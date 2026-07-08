92%ers, welcome to another episode of New Heights brought to you by Enterprise!

Today, Jason and Travis preview Tight End U and Beer Bowl, and discuss Jason’s latest attempt at becoming a goalkeeper.

We’re also joined by World Cup champions Julie and Zach Ertz. The Ertzes talk about balancing parenting with professional sports, navigating injuries while raising a family, the excitement around major international tournaments, football vs. football, what makes a great host city, and unveil their Mount Rushmores for both tight ends and women’s soccer.

And we’re not done because Johnny Knoxville stops by to talk all things Jackass. We get into how Jackass became a cultural phenomenon, whether there’s one last stunt left in the tank, the surprising success of Bad Grandpa, the inspiration behind some of his most iconic characters, his obsession with bulls, robot rectal exams, the Jackass warning that became legendary, & More.

Check out Style of Play with Julie Ertz and Kealia Watt https://open.spotify.com/show/033niJbCW5NfL2MlsSfcBd?si=336d524c559c4489

Check our Johnny Knoxville in “Jackass: Best and Last” in theaters 6/25 https://www.jackassmovie.com/

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