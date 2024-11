Investments Outperforming Rentals That Only the Elite Know About

Most people are missing out on what could be the best real estate investments of 2025. Why? Most investors don’t even know about them or have never had access to invest in them before. Today, we’re talking to Fundrise CEO Ben Miller about how he’s taking these once elite-only investments and making them available for the average investor. These investments, for the most part, beat out regular rental properties with sizable returns and way less work. So, what’s the catch? Is there a catch? If you want to get ahead of the curve and know the investments that smart money (managing BILLIONS of dollars) is making, our interview with Ben truly delivers. We’re getting into how “debt” investors are making serious money off of lending to real estate investors (just like you) and the almost unbeatable returns they’re collecting, plus the new type of investment Fundrise is opening up for regular investors. This is a first, as everyday investors have seldom been able to break into this asset class. Finally, Ben gives us his outlook for the 2025 economy and why he’s feeling a bit anxious, even with so many economic factors falling into place for a soft landing. In This Episode We Cover The one real estate investment making regular double-digit returns with significantly less work Why housing inventory could shrink even with our massive multifamily “oversupply” The “securitized” real estate elite investors used to have a monopoly on (you can get in on it now) Venture capital and why Ben is bullish on AI companies for 2025 and beyond The surprisingly solid state of the economy and why Ben feels anxious (and you might, too) And So Much More! Links from the Show Join the Future of Real Estate Investing with Fundrise Join BiggerPockets for FREE Find Investor-Friendly Lenders Dave's BiggerPockets Profile Is Now a Better Time to Invest in Real Estate Debt or Equity? Ben's BiggerPockets Profile Grab the Book on Private Money Lending “Lend to Live” Jump to topic: (00:00) Intro (01:41) What to Invest In NOW? (04:40) Housing Inventory Will Shrink (08:20) Less Risk, Way Higher Returns (15:01) "Securitized” Debt Explained (18:22) What Can “Normal” Investors Do? (20:52) Venture Capital Investing for All (26:12) Optimistic for 2025? Check out more resources from this show on BiggerPockets.com and https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/on-the-market-267 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected] . Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices