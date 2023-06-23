Midyear Outlook: Top Focus Ideas, Munis, Internet

In this week’s edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss their top ideas for 3Q and what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries for the rest of 2023:10 Focus Ideas to Watch for 3Q -- Tim Craighead lays out the companies where our analysts have differentiated fundamental views. North America Electrical Equipment -- Mustafa Okur explains why the second half may get tougher after a strong first quarter. US Municipal Credit -- Eric Kazatsky looks at muni opportunities amid a higher yield environment. Global Life-Science Technology -- Jonathan Palmer says the industry appears fragile by historical standards amid the slowdown in biopharma. Global Internet Policy -- Matthew Schettenhelm and Jennifer Rie lay out the antitrust issues as well as potential AI and data privacy regulations. The Bloomberg Intelligence radio show with Paul Sweeney and Alix Steel podcasts through Apple’s iTunes, Spotify and Luminary. It broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays at noon on Bloomberg’s flagship station WBBR (1130 AM) in New York, 106.1 FM/1330 AM in Boston, 99.1 FM in Washington, 960 AM in the San Francisco area, channel 119 on SiriusXM, www.bloombergradio.com, and iPhone and Android mobile apps. Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg L.P., has more than 400 professionals who provide in-depth analysis on more than 2,000 companies and 135 industries while considering strategic, equity and credit perspectives. BI also provides interactive data from over 500 independent contributors. It is available exclusively for Bloomberg Terminal subscribers. Run BI <GO>. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.