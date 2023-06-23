Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to provide company and industry research.
Midyear Outlooks: Investment Banking, E-Commerce
In this week’s edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries for the rest of 2023:Container Shipping’s 85% Rate Plunge Hits Rock Bottom? Maybe Not -- Stephane Kovatchev explains why rates still have room to sink further.Midyear Outlook: Global Specialty Chemicals -- Sean Gilmartin says volume will remain a pain point as economies in key regions weaken.Midyear Outlook: Global E-Commerce -- Poonam Goyal says sales might stay mixed as stores take back share and economic uncertainty lingers.Diabetes Tech Sidesteps Syringes With $11 Billion CGM Sales Path -- Matt Henriksson lays out the opportunities in the transition to constant glucose monitors from finger sticks.Midyear Outlook: Global Investment Banks -- Alison Williams says recession worries will linger for the stocks.The Bloomberg Intelligence radio show with Paul Sweeney and Alix Steel podcasts through Apple’s iTunes, Spotify and Luminary. It broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays at noon on Bloomberg’s flagship station WBBR (1130 AM) in New York, 106.1 FM/1330 AM in Boston, 99.1 FM in Washington, 960 AM in the San Francisco area, channel 119 on SiriusXM, www.bloombergradio.com, and iPhone and Android mobile apps.Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg L.P., has more than 400 professionals who provide in-depth analysis on more than 2,000 companies and 135 industries while considering strategic, equity and credit perspectives. BI also provides interactive data from over 500 independent contributors. It is available exclusively for Bloomberg Terminal subscribers. Run BI <GO>. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/21/2023
34:55
Midyear Outlook: Semiconductors, Credit, Retail
In this week’s edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries for the rest of 2023:
Credit Outlook and High Yield 3Q Investor Survey -- Mahesh Bhimalingam lays out why investor views have shifted positive on high yield returns.
North America Telecommunications -- John Butler says rising competition, pricing pressure, tough comparisons and a choppy economy will limit growth.
Global Semiconductor Sector -- Kunjan Sobhani explains how the industry’s seeming recovery could get another boost from artificial intelligence.
North America Retail Staples -- Jennifer Bartashus says higher costs for labor and products will keep the focus on retailer margins.
Global Communications and Data Networking Equipment -- Woo Jin Ho expects market fundamentals and demand dynamics to outweigh strong sales and earnings execution.
7/14/2023
34:35
Midyear Outlook: Top Focus Ideas, Munis, Internet
In this week’s edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss their top ideas for 3Q and what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries for the rest of 2023:10 Focus Ideas to Watch for 3Q -- Tim Craighead lays out the companies where our analysts have differentiated fundamental views.
North America Electrical Equipment -- Mustafa Okur explains why the second half may get tougher after a strong first quarter.
US Municipal Credit -- Eric Kazatsky looks at muni opportunities amid a higher yield environment.
Global Life-Science Technology -- Jonathan Palmer says the industry appears fragile by historical standards amid the slowdown in biopharma.
Global Internet Policy -- Matthew Schettenhelm and Jennifer Rie lay out the antitrust issues as well as potential AI and data privacy regulations.
7/7/2023
37:15
Midyear Outlook: US Equities, Software, Housing
In this week’s edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries for the rest of 2023:
European P&C Insurance -- Kevin Ryan explains why insurers likely won't be able to increase rates enough to fully offset rising expenses for claims.
Global Application Software and Global IT Services-- Anurag Rana says AI hype won't be enough to overcome slowing growth as companies cut IT spending.
North American Biopharmaceuticals -- Ann-Hunter Van Kirk says well-capitalized pipelines separate those drugmakers that may require cash infusions amid elevated interest rates.
US Homebuilding -- Drew Reading lays out why homebuilders are uniquely positioned to navigate a challenging market.
US Equities -- Gina Martin Adams says corporate earnings will likely dig out of their recession to begin a cyclical recovery.
6/30/2023
35:03
$44 Billion Obesity Battle; More Midyear Outlooks
In this week’s edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss their research and what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries for the rest of 2023:
Anti-Obesity Drugs: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly in Powerhouse Battle -- Michael Shah examines the potential $44 billion market for obesity drugs.
Global Market Structure -- Larry Tabb looks at the split between Wall Street and individuals on proposed changes to the market's structure.
Global Computer Hardware and Storage -- Woo Jin Ho says the worst may be behind the computer hardware industry.
Global Gaming -- Brian Egger looks at the casino industry's solid win growth and narrowing online losses.
Sterling's Bullish View Has Room to Run Further; Stay Pragmatic -- Audrey Childe-Freeman explains why sterling bulls are in charge.
