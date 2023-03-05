Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wave Sports + Entertainment
Football's funniest family duo — Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs — team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds.
Football’s funniest family duo — Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs — team up to provide next-level access to... More

Available Episodes

  • NFL Draft Recap, Why Jalen Carter Fits in Philly and Best Rookie Advice | EP 37
    92%ers we are back with another episode of New Heights and today we are recapping all things NFL Draft.   In this episode, we try and figure out the rules for the “Official” New Heights drinking game (01:53), recap what went down at the live show and when that will be available on our channel (10:50), check in on how Jason’s family reacted to his new haircut (19:00), and find out if Travis spiked the real Lombardi trophy on stage at Kelce Jam (31:35).  We also run down the entire draft weekend including; how we actually caused the whole first round to start late (48:57), reactions to all Chiefs (50:30) and Eagles (01:02:25) picks, Travis’ official dark horse pick for the Chiefs draft class (51:30), why Jason he thinks Jalen Carter is a perfect fit for the Eagles (01:04:00), his reaction when he saw the D'andre Swift trade (01:14:55), debate the worst mascot in sports (01:23:30), and let you guys know what really happens once your name gets called on draft night (01:28:00).  Stick around to the end though because we’ve got a huge update on our next guest episode dropping next week (01:33:30).  As always, watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce every Wednesday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.  Merch: https://homage.com/newheights  Support the Show:   BUFFALO WILD WINGS: For a limited time order any BDubs burger and get six boneless wings for just $1!  ATHLETIC GREENS: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/newheights for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. SEAT GEEK: Use code KELCE20 for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/KELCE20  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:38:31
  • Early vs Late-Round Picks, NFL Draft Preview Pt. 2 & Throwing Lefty with 49ers Brock Purdy | EP 37
    92%ers we are back with part 2 of our special NFL Draft Preview episode presented by our friends at Buffalo Wild Wings.   In this episode, the guys break down what it takes for late-round picks to make an NFL roster (16:50), how we’d steal from the Premiere League to make the draft even better (22:40), and Jason has incredibly strong opinions on the best donut (3:55).  This episode also includes our “Purdy Good” conversation with 49ers Quarterback, Brock Purdy (22:50).  We touch on everything from how he learned he would officially be “Mr. Irrelevant,” (23:55) his feelings about trash-talking (28:15), his transition into the Shanahan offense (32:33), learning to throw lefty this offseason (42:30), and which Niner is the biggest deep threat (44:45).  As always, watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce every Wednesday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.  Merch: https://homage.com/newheights  Support the Show:   BUFFALO WILD WINGS: For a limited time order any BDubs burger and get six boneless wings for just $1!  ATHLETIC GREENS: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/newheights for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. LOWES: Check out https://Lowes.com/Pro to shop the tools, safety gear, and supplies the Pros used to build the NFL Draft stage. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    54:06
  • Jalen Hurts Gets Paid, Draft Preview Pt. 1 & Recruiting Rodgers w/Sauce Gardner | EP 36
    92%ers we are back with part 1 of our special NFL Draft Preview episode presented by our friends at Buffalo Wild Wings. Part 2 will be dropping next Monday so make sure you’re subscribed so you don’t miss it.  In this episode, we take a look at the Big Yeti getting buckets in High School, Donna Kelce making the NFL Hall of Fame before Tom Brady, give a breakdown of Travis’ just a bit outside first pitch, and give a shoutout to the NFL’s new highest-paid player Jalen Hurts.  We also explain what players like Jason and Travis are up to during draft week, why you should ignore mock drafts, and tell you which draft terminology matters.  This episode also includes our electric conversation with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner of the New York J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets. We touch on everything from his Vegas draft day experience, why his golf game kept him from being a New York Giant, his first text to Aaron Rodgers, learning from Darrelle Revis, who is on his DB Mt. Rushmore, and if he thinks he’s got the best nickname in the NFL.  As always, watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce every Wednesday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.  Merch: https://homage.com/newheights  Support the Show:   BUFFALO WILD WINGS: For a limited time order any BDubs burger and get six boneless wings for just $1!  ATHLETIC GREENS: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/newheights for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. SEAT GEEK: Use code KELCE20 for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/KELCE20 LOWES: Check out https://Lowes.com/Pro to shop the tools, safety gear, and supplies the Pros use to build the NFL Draft stage. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:26:23
  • Shannon Sharpe on Mentoring Travis, Tight End Mt. Rushmore, Playing in Today's NFL & More | EP 35
    92%ers we are back with another episode of New Heights presented by our friends at Fireball.  In this episode, we are joined by an NFL Hall of Famer, Tight End legend, and the man better known as “Unc,” Shannon Sharpe.  Shannon talks with the guys about how his mentoring relationship with Travis started (07:20), how the secret to Tight End success might be all in the hips (14:30), and who is on Shannon’s TE Mt. Rushmore. (21:00)  We dive into how Shannon was almost cut from the Broncos (35:11), which records he doesn’t think anyone will ever touch (31:15), why he’d be putting up “Travis numbers” in the modern NFL (46:15), and why he’d swap places with his brother Sterling if given the chance (01:06:05).  Shannon also gives us his thoughts on the 2000s Raven's defense (01:17:25), if anyone in the NFL would block for Skip Bayless (01:22:55), why LeBron James wouldn’t be a great NFL Tight End (01:24:15), and what advice he’d give his rookie self (01:26:35).  As always, watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce every Wednesday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.  Live Show Tickets: If you still want to win tickets to the live show in Kansas City all you gotta do is let us know why you’re the 1% of the 92%. Submit any artwork, letters, videos, or anything else you can think up, we’ll pick our favorites and start announcing winners in a couple of weeks. Support the Show:   Fireball: Enjoy the #1 shot in the country responsibly and visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com to find out where you can purchase those little cinnamon delights  Athletic Greens: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/newheights for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. Merch: https://homage.com/newheights  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    1:36:48
  • Easter Mock Draft, Jason’s Dad Advice & Play Calling w/Shane Steichen | EP 34
    92%ers we are back with episode thirty-four of New Heights presented by our friends at Fireball.  In this episode, we have a huge update about how you could snag some tickets to the live show in Kansas City (03:40), we get Travis’ thoughts on going viral last week (14:33) and dive back into a debate that has haunted this show for months, can NFL players hoop? (18:51)  We also get Travis’ story about stepping into the batter’s box against a Cy Young winner (21:21), Jason has some advice for all the potential new dads out there (25:08), and we have our first-ever New Heights mock draft about what else, Easter Candy. (28:02) This episode also includes Jason’s incredible conversation with the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Shane Steichen. (35:15) Jason and Shane touch on everything from his first day in Philly (36:30), coaching up Justin Herbert and Philip Rivers (39:20), what goes into an NFL game plan, the secrets to being a good play caller (46:15), why he loves watching QBs throw live (56:21), and the importance of a pre-game ritual. (01:03:30) Finally, we close out by talking about which game shows from our childhood we’d dominate (01:12:00), the reason Jason always loved seeing the US kick ass in Global Guts (01:15:00), and how to correctly pick a winner on Legends of the Hidden Temple.  As always, watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce every Wednesday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.  Live Show Tickets: If you’re still looking for tickets to the live show in Kansas City all you gotta do is let us know why you’re the 1% of the 92%. Submit any artwork, letters, videos, or anything else you can think up, we’ll pick our favorites and will start announcing winners in a couple of weeks.  Support the Show:   Merch: https://homage.com/newheights  Fireball: Enjoy the #1 shot in the country responsibly and visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com to find out where you can purchase those little cinnamon delights  Athletic Greens: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/newheights for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. Kelce Jam: Pre-sale opens this Friday at 10 AM CST, Register Now at http://KelceJam.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:24:47

More Sports podcasts

About New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Football’s funniest family duo — Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs — team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about their games and share unique perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. Plus, entertaining stories from a combined 21 years in the league, off-field interests, and engaging conversations with special guests.    Watch and listen to new episodes every Wednesday during the NFL season & check us out on Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok for all the best moments from the show.
