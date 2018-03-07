Powered by RND
The Matt Jones Show
The Matt Jones Show

The Matt Jones Show
  • Episode 4 - Top 10 with Drew and Billy
    Matt is joined by Drew Franklin and Billy Rutledge to discuss the top 10 news stories of the week.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:10:10
  • Episode 3 - Krystal Ball
    Krystal Ball is a prominent political commentator and co-host of the YouTube show "Breaking Points," which offers independent news and commentary.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    52:36
  • Episode 2 - Ryan McGee
    Ryan McGee is a senior writer for ESPN and the co-host of the Marty & McGee show on ESPN Radio. He is best known for his work with NASCAR and college football.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    54:05
  • Episode 1 - Bomani Jones
    Bomani Jones is an award-winning sports journalist that covers a wide range of topics on TV, radio and his podcast "The Right Time." Bo has worked for the likes of ESPN, HBO & Sirius XM and has left a significant impact on the sports media landscape.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:01:37

About The Matt Jones Show

Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones sits down with fascinating individuals from all walks of life. Listen to the Matt Jones Show live every Thursday at 6pm EST on 840 WHAS.
