13 Real Estate "Hotspots" to Invest In (2025 Update)
When you look at the “Hottest Real Estate Markets” lists from major publications, they often miss many crucial factors that truly make a market worth investing in. So, after getting tired of seeing the same cities repeatedly, we decided to make our own “Real Estate Hotspots” list, touching on the areas that are PRIMED for growth with plenty of appreciation and cash flow potential for landlords. We’re sharing all thirteen cities today!
Our two favorite market pickers, Kathy Fettke and Austin Wolff, are back on the show to share their opinions on these top markets. Austin has spent hours and hours compiling this list, looking at not just population growth but income growth, job growth, GDP per capita, and more leading indicators that point to great real estate investing markets.
Some of the top picks on this list truly surprised us, but the data points to these thirteen cities as some of the best places to buy in 2025. We’ll also talk about the overrated markets that may be past their prime and some nearby options that could make solid real estate investments for the long term!
In This Episode We Cover
The thirteen real estate investing “hotspots” for 2025 that investors should pay attention to
A very surprising top city that seems to keep on growing EVEN after some solid appreciation
The “satellite cities” that siphon off big city growth for a fraction of the cost
Cash flow hotspots that still boast affordable prices with solid rent-to-price ratios
The one Texas city that many investors forget about but is still growing fast (definitely not Austin)
Cities that DIDN’T make the list and are constantly overhyped by the media
33:17
2025 Housing Market Predictions (+ How’d We Do Last Time?)
It’s what you’ve all been waiting for—our 2025 housing market predictions! We’re sharing where we think home prices, interest rates, and real estate will be over the next year. But we’re not just talking about 2025. We’re also going BACK and reviewing our 2024 housing market forecast, painfully detailing each part we got wrong and congratulating whoever got their predictions right. But how did top real estate companies like Zillow perform on their forecasts? Don’t worry; we’re rating their predictions as well!
Last year, some of us thought home prices would decline year-over-year, while others were confident we’d still see rising prices. We also had surprisingly accurate mortgage rate predictions, so does that mean we could be right for 2025, too? Stick around to find out! Plus, we’re sharing where we think will become the country's best real estate investing markets and naming the cities we believe have the best potential for building wealth!
In This Episode We Cover
Updated 2025 housing market predictions and where home prices and mortgage rates could go
How we (and Zillow!) did on our 2024 housing market forecast (plus what we got WRONG!)
Real estate markets that have the most investment potential in 2025
Why we’re all becoming bullish on lower mortgage rates, EVEN with persistent inflation
Did we ever actually make it into recession territory in 2024?
40:47
Can You Afford the American Dream?
The American Dream was once an everyday reality for most Americans. Now, it’s seemingly impossible for even high-income-earning households to achieve. What went wrong, and is it still possible for financially savvy families to realize the American Dream? A new article dissecting the cost of the American Dream shows that the white picket fence, single-family home, and two new cars cost significantly more than you might think.
In this episode, we’re going over the eye-watering costs of the American Dream, the income you’ll need to achieve it, and why most Americans may never get there. But, as financially independent podcasters, we’re living proof that you don’t need everything this article describes to reach financial freedom. We’re sharing what you might want to give up to achieve your version of the American Dream.
From college costs to raising kids, buying cars, and purchasing a home, we’ll walk through the costliest factors of the American Dream—and some good news, as one big expense is actually getting cheaper.
In This Episode We Cover
The astronomical cost of achieving the American Dream in 2024
What you should give up if you want to reach financial freedom faster
The household income you have to make if you want to achieve the American Dream
Why so many Americans are struggling with rising costs but stagnating wages
One significant expense that’s getting surprisingly more affordable
The things we’ll never give up spending money on (even if it sets us back)
33:51
Investments Outperforming Rentals That Only the Elite Know About
Most people are missing out on what could be the best real estate investments of 2025. Why? Most investors don’t even know about them or have never had access to invest in them before. Today, we’re talking to Fundrise CEO Ben Miller about how he’s taking these once elite-only investments and making them available for the average investor. These investments, for the most part, beat out regular rental properties with sizable returns and way less work. So, what’s the catch? Is there a catch?
If you want to get ahead of the curve and know the investments that smart money (managing BILLIONS of dollars) is making, our interview with Ben truly delivers. We’re getting into how “debt” investors are making serious money off of lending to real estate investors (just like you) and the almost unbeatable returns they’re collecting, plus the new type of investment Fundrise is opening up for regular investors. This is a first, as everyday investors have seldom been able to break into this asset class.
Finally, Ben gives us his outlook for the 2025 economy and why he’s feeling a bit anxious, even with so many economic factors falling into place for a soft landing.
In This Episode We Cover
The one real estate investment making regular double-digit returns with significantly less work
Why housing inventory could shrink even with our massive multifamily “oversupply”
The “securitized” real estate elite investors used to have a monopoly on (you can get in on it now)
Venture capital and why Ben is bullish on AI companies for 2025 and beyond
The surprisingly solid state of the economy and why Ben feels anxious (and you might, too)
34:49
Rates Surge Back Up as the Election “Slowdown” Hits Housing
Everyone is awaiting the 2024 presidential election results—especially homebuyers. As mortgage rates rise again, potential homebuyers are sitting on the sidelines, hoping that the next president could make it a little easier to purchase a house. Is this housing market slowdown just a temporary phenomenon before the biggest political event of the past four years, or could this last well into the winter? We’re covering it on this headlines show!
Could a “Trump trade” push bond yields up and mortgage rates as well? Some economists are betting that a Trump presidency would mean higher mortgage rates. We’ll also talk about California’s Prop 33, which, if passed, could allow more stringent rent control on landlords in the Golden State. With rising costs for property owners, could this lead to landlords selling their rentals to escape California’s tenant-friendly laws?
If you want to escape the election cycle, we’ve got you covered. Our last story touches on the best companies for career growth, and if you’re trying to up your skills (and your income) next year, applying for a job at any of these companies could help you!
In This Episode We Cover
The pre-election housing “slowdown” and why many homebuyers are pausing on purchasing
A new mortgage rate update and what’s causing rates to rise back to seven percent
The “Trump trade” and why economists are worried it could push bond yields up
California’s newest rent control proposition and what it means for landlords in the state
The top companies for career growth in the United States (grow your income!)
