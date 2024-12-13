McDavid's Milestone & Murls MIA - Game Notes - 11.15.2024

On Episode 39 of Game Notes, Army is manning the ship himself as Murls is traveling with his family. Pasha joins to talk Devils & Christmas, and then the legendary Bugsy Malone hops on to discuss a wide range of topics from boxing to dirty hits to Connor McDavids incredible 1000pt milestone. Lastly, Murls chimes in via video to give his weekend picks.