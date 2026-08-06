The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

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The Dan Le Batard Show

Dan Le Batard
Sports
The Dan Le Batard Show
Latest episode

2073 episodes

  • The Dan Le Batard Show

    The Worst Bachelor Party Prank of All-Time | Postgame Show

    08/06/2026 | 11 mins.
    "8%?"

    JuJu has his WNBA-themed Thursday Thunder and an update on the 15-20 Polls we had from today's show, and Amin tells an insane bachelor party story.
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  • The Dan Le Batard Show

    The Greatest Left-Handed QBs Of All-Time | Hour 3

    08/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    "Settle, caballo!"



    So, it's Football Is Back Day, huh? Dameshek has some thoughts on Jayden Daniels and the Comandantes, and Dan wonders how the Rams continue to produce top-tier skill players. Also, Amin has some stats on a lefty QB battle and the budget for Grand Theft Auto 6.
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  • The Dan Le Batard Show

    Dan Gets Inducted To The Eating Hall of Fame | Hour 2

    08/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    "Send me that so I can send it to all my friends!"



    Winterfresh vs. Wintergreen, the elephant vs. the mouse, the 3 walks vs. the base hit, the blue raspberry vs. the blueberry, the Hays rule vs. the cinema, the stunt double vs. CGI, and the white guy vs. the Hispanic phrases. This hour has a little bit of everything.
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  • The Dan Le Batard Show

    Dan Le Batard is Petulantly Arrogant | Hour 1

    08/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    "Dan, I was slick as a dolphin."



    Is it okay to use shampoo as your soap consistently? What about conditioner? We also hear from a Phillies fan who won an auction to do radio play-by-play and is coming for everyone's stuff, learn about the history of Eddie Gaedel, and add an important yodeling oversight. Plus, Dan returns to the Aaron Rodgers conversation to clarify an important part of his analysis.
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  • The Dan Le Batard Show

    Dan Threatens Jeremy (Again) Over Jelly Beans | Local Hour

    08/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    "Here's something not beautiful, but weird..."



    Dave "Yammershek" is here with us in-studio to discuss important things, like why Otto Graham wore number 60. Then, Jeremy and Dan get into a profanity-laced fight over Jelly Bean flavors, Chris asks Dameshek to say more things, the crew wonders whether Chips and Salsa is the most disruptive appetizer, and Jeff Passan pulls a Dan and gives up his Hall of Fame vote.



    Today's cast: Dan, Dave, Roy, Amin, Chris, Jeremy, and Tony.
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About The Dan Le Batard Show
Live from the Elser Hotel in Downtown Miami, Dan Le Batard and company share their unique perspectives on all things sports, pop culture, and more. This is the place for original content from Le Batard's daily 3-hour live show, including the daily “Local Hour,” generally focusing on the South Florida scene and a few more surprises along the way.
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