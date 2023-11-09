Snowballing to 7 Properties in 6 Years with This Rinse-and-Repeat Formula
This rookie has grown his real estate portfolio to seven properties, $5,000 in monthly cash flow, and over $1 million in total equity in just SIX years. His strategy isn’t flashy or sexy, but it’s highly repeatable. Even the greenest investor can use it to snowball one rental property into the next!
Jefferson Calloway was plunged into the world of real estate after meeting the world’s best tenant—an investor and mentor who not only sold Jefferson his first property but also moved in and knowingly rented it from him for a profit! Through this experience, Jefferson quickly learned the incredible scalability of buying properties owner-occupied, converting them into rentals, and repeating the formula. Now, through the power of delegation and automation, he earns active income from near-passive investments that require just one hour of his time each week. This allows him to focus on his home remodeling business, where he earns even more income to pour into real estate!
As you’re about to learn, you can find great investment properties in virtually any market, but you’re going to need the right people in place when investing out of state. In today’s episode, Jefferson provides the blueprint for finding more on-market and off-market real estate deals in competitive markets, building out teams, and mitigating risk within your portfolio!
In This Episode We Cover:
The formula Jefferson used to scale to seven properties in just six years
Cash flow versus appreciation (and why you DON’T have to choose one!)
The best ways to find better on-market and off-market real estate deals
Why you should always analyze your short-term rentals as long-term rentals
The investing strategy that can help you mitigate risk within your portfolio
The key to turning your rental properties into near-passive investments
And So Much More!
Links from the Show
Traveling the World Thanks to One $6,500/Month Rental Property
Connect with Jefferson
(0:00) Intro
(00:39) Buying His First Property
(05:54) Jefferson’s Portfolio
(10:10) Sourcing Deals in Hot Markets
(15:37) Jefferson’s Buy Box
(21:11) Cash Flow vs. Appreciation
(30:18) How to Find a Property Manager
(34:09) Equity and Cash Flow Numbers
(39:33) Connect with Jefferson!
--------
47:15
How Much SHOULD You Put Down on an Investment Property? (Rookie Reply)
How much should your down payment for investment property be? Should you increase your down payment to maximize cash flow, or does putting all your financial eggs in one basket limit your ability to build and scale your real estate portfolio? Or should you instead pay off that high-interest-rate mortgage early to keep all the cash flow at the end of the month? We’re answering these questions in today’s Rookie Reply!
With high mortgage rates, one rookie asks whether it’s better to pay off their home with a seven percent rate INSTEAD of investing in more rentals. Paying off that loan gets you an automatic return, but there’s a strong argument as to why it isn’t the best move.
Are you doing your first house flip? Another rookie wonders whether they can negotiate when taking on a hard money loan and if the juice is worth the squeeze for a $50,000 profit on their first flip.
Looking to invest? Need answers? Ask your question on the BiggerPockets Forums!
In This Episode We Cover:
Investment property down payments and how much you should put down to prioritize cash flow
Whether to keep investing or start paying off your high-interest-rate mortgages
Why you can’t just look at the cash flow when analyzing a potential investment
Financing a house flip and negotiating with a hard money lender (should you negotiate?)
What you should ALWAYS do before you take on a house flip to ensure your numbers are right
And So Much More!
(00:00) Intro
(01:00) How Much to Put Down?
(11:42) Pay Off High Rate Mortgage?
(17:49) Financing a House Flip
(24:47) Is This Deal Worth It?
(29:24) Ask Your Question!
--------
36:30
How to Start Flipping Houses for Huge Profits in 2025 (Step-by-Step!)
Can you still make huge profits from real estate in today’s market? While high interest rates and inflated home prices can make it difficult to find a cash-flowing rental property, there’s another strategy that delivers big returns—if you can stomach the extra risk: house flipping!
Welcome back to the Real Estate Rookie podcast! James Dainard is a master house flipper, co-host of the On the Market podcast, and, most recently, author of The House Flipping Framework. With over eighteen years of real estate investing experience and more than 3,500 projects under his belt, James knows more than a thing or two about this lucrative investing strategy. Today, he joins the show to share a few tips from his new book—like how to find the right deal, choose high-quality contractors, and keep your project on budget!
Whether you’re new to flipping houses or you need help with home renovations, this episode is loaded with advice to help you start and stand out. You’ll learn everything from choosing a market and analyzing distressed properties to building your team, estimating rehab costs, and more!
In This Episode We Cover:
How to start flipping houses and stand out in a tough housing market
The “biggest lie” in real estate that will stop you from making a profit
Why finding a flip-friendly real estate broker is crucial to your success
How to calculate your annualized return (and why it matters for house flips)
How to choose the right market and build your team for out-of-state projects
The step-by-step process for building out an accurate scope of work
Staying on budget (and on schedule) with cost-effective home renovation tips
And So Much More!
Connect with James
(00:00) Intro
(01:11) Planning Your Project
(05:48) House Flipping Returns
(14:39) How to Choose a Market
(19:11) Building Your Team
(26:06) Estimating Rehab Costs
(36:09) 3 Tips for Selling Flips
(39:49) Connect with James!
--------
47:02
“BRRRRing” His Way to Financial Independence EVEN in a Tough Housing Market
Can you still find great deals in today’s cutthroat housing market? Of course! But you may need to go off the beaten path. Rookie investor Karl Denton looks beyond the MLS (multiple listings service), focuses on undervalued and distressed properties, and even does his own home renovations to create value. If he can do it, YOU can, too!
Welcome back to the Real Estate Rookie podcast! Karl has a superpower—finding hidden gems that other investors overlook. And he’s not doing anything that you can’t. Even as a full-time firefighter, he still finds time to attend meetups, go to foreclosure auctions, build his own lists, and contact homeowners about their properties. So far, this strategy has allowed him to find, buy, and fix three properties in three years!
Want to replicate his success? Tune in as Karl walks you through each step of the BRRRR method (buy, rehab, rent, refinance, repeat). Along the way, you’ll learn where to find undervalued properties, how to manage out-of-state renovations, and when to do a cash-out refinance. You’ll also hear about Karl’s big pivot from long-term rentals to short-term rentals and the huge cash flow boost that came with it!
In This Episode We Cover:
How to find, fund, and fix distressed or undervalued homes in 2024
Why the BRRRR method still works in today’s challenging market
Three ways to buy properties with tax liens (and why they make GREAT investments)
Crucial tips for managing an out-of-state home renovation project
When to pivot from one investing strategy to another based on your market
Why you should focus on stabilizing your real estate portfolio before scaling it
And So Much More!
Connect with Karl
(00:00) Intro
(00:46) Buying His First Property
(03:55) The BRRRR Strategy
(11:37) Karl’s Portfolio & Auctions 101
(20:40) DIY & Out-of-State Renovations
(29:54) When Should You Refinance?
(33:55) Switching to Short-Term Rentals
(41:35) Revenue & Tips for Rookies
(47:47) Connect with Karl!
--------
55:20
Should I SELL or RENT My House? + How to Finance Home Renovations (Rookie Reply)
You’re planning to move soon and are asking yourself, “Should I sell or rent my house?” What if you’ve got little-to-no cash flow potential? Is future appreciation worth betting on? Maybe you need to renovate before you sell or rent; now, the question becomes, “How to finance home renovations?” Don’t stress; we’ve got you covered on all fronts in this episode as we walk through how to decide whether to sell or rent, the best ways to fund home renovations, and answer the mother of all rookie questions, “Is house hacking dead?”
With mortgage rates rising yet again and home prices still unaffordable in many areas of the country, does house hacking (renting out other rooms/units to pay your mortgage) still make sense? What if you can’t live for free anymore? Should you abandon the house hacking strategy entirely? We have some interesting thoughts on why we would or wouldn’t house hack in this housing market.
Looking to invest? Need answers? Ask your question on the BiggerPockets Forums!
In This Episode We Cover:
Whether you should sell or rent your primary residence once you move out
The math behind house hacking and whether high interest rates ruined this strategy
How to finance home renovations on your next rehab project
Taking out a line of credit on your investment properties to fund future investments
Whether to convert your property into a short-term rental (more work) or keep it as a long-term rental (less work)
And So Much More!
(00:00) Intro
(00:49) Sell or Rent Out Your House?
(07:12) Short-Term vs. Long-Term Rentals
(08:47) Bet on Appreciation?
(12:41) How to Finance Home Renovations
(18:48) Is House Hacking Dead?
(26:41) Ask Your Question!
