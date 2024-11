About Costa Del Mar - Deep-House

Based in IBIZA (Spain), "Costa Del Mar - Deep-House" selects the best of Deep-House, Soulfull, Funky House Musics from all over the world. With a powerful programming and always with good taste, the station is at the forefront of all new releases. "Costa Del Mar - Deep-House" works together with the top Deep-House artists always promoting their latest creations for the delight of the listeners.