the Trading Secrets Podcast on Instagram & join the Facebook   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Sponsors: DrinkLMNT.com/secrets for a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Pro-tip, download the app & book ahead of time to Come Play Around on Half-Price Tuesday, or any other day.   Produced by Dear Media.
    5/1/2023
    56:00
  • Love is Blind VS Bachelor. The numbers, data and info BTS of reality tv. Bachelor Data returns to breakdown the $ecrets!
    This week Jason is joined by the OG Reality TV data analyst and founder of Bachelor Data, Suzana Somers!      In January 2022, Suzana shared all about how she developed an extremely detailed system that tracked data of various facets of the Bachelor franchise from the contestants, from time on screen to their Instagram follower count to their endeavors after the show. This time around Jason and Suzana dive into how the data has changed in just a year with recent reality shows, specifically Love is Blind.    Suzana gives insight on what her turning point was for creating an entirely new business to expand into more reality TV shows, her take on the pros and cons of the errors during the live Love is Blind finale, how being on different networks can impact the longevity of potential growth, how other networks are better at curating their alumni, and how spilling tea tends to help follower growth. Suzana also reveals why she believes season 4 of Love is Blind is breaking so many different records, how having authentic and different people on Love is Blind sets the show up for success, how TikTok is impacting reality TV, how she tracks data for networks like Netflix, and when the Bachelor franchise tests potential changes. What sort of trends is she seeing with reality TV contestants on social media? Where does she see the future of reality TV contestants and their success on different social media platforms? Which contestants get the most followers? Which network is outpacing the Bachelor?    Suzana reveals all that and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss!    Be sure to follow the Trading Secrets Podcast on Instagram & join the Facebook   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Sponsors: It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Pro-tip, download the app & book ahead of time to Come Play Around on Half-Price Tuesday, or any other day. Visit cort.com/podcast to learn more and find the furniture package that fits your life   Host: Jason Tartick Voice of Viewer: David Arduin Executive Producer: Evan Sahr   Produced by Dear Media.
    4/24/2023
    1:11:56
  • $1.5K-$10K to get styled! Celebrity Stylist, Lo VonRumpf gives the Lo down on how you can elevate your style this summer & BTS of award shows, red carpets and more!
    This week Jason is joined by one of the best celebrity stylists in LA, Lo VonRumpf!      Lo was born and raised in LA and is host of the podcast the Lo Life. Lo started as Kaitlyn’s stylist but has gone on to become a close friend of Jason due to being stuck together for three months at Dancing with the Stars in a small apartment during pandemic times. Lo gives insight to summer fashion of 2023, how throwing fashion rules out the window to embrace the freedom of fashion, how fashion is cyclical, who picks up the check for the stylist depending on the event, PR showrooms, how much time goes into one podcast episode, and how feeling confident is key to fashion.   Lo also reveals he thought the bromance was going to be short-lived, what colors you wear can impact the mood, which colors to wear for an interview and first date, when he has been stiffed as a stylist, how wearing the same outfit as someone else is possible on the red carpet, why he thinks red carpets will always be around, and how he manages his cash flow. Which network is cheap when it comes to styling? Do celebrities get to keep what they are styled in? Do brands pay for celebrities to wear their clothing? How have influencers changed the game? Who does Lo have on his team? What is a business manager?    Lo reveals all that and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss!    Be sure to follow the Trading Secrets Podcast on Instagram & join the Facebook   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Sponsors: It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around. Visit cort.com/podcast to learn more and find the furniture package that fits your life DrinkLMNT.com/secrets for a free LMNT sample pack with any purchase   Host: Jason Tartick Voice of Viewer: David Arduin Executive Producer: Evan Sahr   Produced by Dear Media.
    4/17/2023
    1:06:48
  • Kaitlyn Bristowe pt 2!  The secrets to negotiating her Bachelorette hosting deal, the $$$ of the mirror ball, and how much she’d hope to sell Spade and Sparrows for!
    This week Jason is joined by Kaitlyn Bristowe for part two where they dive into all things Bachelorette, DWTS, hosting, her mega successful podcast Off the Vine, and her multiple successful businesses Spade and Sparrows, Dew Edit, and beyond!      Kaitlyn gives insight to how she went about negotiating her offer to be the Bachelorette, how much of an impact Dancing with the Stars had on her, how she feels about the idea of retirement, how community plays a critical role in her success, how she decided on a partner for Spade & Sparrows, and how she ended up getting her wine in Targets. Kaitlyn also reveals how she had an entertainment lawyer when she became the Bachelorette, what her plan was if she didn’t end up being the Bachelorette, the pay schedule with DWTS, the value in being authentic, how she felt about taking the Bachelorette hosting job, and battling imposter syndrome. Who did Kaitlyn say she wanted to be paid the same as to be the Bachelorette? What is her best advice for negotiating? Would she be willing to do reality tv again? How much has Spade & Sparrows grown since inception to now? What is the process of making her wine?    Kaitlyn reveals all that and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss!    Be sure to follow the Trading Secrets Podcast on Instagram & join the Facebook   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Sponsors: It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around.   Host: Jason Tartick Voice of Viewer: David Arduin Executive Producer: Evan Sahr   Produced by Dear Media.
    4/10/2023
    1:00:16
  • Pt 1. Kaitlyn Bristowe. The 100th episode! The Secrets of her inner child work, the $1,500 check from The Bachelor, her $2 net worth and more!
    This week, on the 100th episode of Trading Secrets,  Jason is joined by someone who is not only a massive entrepreneurial success, but also someone who is one of his most important and favorite people in the world, Kaitlyn Bristowe!     Many came to know Kaitlyn dating back to 2015 where she gained recognition as a contestant on the 19th season of The Bachelor. That same year she was elected as the 11th Bachelorette where she had one of the more unique scenarios of being on the first season with two bachelorettes to kick off a season. Since then, Kaitlyn has gone on to launch her mega successful podcast Off the Vine, with over 140 million downloads, has co-hosted of multiple seasons of The Bachelorette and won season 29 of Dancing with the Stars all while running multiple successful businesses including Spade & Sparrows, Dew Edit, and many more. It’s not hard to recognize that Kaitlyn has shown what it takes to have the entrepreneurial success in today’s world.    Kaitlyn gives insight to how she feels empowered by doing things for herself, how to have a conversation with your partner about money, how her life changed for the better after hitting rock bottom, the double-edge sword of being independent, and the biggest difference between 2013 and 2023 Kaitlyn professionally. Kaitlyn also reveals why she feels uncomfortable talking about money, her best advice on how to pull yourself out of a mental health rut, how networking is just a part of who she is, how she would rebel against her mom, and  how working in the restaurant business allowed her to dance. When has she felt used professionally? What does she think would have launched her career change if she didn’t go on the Bachelor?  Did she have any issue with her job when she went on The Bachelor?  When did she find out she was going to be the Bachelorette? What did her vision board look like before becoming the Bachelorette?F   Kaitlyn reveals all that and so much more in another episode you can’t afford to miss!    Be sure to follow the Trading Secrets Podcast on Instagram & join the Facebook   Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.   Sponsors: It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Topgolf. Download the app, book a bay and Come Play Around.   Host: Jason Tartick Voice of Viewer: David Arduin Executive Producer: Evan Sahr   Produced by Dear Media.
    4/3/2023
    52:37

About trading secrets

Join Jason Tartick as he breaks into the vault of secrets behind all things Money and careers. Jason explores the taboo curiosities and money questions we have been told never to discuss! He dives into all the trading secrets that we want to know and need to know to properly navigate the financial world as consumers, employees and investors. Out with the mantra of "wishing you knew then, what you know now"! Listen carefully as you will uncover trading secrets from Jason and his expert guests who dive into a specific subject every episode surrounding anything and everything, money. The power of "the inside scoop" will now be realized and you can use these trading secrets to earn more, spend less, and invest wisely.
