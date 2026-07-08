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216 episodes
Tom Brady on Favorite Super Bowl, Kelce v Gronk, Belichick Debate & Why the NFL is Hard | EP 19807/08/2026 | 1h 30 mins.92%ers, welcome to another episode of New Heights brought to you by Expedia!
Today, we're joined by Tom Brady to talk about what separates great teams from championship teams, the intensity of Patriots practices, what made Bill Belichick so effective, his favorite Super Bowl victory, mastering the two-minute drill, and how he overcame self-defeating thoughts throughout his career.
We've also got Tom’s incredible stories about playing alongside Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Joe Thuney, Julian Edelman, & More!
Shop our new sandal collab with OluKai at http://kelceclubhouse.com
Our book “No Dumb Questions” is available now at https://www.harpercollins.com/pages/nodumbquestions
Watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights every Wednesday during the NFL season and follow us on Social Media for all the best moments from the show:
https://lnk.to/newheightshow
You can also listen to new episodes on Wondery, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
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Download the full podcast here:
Wondery: https://wondery.app.link/s9hHTgtXpMb
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-heights/id1643745036
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/1y3SUbFMUSESC1N43tBleK?si=LsuQ4a5MRN6wGMcfVcuynw
Support the show:
EXPEDIA: The one place you go to go places. https://www.expedia.com/
AMERICAN EXPRESS: The Platinum card gives you access to the largest curated global hotel program through Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection. Terms apply. Learn more at americanexpress.com/withplatinum. Largest as compared to other credit card programs with special benefits through Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection, as of 7/2025.
ENTERPRISE: This tournament, every corner kick goal is your chance to win a car.
Post on X #OnEveryCorner #sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise the moment a corner kick is called. For more details and an additional chance to win, visit https://OnEveryCorner.com. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 US states, and D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain, who are 21 and older. Sweepstakes ends July 19, 2026. Void where prohibited. Prize awarded if a corner kick goal is scored. For entry details and official rules, visit https://OnEveryCorner.com.
XFINITY: Sponsored by Xfinity. WiFi so reliable you can host the world. Head to xfinity.com/soccer to learn more.
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Prince William on England's World Cup, Travis at Wembley, NFL in the UK & America's 250th | Bonus EP07/03/2026 | 29 mins.92%ers, welcome to another bonus episode of New Heights brought to you by Xfinity!
Today, we are joined by His Royal Highness Prince William, The Prince of Wales!
Prince William talks to the guys about his passion for Aston Villa F.C., England's confidence in the World Cup, and the NFL's growing presence overseas. Later, we talk about how football can bring people together, compare flopping in the NFL, his Mount Rushmore of English footballers, whether VAR is good for the game, and more!
Shop our new merch at https://kelceclubhouse.com
Watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights every Wednesday during the NFL season and follow us on Social Media for all the best moments from the show:
https://lnk.to/newheightshow
You can also listen to new episodes on Wondery, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
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Download the full podcast here:
Wondery: https://wondery.app.link/s9hHTgtXpMb
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-heights/id1643745036
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/1y3SUbFMUSESC1N43tBleK?si=LsuQ4a5MRN6wGMcfVcuynw
Support the show:
XFINITY: Sponsored by Xfinity. Get the most reliable, fiber-powered WiFi from Xfinity at one price for 5 years, guaranteed. Plus, get online in minutes with same-day WiFi. Visit https://xfinity.com to get it now. Xfinity Imagine That.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
George Kittle on Tight End Respect, Mike Evans on the 49ers, F*ck Dallas Shirt & TEU Recap | EP 19707/01/2026 | 1h 20 mins.92%ers, welcome to another episode of New Heights brought to you by Expedia!
Today, we're joined by one of our favorite people in football, George Kittle! We get the latest on his offseason, his recovery from injury, why he's become an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, his thoughts on Mike Evans joining the 49ers, the teams upcoming international game, and how Tight End U continues to grow every year and more!
Plus, we get the story behind his iconic "F*ck Dallas" shirt, tackle another edition of We Gotta Ask, and wrap things up with Jet's Jake and Intern Brandon giving us a full Tight End U recap.
For more George Kittle, check out his podcast “The Kittle Things” https://www.youtube.com/@kittlethings
Shop all of our new merch at http://kelceclubhouse.com
Watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights every Wednesday during the NFL season and follow us on Social Media for all the best moments from the show:
https://lnk.to/newheightshow
You can also listen to new episodes on Wondery, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
.
.
.
Download the full podcast here:
Wondery: https://wondery.app.link/s9hHTgtXpMb
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-heights/id1643745036
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/1y3SUbFMUSESC1N43tBleK?si=LsuQ4a5MRN6wGMcfVcuynw
Support the show:
EXPEDIA: The one place you go to go places. https://www.expedia.com/
AMERICAN EXPRESS: The Platinum card gives you access to the largest curated global hotel program through Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection. Terms apply. Learn more at https://americanexpress.com/withplatinum Largest as compared to other credit card programs with special benefits through Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection, as of 7/2025.
MENTOS: Refresh the Everyday with Mentos Gum. Shop Now!
REESE’S: Everything happens for a REESE’S.
COLGATE: Colgate Total prevents problems before they start. Available on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/ColgateTotalAmazon
ALLSTATE: Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A New Heights Father’s Day ft. Best Fictional Dads & Bonus Dad Stories From Our Guests | Bonus EP06/26/2026 | 18 mins.92%ers, Happy Father’s Day and welcome to another Bonus Episode of New Heights brought to you by Expedia.
To celebrate, Jason reveals the fictional father he aspires to be, and we’re looking back at some of our favorite dad moments from the show.We revisit some unforgettable stories and advice from Johnny Knoxville, Nate Bargatze, Zach Ertz, and more.
Shop our new merch at https://kelceclubhouse.com
Watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights every Wednesday during the NFL season and follow us on Social Media for all the best moments from the show:
https://lnk.to/newheightshow
You can also listen to new episodes on Wondery, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
.
.
.
Download the full podcast here:
Wondery: https://wondery.app.link/s9hHTgtXpMb
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-heights/id1643745036
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/1y3SUbFMUSESC1N43tBleK?si=LsuQ4a5MRN6wGMcfVcuynw
Support the show:
EXPEDIA: The one place you go to go places
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Julie & Zach Ertz on World Cup and real football & Johnny Knoxville on his Jackass' legacy | EP 19606/24/2026 | 1h 35 mins.92%ers, welcome to another episode of New Heights brought to you by Enterprise!
Today, Jason and Travis preview Tight End U and Beer Bowl, and discuss Jason’s latest attempt at becoming a goalkeeper.
We’re also joined by World Cup champions Julie and Zach Ertz. The Ertzes talk about balancing parenting with professional sports, navigating injuries while raising a family, the excitement around major international tournaments, football vs. football, what makes a great host city, and unveil their Mount Rushmores for both tight ends and women’s soccer.
And we’re not done because Johnny Knoxville stops by to talk all things Jackass. We get into how Jackass became a cultural phenomenon, whether there’s one last stunt left in the tank, the surprising success of Bad Grandpa, the inspiration behind some of his most iconic characters, his obsession with bulls, robot rectal exams, the Jackass warning that became legendary, & More.
Check out Style of Play with Julie Ertz and Kealia Watt https://open.spotify.com/show/033niJbCW5NfL2MlsSfcBd?si=336d524c559c4489
Check our Johnny Knoxville in “Jackass: Best and Last” in theaters 6/25 https://www.jackassmovie.com/
Shop our new merch at https://kelceclubhouse.com
Watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights every Wednesday during the NFL season and follow us on Social Media for all the best moments from the show:
https://lnk.to/newheightshow
You can also listen to new episodes on Wondery, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
.
.
.
Download the full podcast here:
Wondery: https://wondery.app.link/s9hHTgtXpMb
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-heights/id1643745036
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/1y3SUbFMUSESC1N43tBleK?si=LsuQ4a5MRN6wGMcfVcuynw
Support the show:
ENTERPRISE: This tournament, every corner kick goal is your chance to win a car.
Post on X #OnEveryCorner #sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise the moment a corner kick is called. For more details and an additional chance to win, visit https://OnEveryCorner.com. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 US states, and D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain, who are 21 and older. Sweepstakes ends July 19, 2026. Void where prohibited. Prize awarded if a corner kick goal is scored. For entry details and official rules, visit https://OnEveryCorner.com.
XFINITY: Sponsored by Xfinity. WiFi so reliable you can host the world. Head to
http://xfinity.com/soccerto learn more.
THE HOME DEPOT: An official FIFA World Cup 2026™ supporter. Visit https://homedepot.com/FIFAWorldCup26 to learn more.
MENTOS: Refresh the Everyday with Mentos Gum. Shop Now!
HUBSPOT: All your customer data in one place, so every team knows exactly what to do to win. Get started at https://HubSpot.com
ALLSTATE: Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com.
PLANET FITNESS: Recharge your strength this June with the Planet Fitness Black Card. One membership, a number of ways to get strong. Learn more at http://planetfitness.com17:40 - Ertz Injury Update While Parenting
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About New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Football’s funniest family duo — Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs — team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about the weekly slate of games and share their INSIDE perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. They also endlessly rag on each other as brothers do, chat the latest in pop culture and welcome some very popular and well-known friends to chat with them.Check out new episodes every Wednesday. Follow New Heights on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
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New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce: Podcasts in Family