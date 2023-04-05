BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry

MADS LEWIS TALKS BREAKUP, HOOKING UP WITH JOSH RICHARDS — BFFs EP. 125
Dave is in Italy so we replaced him with our favorite recurring guest Mads Lewis who joined to talk about last week's episode where her ex Kevin Mejia joined to try and fight Josh, Josh dropping the bombshell that he and Mads have hooked up in the past, whether she is still single right now, and what her romantic life looks like moving forward.
We then get into headlines where Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits after 6 years, Ronnie and Sammi reuniting on Jersey Shore, the Hype House being sold, Mads relationship with Addison Rae, Amanda Diaz and Kio Cyr dating rumors, Breese Maroc faking her own death, Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barret potentially getting back together and Mads' friendship with Nessa, Bri's #1 enemy Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged at 19, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumors, Kim Kardashian joining the cast of American Horror Story, fans going crazy over Landon Barker's comment on his sister's Instagram post, a groom's ridiculous wedding vows, Kanye's Donda Academy being sued, the Dalai Lama's very weird video, and Kevin Gates trying to offer a Chick-Fil-A employee $25,000 to quit their job.
We finish up with BFFs corner where Dixie is mad at the internet for thinking she is wearing Josh's hoodie (which Josh fuels the flames of, Bryce making the "atrocious" claim that Josh gets no girls, Bryce and the whole internet clowning Kevin after his performance on last week's episode, and a check in with Dave's Italian vacation.
