Welcome to How I Built My Small Business: Bite-Sized! I'm Anne McGinty, host of the show. While full-length guest episodes are on hold for the holidays, I've prepared a collection of short, impactful episodes to keep you inspired until Season 2.
5:09
Bitesized Life Wisdom: 1 of 4
Welcome to How I Built My Small Business: Bite-Sized!I'm Anne McGinty, your host. While we take a break from full-length guest episodes for the holidays, I've curated a series of short, impactful episodes to keep you inspired.Each bite-sized episode features a collection of powerful snippets from interviews, organized by topic for easy listening.Stay tuned for quick insights to fuel your business and personal growth!Season 2 drops the week of January 25, 2025.
5:12
Season 1: Host Reflects, Celebrates, and Shares What's Next
As we draw season one to a close, I'm thrilled to share some of the heartwarming stories and pivotal lessons that we've heard on this journey. From grappling with technical hiccups like latency delays during my chat with Max Skinner of Two Rock Amplifiers to drawing inspiration from Jason Feifer's spontaneous interviewing style, this season has been an exhilarating learning curve.Your support has been the driving force behind this podcast's success. From educators who use these episodes as teaching tools to entrepreneurs finding newfound motivation, your feedback is the lifeblood of this show. This platform, inspired by my father's legacy, has become a space for sharing business know-how, niche expertise, ideas for making money, and for imparting life wisdom. As we wrap up Season One, I'm filled with gratitude and a continued commitment to help aspiring entrepreneurs take control of their futures. Have an incredible holiday season! Be kind, take deep breaths, slow down, find meaningful connection, and a moment to rest and reflect.Season Two will launch the week of January 25, 2025.
15:57
John Kilcullen - The Rise of FOR DUMMIES and The Future of Publishing – Insights from the Creator of an Iconic Brand
John Kilcullen - The Rise of FOR DUMMIES and The Future of Publishing – Insights from the Creator of an Iconic Brand

John Kilcullen, the creator of the For Dummies brand and former chairman and CEO of IDG Books, shares his journey in building one of the world's most iconic publishing series. In this episode, John delves into the rise of For Dummies, his experience leading other renowned brands like Frommer's Travel and Cliff's Notes, and his time as president and publisher of Billboard Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter.A sought-after lecturer on entrepreneurship and innovation at institutions like Stanford, NYU, and Babson, John's wisdom has been profiled in Forbes, The New York Times, and USA Today.PART 1: The story behind For Dummies and how to build a lasting brand.PART 2: Insights on the evolving future of publishing (starting at 43 minutes).Closing: John's invaluable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, life wisdom, and actionable takeaways.
59:30
Farnoosh Torabi is SO MONEY: Mastering Mindset, Wealth, and Financial Freedom
Today we're joined by Farnoosh Torabi, America's leading personal finance expert who is dedicated to helping others become unapologetically rich.Farnoosh is an award-winning financial correspondent, television personality, and best-selling author of You're So Money, A Healthy State of Panic, Psych Yourself Rich, and When She Makes More.Her Podcast So Money was ranked a Top Female-Hosted Podcast by Entrepreneur Magazine, described as "a Podcast Your Wallet Will Love" by The New York Times, and has been downloaded over 35 million times, earning multiple Webby awards.She is a former CNBC host and has been featured on NBC's Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, and numerous major news and talk shows.
Welcome to 'How I Built My Small Business,' where we dive deep into conversations with guests who've carved out their own path to success. But, we're not only about the creation of businesses. Alongside entrepreneurs, I also chat with experts offering perspectives that'll benefit anyone striving to lead, learn, or improve.This podcast is both a creative outlet and a platform to share knowledge from incredible people. My guests open up about the raw, heartwarming details of their journeys, offering expertise, simplifying business know-how, sharing money-making ideas, and imparting life wisdom—all through the power of storytelling.By listening to these interviews and stories, my hope is that you find even one little takeaway that sparks or inspires your path. While most of my guests rake in $1 million to $20 million net profit a year, some make more and some make less, but there is a lesson worth learning in each one. I also bring in special guests from brokering and mergers, mindset and meditation, entertainment and marketing, among others. So, the line-up is diverse in niche, experience and perspective - and so, so fun.Special episodes include:No College, No ProblemBig business founders with a focus on helpful small business topicsExpertise in hyper-niche fieldsThe connecting piece is that every one of my guests has started their own business at some point in their journey.Thank you for listening.My Website: https://www.annemcginty.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annemcginty/Behind-The-Scenes: https://www.instagram.com/annemcgintyhost