Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

Gay FM
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop, Techno, House
Ibiza Global Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
sunshine live
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, Techno, House
Deep House Lounge
Philadelphia, USA / House, Electro, Chillout
Vanilla Radio - Deep Flavors
Athens, Greece / House
Top 100 Station
Berlin, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, House, R'n'B
IBIZA LIVE RADIO
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
I LOVE 2 DANCE
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, House
ENERGY Fitness
Germany / Pop, House
RT1 IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, House
1.FM - Deep House
Zug, Switzerland / House
FG. Chic
Paris, France / Electro, House
Radio Marbella - Vocal Deep House
Marbella, Spain / House
Capital XTRA
London, United Kingdom / House, Electro
Eurodance 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, France / 90s, Electro, House
B4B Radio Club Dance
Rueil Malmaison, France / House, Electro, Soul
I LOVE THE BEACH
Cologne, Germany / Electro, Chillout, House
Lounge FM UKW Wien
Vienna, Austria / Chillout, House, Ambient
FG Radio FG
Paris, France / Electro, House
Deep House Radio - DHR
Cork, Ireland / House
Dogglounge Radio
Minneapolis, USA / House, Chillout
delicious.beach radio
Ibiza, Spain / House, Electro, Chillout, Bossa Nova
Fun Radio FR
Paris, France / Electro, House, R'n'B
sunshine live - House
Mannheim, Germany / House, Electro
Radio Yacht
Capri, Italy / Bossa Nova, House, Jazz, Soul
HouseTime.FM
Germany / Electro, House
Electro Radio
Schwerzenbach, Switzerland / Electro, House
sunshine live - Chillout
Mannheim, Germany / Chillout, House
Costa Del Mar - Deep-House
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
Music Factory Radio
Athens, Greece / House, Disco, Electro
nice
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Electro, House
Chocolat Radio
Suresnes, France / Ambient, Easy Listening, Electro, House
PBB Radio - Laurent Garnier
Paris, France / Electro, House, Techno
1.FM - Gorilla FM
Baar, Switzerland / Electro, House, Indie
Clubsandwich
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
PULS
Munich, Germany / Alternative, Electro, House
AlgoRythme Radio
Paris, France / House, Funk
KISS FM – CLUBSET BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Urban, House
Pioneer DJ Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
FIP autour de l’électro
Paris, France / Techno, House, Electro
Deep FM
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, House, Techno
egoFLASH
Munich, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
Holiday Gym Radio
Madrid, Spain / Electro, House, Pop
Miami Beach Radio
Miami Beach FL, USA / HipHop, House, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
BeachGrooves Radio
Marbella, Spain / House, Electro
CRUZIN' I Soulside Radio
Paris, France / Soul, House, Electro
Dance FM
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, House
HOUSEBOMB-FN
Erlangen, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
Miami Soundsets
USA / Electro, House
DJ IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, House, Pop, R'n'B

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.