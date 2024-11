Snowballing to 7 Properties in 6 Years with This Rinse-and-Repeat Formula

This rookie has grown his real estate portfolio to seven properties, $5,000 in monthly cash flow, and over $1 million in total equity in just SIX years. His strategy isn't flashy or sexy, but it's highly repeatable. Even the greenest investor can use it to snowball one rental property into the next! Jefferson Calloway was plunged into the world of real estate after meeting the world's best tenant—an investor and mentor who not only sold Jefferson his first property but also moved in and knowingly rented it from him for a profit! Through this experience, Jefferson quickly learned the incredible scalability of buying properties owner-occupied, converting them into rentals, and repeating the formula. Now, through the power of delegation and automation, he earns active income from near-passive investments that require just one hour of his time each week. This allows him to focus on his home remodeling business, where he earns even more income to pour into real estate! As you're about to learn, you can find great investment properties in virtually any market, but you're going to need the right people in place when investing out of state. In today's episode, Jefferson provides the blueprint for finding more on-market and off-market real estate deals in competitive markets, building out teams, and mitigating risk within your portfolio! In This Episode We Cover: The formula Jefferson used to scale to seven properties in just six years Cash flow versus appreciation (and why you DON'T have to choose one!) The best ways to find better on-market and off-market real estate deals Why you should always analyze your short-term rentals as long-term rentals The investing strategy that can help you mitigate risk within your portfolio The key to turning your rental properties into near-passive investments And So Much More! Traveling the World Thanks to One $6,500/Month Rental Property Connect with Jefferson (0:00) Intro (00:39) Buying His First Property (05:54) Jefferson's Portfolio (10:10) Sourcing Deals in Hot Markets (15:37) Jefferson's Buy Box (21:11) Cash Flow vs. Appreciation (30:18) How to Find a Property Manager (34:09) Equity and Cash Flow Numbers (39:33) Connect with Jefferson!