Scaling Up: Why Flip One House When You Can Flip the Whole Block?

Welcome back to Radical Wealth Plan, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. In this episode, I sit down with an incredible guest, real estate developer and investor Chris Senegal. Chris is someone who has completely transformed his career and his community, and today, he's sharing exactly how he did it. Chris started out in the corporate world as an engineer, working on massive industrial projects, but he quickly realized that the path to true financial freedom wasn't in climbing the corporate ladder—it was in real estate. What's really remarkable about Chris's journey is how he went from flipping single-family homes to buying entire blocks and revitalizing neighborhoods in Houston. He takes us through the details of his creative financing strategies, how he built partnerships with the right people, and how he leveraged opportunities near billion-dollar developments. One of the most fascinating parts of this conversation is how Chris successfully raised over a million dollars through crowdfunding, allowing everyday people in his community to invest in their own neighborhoods. He explains how he structured the deal, what he learned from the process, and why he believes that real estate investing doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. Chris also shares insights on large-scale development, including his latest project: a 340-unit mixed-income development in partnership with the Houston Housing Authority. He walks us through the complexities of working with institutions, structuring deals, and scaling up from small investments to major developments. This episode is packed with valuable lessons for anyone looking to build wealth through real estate, whether you're just getting started or looking to take your investing to the next level. Chris's approach is strategic, innovative, and, most importantly, impactful—not just for his own financial success, but for the communities he's investing in. Stick around to the end, where I put Chris through a rapid-fire Q&A covering everything from the biggest real estate myths to his best advice for new investors. And as always, if you enjoy the episode, be sure to follow, subscribe, and leave a review. Now, let's get to it. Timestamps 00:00:00 Introduction to Radical Wealth Plan 00:00:30 Guest Introduction – Chris Senegal's Journey 00:01:19 Chris's Background and Early Life 00:03:20 Transition from Corporate to Real Estate 00:05:00 Challenges in Corporate America and Decision to Leave 00:09:57 Early Real Estate Investing – House Flipping 00:15:00 Scaling from Flipping to Buying Blocks 00:19:02 Selling Portfolio and Strategic Investments 00:24:45 Creative Deal Structuring – Owner Financing 00:30:00 Urban Revitalization vs. Gentrification 00:34:28 Investing Near Large Developments 00:38:47 Crowdfunding a Real Estate Project 00:45:00 Challenges and Successes in Crowdfunding 00:50:00 The Evolution into Large-Scale Development 00:57:21 340-Unit Development with Housing Authority 01:05:00 Managing Risk and Project Timelines 01:10:00 Educational Programs & Mentorship in Real Estate 01:19:09 Rapid-Fire Q&A – Lessons, Challenges, and Successes 01:25:19 Final Thoughts & Closing Remarks