NerdWallet's Smart Money Podcast

Navigating Life Insurance Choices: Investing, Variable Policies, and Financial Growth

Explore life insurance as an investment tool, understand variable and infinite banking, and consider complex insurance choices. What's the right life insurance policy for you? What is "infinite banking" and how hard is it to set up? Hosts Sean Pyles and Sara Rathner discuss the intricacies of life insurance as both a protective measure and a financial instrument to help you understand its potential for investment and financial growth. NerdWallet insurance pro Lisa Green joins Sean and Sara to explain term life insurance and more complex life insurance options, such as variable life insurance, and the concept of "infinite banking." They discuss the nuances of investing extra money into the cash value of a permanent life insurance policy, highlighting guaranteed interest rates versus market risks, and who might benefit from these types of policies. Additionally, they delve into the infinite banking concept, explaining how it works, the financial discipline it requires, and potential pitfalls. This episode is designed to help listeners navigate their life insurance choices and create a balanced financial plan. In their conversation, the Nerds discuss: term life insurance, permanent life insurance, life insurance investment, life insurance premiums, variable life insurance, infinite banking, cash value life insurance, life insurance strategies, life insurance options, term vs permanent life insurance, life insurance costs, life insurance benefits, financial planning, life insurance risks, borrowing against life insurance, financial growth, investing in life insurance, high-yield investments, insurance market risks, life insurance for smokers, funeral expense insurance, and financial security.