BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

Podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry
Podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

Barstool Sports
The unlikely trio of Josh Richards, Dave Portnoy & Brianna Chickenfry team up to talk all things pop culture, celebrities, influencers & TikTok.
The unlikely trio of Josh Richards, Dave Portnoy & Brianna Chickenfry team up to talk all things pop culture, celebrities, influencers & TikTok. You never know ... More

Available Episodes

  • THE BFFs ROAST MET GALA LOOKS — BFFs EP. 128
    We start headlines recapping the Met Gala with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arriving late, celebs dressing and acting like cats, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian spotted talking, Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same outfit, influencers getting banned from the Gala, and grade all the biggest looks (for probably too long). We then get into Morgan Wallen canceling his concert after losing his voice and all the fallout it caused, Alix Earle hinting at some Tarte trip drama and if Bri knows anything about it, Jack Harlow claiming he is the 2nd best white rapper of all time, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell not dating, Taylor Swift concert videos taking over the internet, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet looking very friendly on the red carpet, and Harry Styles hinting at a potential One Direction reunion. We finish up with BFFs Corner where Bri recaps her Tarte trip, Josh announced the Bills pick for the NFL draft, Josh being backhandedly named a top 20 most influential creator, and a recap of episode one of Josh and Bri’s new reality show “Project Verified”, with episode two coming out Thursday 5/4 at 9pm EST. Support Our Sponsors: Raising Canes: Come for chicken finger meals and stay for sauce! Order online at https://RaisingCanes.com HEYDUDE: Shop Now at https://barstool.link/HEYDUDEBSSYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod
    5/4/2023
    58:53
  • JOSH RICHARDS KISSED EVERY GIRL IN SYRACUSE? — BFFs EP. 127
    The BFFs are back from Syracuse and are joined by honorary 4th BFF Grace O’Malley and we get into Mads Lewis and Harry Jowsey seemingly getting back at their exes, Tana and Georgia shading back, Bryce Hall and other influencers getting backlash for not paying attention during Sabrina Carpenter’s concert, Landon Barker responding to criticism of his Coachella set, Alabama Barker’s new song, Pete Davidson pushing an old man that was harassing him at the Knicks game, Frank Ocean pulling out of Coachella, Zendaya’s performance saving Coachella, AI music of Drake and The Weeknd blowing up the industry, Facetune chirping Tana, Alex Cooper getting engaged, Elon Musk taking away and giving back blue checkmarks, Nate Diaz beating up a Logan Paul lookalike, and Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell stirring up relationship rumors. We then get into BFFs corner where we discuss Dave’s initial reaction to Bri’s nose job, the BFFs taking Syracuse with O’Malley catching the late invite, Josh going viral multiple times for kissing fans, Josh and Gabi Moura going on dates and making Tik Toks, Mads not being happy about it, a new Dave lookalike dropping, Dave responding to Michael Rubin talking about their White Party incident, and we finish with the new trailer to Bri Josh and Grace’s reality show Project Verified, dropping this Tuesday 5/2 at 9pm on our channel. Support Our Sponsors: Raising Canes: Come for chicken finger meals and stay for sauce! Order online at https://RaisingCanes.com Gametime: Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code BFF for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply) Takis: Try Takis today and Face the Intensity.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod
    4/27/2023
    53:24
  • ARE MADS LEWIS AND JOSH RICHARDS GOING TO DATE? — BFFs EP. 126
    Dave is back from Italy but Bri is out recovering from her nose job so we are joined again by our favorite recurring guest Mads Lewis. Dave questions her and Josh about the stuff he missed with Josh and Mads talking about how they lied to Dave that they didn’t hookup, Mads saying that Amanda Diaz and Kio Cyr were in an open relationship who later denied that, Mads saying that her and Addison stopped being friends, and what happened in her breakup with Kevin. We then get into headlines with Taylor Swift’s breakup and record breaking tour, Nick Cannon saying he wants to have his next child with her, Noah and Dixie spotted together at Coachella, Tana dating Mads’ ex and whether Mads’ was shading them, Landon’s performance at Coachella, Loren Gray calling out influencers who don’t actually attend the festival, Frank Ocean’s set flopping, and going through all the influencer looks. We finish headlines with Blake Gray and Indiana sparking dating rumors and if Mads or Josh knows anything about it, Bryce saying he slept with Tana for clout, Megan Fox and MGK getting back together, the viral “cleaning up after your kids” airplane popcorn debate, Love Is Blind breaking Netflix, and we end with BFFs corner where we figure out if Mads and Josh actually want to date. Support Our Sponsors: Raising Canes: Come for chicken finger meals and stay for sauce! Order online at https://RaisingCanes.com Shop Now at https://barstool.link/HEYDUDEBSSYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod
    4/20/2023
    48:30
  • MADS LEWIS TALKS BREAKUP, HOOKING UP WITH JOSH RICHARDS — BFFs EP. 125
    Dave is in Italy so we replaced him with our favorite recurring guest Mads Lewis who joined to talk about last week's episode where her ex Kevin Mejia joined to try and fight Josh, Josh dropping the bombshell that he and Mads have hooked up in the past, whether she is still single right now, and what her romantic life looks like moving forward. We then get into headlines where Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits after 6 years, Ronnie and Sammi reuniting on Jersey Shore, the Hype House being sold, Mads relationship with Addison Rae, Amanda Diaz and Kio Cyr dating rumors, Breese Maroc faking her own death, Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barret potentially getting back together and Mads' friendship with Nessa, Bri's #1 enemy Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged at 19, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumors, Kim Kardashian joining the cast of American Horror Story, fans going crazy over Landon Barker's comment on his sister's Instagram post, a groom's ridiculous wedding vows, Kanye's Donda Academy being sued, the Dalai Lama's very weird video, and Kevin Gates trying to offer a Chick-Fil-A employee $25,000 to quit their job. We finish up with BFFs corner where Dixie is mad at the internet for thinking she is wearing Josh's hoodie (which Josh fuels the flames of, Bryce making the "atrocious" claim that Josh gets no girls, Bryce and the whole internet clowning Kevin after his performance on last week's episode, and a check in with Dave's Italian vacation. Support Our Sponsors: Raising Canes: Come for chicken finger meals and stay for sauce! Order online at https://RaisingCanes.com Gametime: Download the Gametime app or go to gametime.co, enter your email, and redeem code BFF for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply) Takis: Try Takis today and Face the Intensity.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod
    4/13/2023
    57:11
  • KEVIN MEJIA HAS BEEF WITH JOSH RICHARDS — BFFs EP. 124 WITH JEFFREE STAR
    We star the show joined by recurring guest Jeffree Star to talk his callout of Mikayla Nogueira and subsequent return to the beauty industry, what actually happened with his NFL boo that took over the internet, his beef with Hailey Bieber and standing for Selena Gomez, whether he will ever be launching a new series with Shane Dawson, his upcoming projects, and a game of “Word Association” where Jeffree tells all about how he feels about people in his past. We are then joined by Mads Lewis’ ex Kevin Mejia with his legal counsel Mike Maijlak to discuss how he feels he has been disrespected by the podcast and Josh, his issues with Josh and what he has been posted online, what is going on with him and Mads, and how we wants it to be resolved. We (finally) then get into headlines where Noah Beck is getting back at Jixie with Riley Hubatka, Addison Rae’s costar being very weird about her relationship with Omer Fedi, Bryce Hall and Mads getting cozy, Mr. Beast under fire for gifting a car with his logos on it, Jake Paul’s new girlfriend, and more. Support Our Sponsors: Raising Canes: Come for chicken finger meals and stay for sauce! Order online at https://RaisingCanes.comYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod
    4/6/2023
    1:03:05

More Business podcasts

About BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

The unlikely trio of Josh Richards, Dave Portnoy & Brianna Chickenfry team up to talk all things pop culture, celebrities, influencers & TikTok. You never know what to expect from this trio from breaking entertainment news to generational differences they’re sure to make you laugh while keeping you up to date.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod

