The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

"Dan, I was slick as a dolphin."







Is it okay to use shampoo as your soap consistently? What about conditioner? We also hear from a Phillies fan who won an auction to do radio play-by-play and is coming for everyone's stuff, learn about the history of Eddie Gaedel, and add an important yodeling oversight. Plus, Dan returns to the Aaron Rodgers conversation to clarify an important part of his analysis.

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