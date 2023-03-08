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SportUEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League radio live streams

Here you can listen to the matches of the current UEFA Champions League matchday live on the radio. Whether on the supporters' radio livestream or the local radio station in your club's home town - you are and remain live and free on the game.
Season 2026/2027

Tuesday 10/13/2026

Lens
Sporting
--
On the radio: Horizon Lens – Béthune Golo FM
Details of the game
Sabah FK
Slavia Praha
--
On the radio: Radio Slavia
Details of the game
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
--
On the radio: Bullenfunk FM - das RB Leipzig Fanradio Studio040 Eindhoven
Details of the game
Viking FK
FC Bayern München
--
On the radio: NRK P1 Rogaland BAYERN 1
Details of the game
Villarreal
Napoli
--
On the radio: Radio Vila-Real Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli
Details of the game
Arsenal
Lille
--
On the radio: talkSPORT ici Nord
Details of the game
Atlético Madrid
Manchester United
--
On the radio: Cadena SER Albacete talkSPORT
Details of the game
Galatasaray
Barcelona
--
On the radio: Lig Radyo Radio Marca Barcelona
Details of the game
Inter
Club Brugge
--
On the radio: RAI Radio 1 VRT Radio 1
Details of the game

UEFA Champions League today live

Where can I listen to the Champions League live on the radio?

Listen to the Champions League matches of the current matchday live on the radio webstream and support your team in the top league of soccer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the current Champions League season, you will find all supporters' radios and local radio stations covering the Champions League matches here. Live and free of charge!

Which radio station is broadcasting the UEFA Champions League today?

This question, which radio station reports live about the Champions League matches, cannot be answered directly, because there is no central radio stream for the Champions League matches and it therefore depends on the participating soccer clubs. Here you can find the right supporter radio for each club and /or one or more local radio stations that report live on the UEFA Champions League matches.

Do you like the UEFA Champions League but also soccer in general?

Then stay tuned. Here you will find all national and international soccer matches from today and the coming days: live soccer radio!

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