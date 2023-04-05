BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

ARE MADS LEWIS AND JOSH RICHARDS GOING TO DATE? — BFFs EP. 126

Dave is back from Italy but Bri is out recovering from her nose job so we are joined again by our favorite recurring guest Mads Lewis. Dave questions her and Josh about the stuff he missed with Josh and Mads talking about how they lied to Dave that they didn’t hookup, Mads saying that Amanda Diaz and Kio Cyr were in an open relationship who later denied that, Mads saying that her and Addison stopped being friends, and what happened in her breakup with Kevin. We then get into headlines with Taylor Swift’s breakup and record breaking tour, Nick Cannon saying he wants to have his next child with her, Noah and Dixie spotted together at Coachella, Tana dating Mads’ ex and whether Mads’ was shading them, Landon’s performance at Coachella, Loren Gray calling out influencers who don’t actually attend the festival, Frank Ocean’s set flopping, and going through all the influencer looks. We finish headlines with Blake Gray and Indiana sparking dating rumors and if Mads or Josh knows anything about it, Bryce saying he slept with Tana for clout, Megan Fox and MGK getting back together, the viral “cleaning up after your kids” airplane popcorn debate, Love Is Blind breaking Netflix, and we end with BFFs corner where we figure out if Mads and Josh actually want to date. Support Our Sponsors: Raising Canes: Come for chicken finger meals and stay for sauce! Order online at https://RaisingCanes.com Shop Now at https://barstool.link/HEYDUDEBSSYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/bffspod