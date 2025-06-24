01 | Ryan O'Toole | The Unconventional Investor: Navigating Income and Security in Retirement
In today's episode of The Truly Diversified Show, Ben is joined by Ryan O'Toole, President of RMO Wealth and Insurance Solutions.In this insightful conversation, Ben and Ryan explore an alternative approach to diversifying investments outside the stock market. With Wall Street’s volatility affecting retirement portfolios, the conversation dives into the role of annuities in providing safe, guaranteed income for retirement. Ryan, an advocate of annuities, discusses their benefits, particularly for those looking for steady income, but acknowledges that diversification is key.You'll learn why life settlements are a growing alternative to traditional retirement strategies. While annuities provide income security, they often lack the potential for significant growth. Ryan explains how life settlements offer a unique opportunity, providing stable returns without market risk.This episode ultimately highlights how this innovative approach can provide retirees with the stability they need, while also offering growth potential outside traditional market-based investments.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Truly Diversified Show, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today! Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:The role of annuities and the need for further diversification into alternatives like life settlements. Ryan's 20 years of experience working with insurance carriers and brokerages, advocating for annuities.The three key client needs: guaranteed income, protection against the market, and growth potential. The concept of “orphan accounts” and the importance of addressing small, often ignored parts of clients' portfolios.The suitability of life settlements for clients who are market-adverse and seeking guaranteed income and growth.And much more...Guest Bio:Ryan O’Toole is the President of RMO Wealth and Insurance Solutions and a seasoned financial professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. A proud graduate of the University of Michigan, Ryan is also a business coach and retirement income expert who has built his firm on the principles of education, research, family values, and a deep commitment to helping others build generational wealth. Drawing on the insights of thought leaders like Tom Hegna and Dr. Wade Pfau, Ryan advocates for retirement strategies built on guaranteed income and family pension concepts. He has coached advisors nationwide and helped capture hundreds of millions in assets by designing sustainable, measurable retirement blueprints. In 2022, he founded the Insurance Consulting Group to further his mission of personalized, client-centered financial planning.Resources:RMO Wealth and Insurance SolutionsConnect with Ryan's LinkedInConnect with Ben on LinkedInLife Asset LLCLife Asset’s EmailLife Asset’s LinkTreeContact Life Asset at (800) 410-1306Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Truly Diversified Show or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and