  • Buffalo Breakdowns Continue - Game Notes - 12.13.2024
    On Episode 43 of Game Notes, Murls & Army discuss Washington’s road dominance, Edmonton’s hot streak and the Stolarz injury in Toronto. Then they address the complete tire fire in Buffalo. They discuss the footage from Biz’s recent scrap and then wrap up with weekend picks and Show/Minzees.
    --------  
    1:31:10
  • Trouba Train Leaving The Station - Game Notes - 12.06.2024
    On Episode 42 of Game Notes, the guys are joined by Whit and Pasha off the hop to discuss the breaking Trouba news. Then they dissect the Four Nations rosters and Luke Richardson’s firing. Murls gives his weekends picks and then things wrap up with Show/Minzees.
    --------  
    1:43:52
  • Black Friday Extravaganza - Game Notes - 11.29.2024
    On Episode 41 of Game Notes, Murls & Army kick things off by discussing Lindgren’s crazy own goal, Jon Cooper’s 900th game and Monty making his mark in Boston. Then they discuss Biz’s insane debacle in Scottsdale. The guys wrap up with weekend picks and Show / Minzees.
    --------  
    1:11:08
  • Controversy in LeafLand - Game Notes - 11.22.2024
    On Episode 40 of Game Notes, BizNasty joins off the hop to talk about the controversial Whitecloud hit on Knies. Then they discuss the Montgomery firing in Boston & Ovechkin’s devastating injury. Next, Brian Yandle joins the show. Army then leads off Show/Minzees, and Murls wraps things up with his weekend picks.
    --------  
    1:53:47
  • McDavid's Milestone & Murls MIA - Game Notes - 11.15.2024
    On Episode 39 of Game Notes, Army is manning the ship himself as Murls is traveling with his family. Pasha joins to talk Devils & Christmas, and then the legendary Bugsy Malone hops on to discuss a wide range of topics from boxing to dirty hits to Connor McDavids incredible 1000pt milestone. Lastly, Murls chimes in via video to give his weekend picks.
    --------  
    1:20:54

