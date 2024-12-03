John Kilcullen - The Rise of FOR DUMMIES and The Future of Publishing – Insights from the Creator of an Iconic Brand

John Kilcullen, the creator of the For Dummies brand and former chairman and CEO of IDG Books, shares his journey in building one of the world's most iconic publishing series. In this episode, John delves into the rise of For Dummies, his experience leading other renowned brands like Frommer's Travel and Cliff's Notes, and his time as president and publisher of Billboard Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter.A sought-after lecturer on entrepreneurship and innovation at institutions like Stanford, NYU, and Babson, John's wisdom has been profiled in Forbes, The New York Times, and USA Today.PART 1: The story behind For Dummies and how to build a lasting brand.PART 2: Insights on the evolving future of publishing (starting at 43 minutes).Closing: John's invaluable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, life wisdom, and actionable takeaways.