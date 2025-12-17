About Lighting For Profits

Lighting for Profits is your #1 source for all things landscape lighting. Whether you are looking to learn about lighting design, lighting installation, or just need helpful tips on how to start or grow your landscape lighting business, you are in the right place. We will discuss how to go from being business operator to business owner. If you want to increase your profits, you'll need to focus on 3 things: Increasing your price, Increasing your # of qualified leads, Increasing your closing rate. With over 18 years of experience in the landscape lighting industry, Ryan Lee reveals the secrets behind his success in the landscape lighting industry. After selling his multi-million dollar landscape lighting company in 2019, Ryan Lee started Landscape Lighting Secrets - The world’s first business coaching program dedicated to the landscape lighting industry. Although it wasn’t always easy and perfect, Ryan had figured out ways to grow his lighting business faster and smoother than his competition. Ryan now dedicates his time to helping others start and grow their own landscape lighting businesses and divisions. So far, Ryan has helped Landscape Lighting Secrets members generate over $55 million in revenue from landscape lighting. If you want to grow your landscaping business, holiday lighting business, or are an electrician, or an integrator looking to grow your AV business, Lighting For Profits is the place to start. To learn more about the top Landscape Lighting community in the world, visit: https://landscapelightingsecrets.com Contact EmeryAllen through their website and mention Lighting For Profits to get contractor pricing. https://emeryallen.com