Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1257 episodes
- Just a decade ago, tinned fish was hardly a premium product. Most Americans likely associated cans of tuna with thrift. But that has changed a lot in recent years. The category took off during Covid and now shoppers are shelling out for high end brands like Fishwife. Today's guest Becca Millstein started the company in 2020, positioning it as a distinct, artisanal product, more akin to one might find in European grocery stores. In addition to the sheer challenges of scaling, the nature of the business itself has changed, influenced by climate change and geopolitics (shortages have led Morocco to suspend frozen sardine exports for instance). We discuss the tinned fish supply chain and how a new brand positions itself in today's media market.
Read more: What the American Tin Can Reveals About Trump’s Volatile Tariff Policy
Only Bloomberg.com subscribers can get the Odd Lots newsletter in their inbox, plus unlimited access to the site and app. bloomberg.com/subscriptions/oddlots
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Last week, the US joined forces with Japan to try to stop the yen’s slide. It’s the first time the two sides have intervened in the Japanese currency in 15 years, and in many ways it was an unprecedented and unusual move, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent choosing to sell euros (as opposed to dollars) and the use of a little-known Federal Reserve repo facility. So why did the yen’s value drop so precipitously in the first place? And will this intervention be enough to stop it? Brad Setser, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, explains why the Bank of Japan initially refrained from raising rates, why East Asian currencies (not just the yen) have been so weak lately, the improving fiscal outlook for Japan, and what to look out for next.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Bloomberg Opinion columnist David Fickling tells us you can think of tungsten mining as “a century old prediction market for war.” As he writes in a recent piece, tungsten is “a super-element that can determine the fate of nations.” While the commercial market for tungsten is fairly small, it can be crucial in war manufacturing, due to its high density and melting point. He learned more about tungsten mining, and its increasing geopolitical necessity, during a visit to Australia's Dolphin Mine, which has a history of opening up during times of war, and then closing again during times of peace. He explains to us why investors are once again interested in tungsten mining and why it's been so hard (over the last century) to sustain production outside of China.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Insurers have quietly become a major driver of the private credit boom, with numerous private equity shops striking deals with insurance companies or buying them outright. But the entanglement with private credit is also changing the insurance industry itself, raising a number of questions about risk and regulation. Today we speak to Andrew Granato and Pranjal Drall, authors of a new paper, “Private Credit's State Backstop: How Private Equity Socializes Risk Through Insurers," examining the relationship between private credit and insurance. Granato (an assistant professor at the UT Austin Law School) and Drall (JD-PhD student in Financial Economics at Yale) talk to us about how PE got so interested in insurance in the first place, how both sides benefit from the relationship, and why taxpayers might ultimately be on the hook.
Read more:
Blue Owl Surges as Leaders Stress It’s More Than a Direct Lender
Ares $29 Billion Private Credit Fund Sees Uptick in Non-Accruals
Only Bloomberg - Business News, Stock Markets, Finance, Breaking & World News subscribers can get the Odd Lots newsletter in their inbox each week, plus unlimited access to the site and app. Subscribe at bloomberg.com/subscriptions/oddlots
Subscribe to the Odd Lots Newsletter
Join the conversation: discord.gg/oddlots
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- After the Iranian Revolution of 1979, the country's new leaders — religious and political — promised to redistribute the country's wealth and made moves to make Iran independent from western influence and business interests. In the decades since, Iran's economy completely transformed, and it is closer to what Yeganeh Torbati and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin describe as a "mafia state," where fealty to various factions is baked into the country's political economy. In their new book Stolen Revolution: Betrayal and Hope in Modern Iran they trace the massive changes Iran's political economy has undergone since the revolution, and they speak to us today about this history, how average Iranians navigate everyday cronyism, how Iranian leaders treated the country's burgeoning tech sector, and why the recent peace talks might not change all that much about how the country's economy currently operates.
Read more:A New Age of Missiles Reshapes Battlefields Around The WorldUS War With Iran Set to Drag On for Months Over Hormuz Deadlock
Only http://Bloomberg.com subscribers can get the Odd Lots newsletter in their inbox each week, plus unlimited access to the site and app. Subscribe at bloomberg.com/subscriptions/oddlots
Subscribe to the Odd Lots NewsletterJoin the conversation: discord.gg/oddlots
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Business podcasts
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About Odd Lots
Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway explore the most interesting topics in finance, markets and economics. Join the conversation every Monday, Thursday, and FridayPodcast website
Listen to Odd Lots, Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Odd Lots
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Odd Lots: Podcasts in Family