Welcome to The Truly Diversified Show, where your host, Ben Mohr, shares insights that challenge the conventional wisdom around investing for retirement.Many investors find themselves overly exposed to the stock market, unsure of how to balance risk and returns as they approach their golden years. This show promises to reveal lesser-known investment strategies that can offer solid returns without the volatility of traditional stock market exposure.You'll be introduced to alternatives that many financial advisors rarely discuss, despite their longstanding presence and success among savvy investors. The podcast will feature conversations with experts who specialize in these off-market strategies, including financial professionals and CPAs who can shed light on tax advantages and practical applications. The goal is to empower you with knowledge that goes beyond the typical buy-and-hold advice.As economic uncertainty looms, The Truly Diversified Show aims to equip retirees and pre-retirees with tools to diversify and protect their portfolios. By peeling back the curtain on techniques used by some of the world’s most astute investors, it offers a fresh perspective on retirement planning—one that emphasizes both security and opportunity outside the usual stock market channels.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Truly Diversified Show, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today! Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:Why the traditional advice from financial experts that often promotes staying in the stock market or locking money in long-term annuities with low returns is problematic. Client investment techniques that offer decent returns without stock market risk, as well as examples of clients who have achieved double-digit returns using those strategies.An overview of future episodes, featuring discussions on how successful investors like Warren Buffett manage their investments during market downturns.The importance of diversifying investments as one heads into retirement.And much more...Resources:Connect with Ben on LinkedInLife Asset LLCLife Asset’s EmailLife Asset’s LinkTreeContact Life Asset at (800) 410-1306Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Truly Diversified Show or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this podcast and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. Listeners should consult with a professional for specific advice tailored to their situation. By accessing this podcast, you acknowledge that any reliance on the content is at your own risk.