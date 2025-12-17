In this episode, we sit down with Ashley Bissing, the powerhouse behind One Love Social, a boutique creative and paid ads agency dominating the lighting niche. Recognized as one of the strongest marketing voices in the industry, Ashley shares how she helps lighting companies scale faster, market smarter, and stand out in competitive markets.
Ep #223 - Jon Eastty - Shoot With Purpose
From high-school beginnings to industry influence, Eastty’s journey in videography proves that great video starts with great service. In this episode, he shares how he built a wedding-focused business in 2006, expanded into commercial work, and carved a niche in the landscape lighting industry. Discover how intuition, experience, and customer-first thinking shaped every frame of his success.
Ep #222 - Victor Hubbard - Driven to Win
Step inside the mindset of a builder, leader, and marketing powerhouse. In this episode, Victor Hubbard - Owner and Sales Manager of Performance Driven Marketing - shares how a small side gig evolved into a results-obsessed full-scale agency. From his early days in Yellowbook to launching his own ventures, Victor breaks down what truly drives ROI, why personalized marketing beats one-size-fits-all strategies, and how passion, data, and client care fuel long-term success.
Whether you're a business owner, marketer, or creative thinker, this is your roadmap to performance-driven growth.
Ep #221 - Tom Garber - Master of Illumination
Step into the mind of a true lighting pioneer with over 35 years of innovation in product development across every channel of the lighting industry. As a long-time ALA member serving on key engineering subcommittees and a contributor to UL Technical Committees for Standards 1838, 1598, and 153, our guest brings unmatched expertise and insight.
Ep #220 - Ryan Jaso - Light Boss Talks: Where AI Meets Outdoor Lighting
Step into the mind of a true industry veteran - the Founder of Lighting BOSS, an AOLP Board Member, and an ILLI Graduate with nearly 20 years of experience. In this podcast, we’ll explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of the outdoor lighting industry, blending time-tested expertise with cutting-edge innovation to illuminate what’s next for lighting professionals.
