Prediction Markets Let You Bet on Just About Anything — But There Are Risks
Learn how prediction markets work, the legal gray areas in which they operate, and how they could be regulated in the future.
What are prediction markets like PredictIt, Polymarket and Kalshi, and how do they work? Is it legal to bet on elections in the United States? Hosts Tess Vigeland and Anna Helhoski welcome Sam Taube, the writer of the Nerdy Investor email newsletter, to break down how event contracts operate, explore the legal gray areas of election betting, and discuss whether prediction markets are a smart financial move—or just gambling in disguise. Then, Tess and Anna break down this week’s money headlines, including the latest inflation figures and what they mean for interest rates, the CFPB’s plan to enforce new click-to-cancel subscription rules, and Spirit Airlines’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
In this episode, the Nerds discuss: how prediction markets work, betting on elections, event contracts explained, investing vs gambling, election betting legality, gambling vs investing, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, event contracts legality, prediction market regulation, prediction markets news, event contracts explained simply, and Consumer Price Index.
Online Banking vs Neobanks: Understand FDIC Safety and Protect Your Money
Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. In this episode:
Learn how to distinguish neobanks from traditional banks, understand FDIC insurance, and get tips for affordable holiday hosting.
What is the difference between a neobank and a traditional bank? Is my money safe in an online bank or neobank? Hosts Sean Pyles and Sara Rathner discuss how to distinguish a neobank from a traditional bank and ways to safeguard your savings, helping you understand what to look for in financial institutions. But first, they begin with a discussion of affordable holiday hosting, with tips and tricks on hosting a potluck, budgeting for extra food, and setting boundaries with overnight guests. Then, NerdWallet banking expert Spencer Tierney joins Sean and Sara to discuss the ins and outs of online banks and neobanks. They discuss how FDIC insurance works, what to look for in a neobank’s fine print, and the potential risks of using a neobank.
Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at [email protected]. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.
Preparing for Worst-Case Scenarios: Choosing the Right Insurance Policy to Protect Your Income
It's open enrollment season, and a great time to explore coverage options to protect your income, such as life insurance and disability insurance.
Hosts Sean Pyles and Liz Weston discuss the importance of insurance coverage, highlighting statistics around how many people are underinsured or lack adequate coverage. To dive deeper into different types of coverage, Liz welcomes Insurance Nerd Ryan Brady and John Ryan, founder and CEO of Ryan Insurance Strategy Consultants, to explain various types of insurance. In this episode, they talk about life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance (AD&D) insurance, and disability insurance, and explore the nuances of employer-provided life insurance and supplemental insurance. Plus: the complexities of disability insurance, comparing short-term and long-term coverage, and the interplay between employer-provided disability insurance, individual disability insurance, workers' compensation, and Social Security.
In their conversation, the Nerds discuss: life insurance, disability insurance, workplace benefits, financial needs, income protection, supplemental insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance (AD&D), disability coverage, short-term disability, long-term disability, employer-provided disability insurance, choosing an insurance policy, workers' compensation, Social Security, insurance complexities, income safeguards, accidental death insurance, dismemberment insurance, critical illness insurance, hospital indemnity coverage, and pre-existing conditions clauses.
Navigating Life Insurance Choices: Investing, Variable Policies, and Financial Growth
Explore life insurance as an investment tool, understand variable and infinite banking, and consider complex insurance choices.
What’s the right life insurance policy for you? What is “infinite banking” and how hard is it to set up? Hosts Sean Pyles and Sara Rathner discuss the intricacies of life insurance as both a protective measure and a financial instrument to help you understand its potential for investment and financial growth. NerdWallet insurance pro Lisa Green joins Sean and Sara to explain term life insurance and more complex life insurance options, such as variable life insurance, and the concept of “infinite banking.” They discuss the nuances of investing extra money into the cash value of a permanent life insurance policy, highlighting guaranteed interest rates versus market risks, and who might benefit from these types of policies. Additionally, they delve into the infinite banking concept, explaining how it works, the financial discipline it requires, and potential pitfalls. This episode is designed to help listeners navigate their life insurance choices and create a balanced financial plan.
In their conversation, the Nerds discuss: term life insurance, permanent life insurance, life insurance investment, life insurance premiums, variable life insurance, infinite banking, cash value life insurance, life insurance strategies, life insurance options, term vs permanent life insurance, life insurance costs, life insurance benefits, financial planning, life insurance risks, borrowing against life insurance, financial growth, investing in life insurance, high-yield investments, insurance market risks, life insurance for smokers, funeral expense insurance, and financial security.
Trump’s Economic Playbook: Get Clarity on Inflation, Taxes, and More
Learn how Donald Trump's economic plans could influence inflation, taxes, and your finances as he prepares to enter a second term in office.
How will Donald Trump's economic policies affect inflation and prices? What impact could Trump's tax plans have on Americans’ finances? In a special edition of Money News, hosts Tess Vigeland and Anna Helhoski dive into the financial implications of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House. They unpack Trump's proposed economic agenda, covering key areas like inflation, tariffs, taxes, and interest rates, and examine what these could mean for the American economy and your wallet. They also discuss what his policies on energy production, housing, and immigration could mean for your finances.
Stay up to date with the latest financial news from NerdWallet: https://www.nerdwallet.com/h/news/financial-news
In today’s episode, the Nerds discuss: Trump economic policies, Trump inflation plan, Trump tax cuts, taxes, Trump tariffs,Trump interest rates, Trump and the Federal Reserve, inflation under Trump, Trump fiscal policy, tax cuts under Trump, how tariffs could impact consumers, Trump financial promises, economic impact of Trump policies, how tariffs affect prices, Trump credit card interest cap, consumer prices, and fiscal policy changes in the US.
