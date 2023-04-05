The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

From the Elser Hotel in Downtown Miami, Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and company share their unique perspectives on all-things sports, pop-culture and more. This is t... More
Postgame Show: Amin's Premonition
It was all a dream...
5/4/2023
13:25
Hour 2: San Juan Street Fight
Alex O'Keefe is striking with his fellow writers for a more equitable work life, and he joins us to explain what writers are asking for, why his story is an example of WHY they're fighting, and more. Venmo him! Then, we've caucused for today's Thursday Thunder, and Tony has some takes on Bad Bunny's current relationship. Plus, we discuss the differences between what's going on in Hollywood with Ezra Miller and Jonathan Majors.
5/4/2023
43:11
Hour 1: Keepin' It Nebulous with Aunt Char
"Are the Sixers better off without Joel Embiid?" The crew discusses the way we treat superstars when they have to sacrifice their game for the good of the team. Then, we introduce the audience to Charlotte Wilder, our newest employee at Meadowlark Media, and immediately put her in an awkward position. Plus, Tony shares his latest conspiracy theory as Chris Cote wants to pitch a new show, and the Angels limiting reporters' questions leads us to a conversation on media access in sports.
5/4/2023
40:40
The Big Suey: James Mulvaney
We begin The Big Suey with a discussion on the recent Barstool news after they were forced by their parent company to fire an employee for using the N-word on a livestream. Then, we take a deep dive into John Mulaney's new standup special and what he revealed about himself and addiction. Plus, Ben Smith of Semafor joins us to discuss the Vice News bankruptcy.
5/4/2023
41:49
Local Hour: Baseball?
It's a David Samson Thursday on the Local Hour, and Dan wants to begin with something rare: BASEBALL. We tackle the A's ownership and their struggles on the field, the Rays success, the Braves, and more. Then, Smush Parker is a ref, Carol Burnett and Bill Hader, and David's nightmare about AI from yesterday's show. Plus, Bryce Harper returns after Tommy John and a discussion on referees in the NBA.
From the Elser Hotel in Downtown Miami, Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and company share their unique perspectives on all-things sports, pop-culture and more. This is the place for original content from Lebatard and Stu Gotz, including the daily “Local Hour” generally focusing on the South Florida scene, the Big Suey, and a few more surprises along the way.