Easter Mock Draft, Jason’s Dad Advice & Play Calling w/Shane Steichen | EP 34

92%ers we are back with episode thirty-four of New Heights presented by our friends at Fireball. In this episode, we have a huge update about how you could snag some tickets to the live show in Kansas City (03:40), we get Travis' thoughts on going viral last week (14:33) and dive back into a debate that has haunted this show for months, can NFL players hoop? (18:51) We also get Travis' story about stepping into the batter's box against a Cy Young winner (21:21), Jason has some advice for all the potential new dads out there (25:08), and we have our first-ever New Heights mock draft about what else, Easter Candy. (28:02) This episode also includes Jason's incredible conversation with the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Shane Steichen. (35:15) Jason and Shane touch on everything from his first day in Philly (36:30), coaching up Justin Herbert and Philip Rivers (39:20), what goes into an NFL game plan, the secrets to being a good play caller (46:15), why he loves watching QBs throw live (56:21), and the importance of a pre-game ritual. (01:03:30) Finally, we close out by talking about which game shows from our childhood we'd dominate (01:12:00), the reason Jason always loved seeing the US kick ass in Global Guts (01:15:00), and how to correctly pick a winner on Legends of the Hidden Temple. As always, watch and listen to new episodes of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce every Wednesday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok for all the best moments from the show.