About Real Estate Rookie

Ready to build your real estate empire… but not sure where to begin? Think of us as your personal trainer. From detailed breakdowns of real-world deals… to one-on-one coaching sessions and a warm, welcoming community… hosts Ashley Kehr and Tony J Robinson bring on a wide range of guests to tackle the “newbie” questions you've wondered about but might be afraid to ask. Looking to 10X your real estate investing business this year? This show isn’t for you. Looking for your first, second, or third deal -- or envisioning a more modest portfolio? Step right up. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we’ll arm you with the tips, tools, and roadmaps you'll need as you embark on your journey toward financial freedom.