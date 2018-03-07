Matt is joined by Drew Franklin and Billy Rutledge to discuss the top 10 news stories of the week.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:10:10
Episode 3 - Krystal Ball
Krystal Ball is a prominent political commentator and co-host of the YouTube show "Breaking Points," which offers independent news and commentary.
52:36
Episode 2 - Ryan McGee
Ryan McGee is a senior writer for ESPN and the co-host of the Marty & McGee show on ESPN Radio. He is best known for his work with NASCAR and college football.
54:05
Episode 1 - Bomani Jones
Bomani Jones is an award-winning sports journalist that covers a wide range of topics on TV, radio and his podcast "The Right Time." Bo has worked for the likes of ESPN, HBO & Sirius XM and has left a significant impact on the sports media landscape.