Scaling Up: Why Flip One House When You Can Flip the Whole Block?
Welcome back to Radical Wealth Plan, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. In this episode, I sit down with an incredible guest, real estate developer and investor Chris Senegal. Chris is someone who has completely transformed his career and his community, and today, he’s sharing exactly how he did it.
Chris started out in the corporate world as an engineer, working on massive industrial projects, but he quickly realized that the path to true financial freedom wasn’t in climbing the corporate ladder—it was in real estate. What’s really remarkable about Chris’s journey is how he went from flipping single-family homes to buying entire blocks and revitalizing neighborhoods in Houston. He takes us through the details of his creative financing strategies, how he built partnerships with the right people, and how he leveraged opportunities near billion-dollar developments.
One of the most fascinating parts of this conversation is how Chris successfully raised over a million dollars through crowdfunding, allowing everyday people in his community to invest in their own neighborhoods. He explains how he structured the deal, what he learned from the process, and why he believes that real estate investing doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.
Chris also shares insights on large-scale development, including his latest project: a 340-unit mixed-income development in partnership with the Houston Housing Authority. He walks us through the complexities of working with institutions, structuring deals, and scaling up from small investments to major developments.
This episode is packed with valuable lessons for anyone looking to build wealth through real estate, whether you’re just getting started or looking to take your investing to the next level. Chris’s approach is strategic, innovative, and, most importantly, impactful—not just for his own financial success, but for the communities he’s investing in.
Stick around to the end, where I put Chris through a rapid-fire Q&A covering everything from the biggest real estate myths to his best advice for new investors. And as always, if you enjoy the episode, be sure to follow, subscribe, and leave a review. Now, let’s get to it.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Radical Wealth Plan
00:00:30 Guest Introduction – Chris Senegal’s Journey
00:01:19 Chris’s Background and Early Life
00:03:20 Transition from Corporate to Real Estate
00:05:00 Challenges in Corporate America and Decision to Leave
00:09:57 Early Real Estate Investing – House Flipping
00:15:00 Scaling from Flipping to Buying Blocks
00:19:02 Selling Portfolio and Strategic Investments
00:24:45 Creative Deal Structuring – Owner Financing
00:30:00 Urban Revitalization vs. Gentrification
00:34:28 Investing Near Large Developments
00:38:47 Crowdfunding a Real Estate Project
00:45:00 Challenges and Successes in Crowdfunding
00:50:00 The Evolution into Large-Scale Development
00:57:21 340-Unit Development with Housing Authority
01:05:00 Managing Risk and Project Timelines
01:10:00 Educational Programs & Mentorship in Real Estate
01:19:09 Rapid-Fire Q&A – Lessons, Challenges, and Successes
01:25:19 Final Thoughts & Closing Remarks
I Work 4 Days a Week and Make a Million Dollars a Year
Welcome back to Radical Wealth Plan, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. In this episode, I sit down with Doug Puetz, a phenomenal real estate agent, investor, and someone I truly admire—not just for his success, but for the mindset and discipline that got him there. Doug has built an incredible career spanning nearly four decades, and his approach to both real estate sales and investing offers valuable lessons for anyone looking to build wealth through real estate.
We talk about how Doug got his start at just 20 years old, how he built his business through relentless prospecting, and how he learned to thrive by being both methodical and bold. Doug shares how early experiences—like his own parents buying a house through another agent—shaped his competitive mindset, and how that drive still fuels him today.
What I love most about this conversation is Doug’s no-nonsense approach to success. Whether it’s tracking every call and door knock on a scorecard, creating systems to scale his house flips, or knowing exactly when to walk away from a bad deal, Doug’s clarity and focus is inspiring. He’s also mastered the art of balancing his professional life with personal passions like mountain biking, all while holding firm to his belief that every day should either make you money or bring you joy.
If you want real, practical advice from someone who has lived it, this is an episode you won’t want to miss. Doug is proof that wealth in real estate comes from consistent action, smart decisions, and knowing exactly who you are. I can’t wait for you to hear his story.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction and Host Welcome
00:00:30 Introducing Guest: Doug Puetz
00:01:18 Doug’s Background and How He Got Started in Real Estate
00:02:29 Early Career Mindset: Entrepreneurial Spirit and Avoiding the 9-to-5
00:04:15 Family Doubt as Motivation
00:05:37 First Year Struggles and Hustle: Door Knocking and Cold Calling
00:07:31 Learning from Mentors and Real Estate Coaches
00:10:29 Prospecting Techniques and the Power of Consistency
00:13:47 Knowing Yourself: Sales Style and Self-Awareness
00:15:53 The Scorecard System: Tracking Prospecting Activity
00:17:50 Rapid Growth: Becoming a Top Producer within 18 Months
00:20:13 Listing Appointments: Handling Pricing Objections and Motivations
00:24:12 Lessons from Taking the Wrong Listings
00:25:31 Buyers vs. Sellers: Setting Expectations and Firing Bad Buyers
00:27:32 Past Clients and Long-Term Follow-Up Strategies
00:29:31 Motivation: Recognition, Client Loyalty, and Winning
00:33:03 The Turning Point: Seeing What’s Possible (17 Escrows Moment)
00:37:42 Listing Appointments: Securing Commitments and Managing Objections
00:42:32 Real Estate Investing: Building a Portfolio from Age 20
00:45:46 Regret of Not Scaling Bigger Sooner
00:49:01 Flip Analysis: Reverse Engineering Deals
00:55:41 Providing Sellers with Options: Listing vs. Direct Purchase
00:58:40 Work-Life Balance: 4-Day Workweeks and Boundaries
01:03:34 Purpose and Focus: Only Doing What Makes Money or Brings Joy
01:06:15 The Role of Money: Energy, Value Creation, and Opportunity
01:09:31 Final Thoughts: Have Fun or Make Money — Nothing in Between
01:12:44 Rapid Fire Round: Personal Insights and Reflections
01:18:42 Closing Remarks and Call to Action
How I Turned Cold Calls and a $1,000 Bonus into a Real Estate Empire
Welcome back to Radical Wealth Plan, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. In this episode, I sit down with Barbara Isabel, a powerhouse in real estate investment and development. Barbara’s journey is nothing short of inspiring—she moved to Los Angeles from Spain, built a career in law, and then made a bold transition into real estate, where she quickly became one of the most persistent and knowledgeable professionals in the industry.
We talk about what it really takes to break into real estate, from overcoming early struggles with cold calling to mastering the ins and outs of multifamily development. Barbara shares the pivotal moments that shaped her career, including a conversation with a top developer that set her on the path to building wealth through real estate investment. She opens up about the challenges she faced, how she turned skepticism into trust, and the strategic moves she’s making to become the go-to expert for multifamily investors in Los Angeles.
If you’ve ever wondered how to break into real estate, whether it’s buying your first investment property or building a portfolio, Barbara’s insights will give you a real-world look at what it takes. We cover everything from branding and networking to navigating LA’s evolving development regulations. And Barbara doesn’t just talk theory—she recently purchased her first four-unit property, proving that persistence and strategy pay off.
This is an episode packed with valuable lessons on mindset, strategy, and execution. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just getting started, Barbara’s story will motivate you to take action and think differently about real estate. Stay tuned, and as always, thanks for being part of the Radical Wealth Plan community.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction to Radical Wealth Plan
00:01:05 Journey from Law to Real Estate
00:05:00 Branding and Standing Out as a Realtor
00:09:02 Transitioning into Real Estate Development
00:12:08 Challenges of Breaking into Real Estate
00:17:43 Cold Calling Strategies and Success
00:24:49 Real Estate TV Shows vs. Reality
00:25:55 Squatters and Challenges in Real Estate Development
00:30:00 Competitive Nature of the Real Estate Industry
00:35:00 Personal Drive and Motivation from Family Loss
00:39:08 Buying First Investment Property
00:45:00 Market Timing vs. Long-Term Investment Strategy
00:50:00 Credit Score Importance in Real Estate Investment
00:55:08 Navigating Development Regulations in LA
01:05:00 The Future Vision: Becoming a Go-To Multi-Family Specialist
01:11:20 Final Reflections and Fire Round Questions
01:15:00 Closing Remarks and Podcast Outro
How Buying a Failing Business Turned Into a Short-Term Rental Empire
Welcome back to Radical Wealth Plan, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. Today, we're talking about an exciting and potentially lucrative area of real estate—short-term rentals. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Josh Rudin and Patryck Swietek, two impressive young investors who have built a thriving business in the short-term rental space. They didn’t just dip their toes in—they went all in, from buying and managing properties to scaling up by acquiring an entire property management company.
Josh started flipping houses at just 19 years old, learning the ropes of real estate investment firsthand. Patryck, on the other hand, comes from a high-tech entrepreneurial background and brought his business expertise into the world of short-term rentals. Together, they’ve built a rapidly growing business, managing dozens of properties and helping others succeed in this space.
In this episode, we cover what it really takes to be successful in short-term rentals, from choosing the right market and property type to standing out in an increasingly competitive field. They share the hard lessons they learned from buying a business, the strategies they use to maximize profitability, and why regulations are actually a good thing when choosing where to invest. Whether you’re looking to get started with your first rental or scale an existing portfolio, there’s a lot to take away from this conversation.
If you’ve ever considered short-term rentals as a path to wealth, or if you just want to hear a great story about two entrepreneurs taking big risks and making them pay off, you won’t want to miss this one.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:18 Josh & Patryck
00:02:02 Patryck’s Journey – From Deli Worker to Real Estate Investor
00:05:15 Early Investments and Learning from a Mentor
00:08:02 Leveraging Credit and Buying During Market Lows
00:10:33 Josh’s Background – From Flipping Houses to Short-Term Rentals
00:11:36 Patryck’s Tech Background and Entrepreneurial Journey
00:16:20 Short-Term Rental Market & Airbnb Arbitrage
00:20:35 Forming a Partnership
00:23:22 Acquiring a Property Management Company
00:26:00 Lessons Learned from the Acquisition
00:30:38 Transitioning from Operators to Business Owners
00:35:34 Strategies for Short-Term Rental Success
00:41:09 Understanding Local Regulations and Investment Safety
00:46:40 Properties That Perform Well
00:50:49 Future Plans & Final Takeaways for Aspiring Investors
How I Built a $63M Real Estate Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Welcome back to Radical Wealth Plan, hosted by Paul Mark Morris and brought to you by Entrepreneur Media. Today’s episode is one you won’t want to miss. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Robin Gaur, an absolute powerhouse when it comes to real estate investing—while also excelling in his full-time corporate career. Robin’s story is one of dedication, discipline, and smart decision-making. As a Senior Manager at Northrop Grumman, a devoted husband and father, and a highly successful real estate investor and agent, he’s proving that you don’t have to give up stability to build wealth on the side.
Robin started investing in real estate over a decade ago, convincing his parents to buy their first rental property. Since then, he has grown a portfolio of 15 properties, transitioned into real estate sales, and in just two years, has closed over $100 million in transactions. We talk about how he balances it all: his strategies for time management, his ability to leverage personal and professional networks, and how he stays focused in an ever-changing market.
He shares invaluable insights on how to build credibility as a new real estate agent, why social media is more about validation than lead generation, and the power of simply having conversations. We also get into the details of his investment approach, including how he finds off-market deals, the importance of long-term thinking, and how he navigates today’s challenging real estate landscape.
Beyond business, we get personal. Robin reflects on lessons from his upbringing, the role of family in his journey, and how he remains committed to both his corporate career and his growing real estate empire. His story is a masterclass in perseverance, strategic thinking, and knowing when to take risks.
If you’re someone who’s looking to get into real estate while maintaining a full-time career, or if you’re just curious about how top performers juggle it all, this episode will be packed with value for you. Be sure to follow, subscribe, and leave a review if you find today’s conversation helpful.
Timestamps
00:00:01 Introduction to Radical Wealth Plan
00:01:24 Robin’s Achievements in Real Estate
00:02:16 Robin’s Professional Background and Career at Northrop Grumman
00:04:11 Early Interest in Real Estate and First Investment
00:05:30 Balancing a Full-Time Job, Real Estate, and Family
00:07:01 Transition to Real Estate Sales
00:09:56 Real Estate Sales Volume and Business Growth
00:11:45 Building a Network and Lead Generation Strategies
00:14:36 Managing Time Between Northrop Grumman and Real Estate
00:17:14 The Role of Social Media in Business Growth
00:22:01 The Importance of Face-to-Face Networking
00:26:41 Market Insights and Investment Strategies
00:37:34 Scaling Real Estate Investments and Portfolio Growth
00:50:05 Fix-and-Flip Strategies and Seller Financing
00:57:04 Current Real Estate Projects and Future Goals
01:02:30 Lightning Round
01:04:32 Podcast Wrap-Up and Closing Remarks
Wealth creation can be an elusive, complex, and multi-dimensional process. Our host, Paul Mark Morris, makes building wealth in real estate accessible to everyone, of all walks of life, shattering perceived barriers and ceilings. He adamantly believes “we can show everyone how to do it,” though he concedes, not everyone will. How do we find and fulfill our own personal vision of wealth while embracing freedom and living a fulfilling and purposeful life? In Radical Wealth Plan, New York Times Best-seller, prolific investor, award-winning entrepreneur, and thought leader, Paul Mark Morris distills the best strategies for building wealth through real estate. In subsequent episodes, Paul interviews the brightest minds in real estate and beyond to empower you to choose and create what you've always imagined–but may have seemed to be just out of your reach. So whether you’re new to the game, an investment professional, or a real estate titan, join us to be entertained, educated, and inspired. This is Radical Wealth Plan presented by Entrepreneur.