Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsBusinessMarketplace All-in-One
Listen to Marketplace All-in-One in the App
Listen to Marketplace All-in-One in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Marketplace All-in-One

Podcast Marketplace All-in-One
Marketplace
Marketplace® is the leading business news program in the nation. We bring you clear explorations of how economic news affects you, through stories, conversation...
More
BusinessNews

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • All eyes on AI
    Nvidia, the company that produces chips used in AI, will report its earnings Wednesday after markets close. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, explains why investors are paying such close attention. Also on the show today: a slightly weaker labor market for college graduates and a closer look at whether long-haul trucking is really facing a driver shortage.
    --------  
    8:09
  • Who will lead the Commerce Department?
    President-elect Donald Trump has picked Howard Lutnick to head up the Commerce Department. Lutnick is the CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, co-chair of Trump’s transition team and has been instrumental in raising funds for Trump’s campaign. Plus, we speak with author Keith Ferrazzi about his new book, “Never Lead Alone, 10 Shifts from Leadership to Teamship,” and how organizations can and should adjust their mindset in this new era of post-pandemic work.
    --------  
    7:21
  • Baby powder maker taken to court
    From the BBC World Service: More than 1,900 people in the UK are taking legal action against the manufacturer of Johnson’s baby powder, claiming repeated use caused their cancers. Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion dollar Public Investment Fund — which is behind big projects in real estate, soccer and golf — is under fire for being used to bankroll vanity projects linked to human rights abuses. And a Russian software company has invited a seven-year-old coding prodigy to join its management team, when he’s old enough to take up paid employment.
    --------  
    8:41
  • In the era of AI, photos aren’t what they used to be
    Remember the old mantra from the early days of social media, “pics or it didn’t happen”? For more than a century, photographic evidence was about as close to a physical representation of the real world as we’ve had. But, thanks to new AI-powered photo editing tools – like the one now available on Google’s newest Pixel phones – anyone can create convincing pics of things that didn’t happen. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Sarah Jeong, a features editor at The Verge, who recently wrote about these cutting edge tools. Jeong says no one’s ready for the impact of this technology.
    --------  
    9:40
  • Private equity’s appetite for restaurants
    Blackstone just bought a majority stake in Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop with 3,000 locations. Surprised? Don’t be. Since the pandemic started, private equity has been gobbling up restaurants, especially fast-casual ones. But struggling chains and sit-down establishments can also be attractive investments. We’ll chew on why. Also in this episode: Homebuilders are cautiously optimistic and central banks around the globe are nervous about a flare-up of inflation.
    --------  
    27:39

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Marketplace All-in-One

Marketplace® is the leading business news program in the nation. We bring you clear explorations of how economic news affects you, through stories, conversations, newsworthy numbers and more. The Marketplace All-in-One podcast provides each episode of the public radio broadcast programs Marketplace, Marketplace Morning Report®and Marketplace Tech® along with our podcasts Make Me Smart, Corner Office and The Uncertain Hour. Visit marketplace.org for more. From American Public Media. Twitter: @Marketplace
Podcast website

Listen to Marketplace All-in-One, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Marketplace All-in-One: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:54:44 PM