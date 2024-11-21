Nvidia, the company that produces chips used in AI, will report its earnings Wednesday after markets close. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, explains why investors are paying such close attention. Also on the show today: a slightly weaker labor market for college graduates and a closer look at whether long-haul trucking is really facing a driver shortage.
Who will lead the Commerce Department?
President-elect Donald Trump has picked Howard Lutnick to head up the Commerce Department. Lutnick is the CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, co-chair of Trump’s transition team and has been instrumental in raising funds for Trump’s campaign. Plus, we speak with author Keith Ferrazzi about his new book, “Never Lead Alone, 10 Shifts from Leadership to Teamship,” and how organizations can and should adjust their mindset in this new era of post-pandemic work.
Baby powder maker taken to court
From the BBC World Service: More than 1,900 people in the UK are taking legal action against the manufacturer of Johnson’s baby powder, claiming repeated use caused their cancers. Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion dollar Public Investment Fund — which is behind big projects in real estate, soccer and golf — is under fire for being used to bankroll vanity projects linked to human rights abuses. And a Russian software company has invited a seven-year-old coding prodigy to join its management team, when he’s old enough to take up paid employment.
In the era of AI, photos aren’t what they used to be
Remember the old mantra from the early days of social media, “pics or it didn’t happen”? For more than a century, photographic evidence was about as close to a physical representation of the real world as we’ve had. But, thanks to new AI-powered photo editing tools – like the one now available on Google’s newest Pixel phones – anyone can create convincing pics of things that didn’t happen. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke to Sarah Jeong, a features editor at The Verge, who recently wrote about these cutting edge tools. Jeong says no one’s ready for the impact of this technology.
Private equity’s appetite for restaurants
Blackstone just bought a majority stake in Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop with 3,000 locations. Surprised? Don’t be. Since the pandemic started, private equity has been gobbling up restaurants, especially fast-casual ones. But struggling chains and sit-down establishments can also be attractive investments. We’ll chew on why. Also in this episode: Homebuilders are cautiously optimistic and central banks around the globe are nervous about a flare-up of inflation.
