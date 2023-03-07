UEFA Champions League radio live streams

Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund
Benfica
Club Brugge
Listen to the Champions League matches of the current matchday live on the radio webstream and support your team in the top league of soccer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the current Champions League season, you will find all supporters' radios and local radio stations covering the Champions League matches here. Live and free of charge!
This question, which radio station reports live about the Champions League matches, cannot be answered directly, because there is no central radio stream for the Champions League matches and it therefore depends on the participating soccer clubs. Here you can find the right supporter radio for each club and /or one or more local radio stations that report live on the UEFA Champions League matches.