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The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News
The Pour Over
Latest episode
815 episodes
- The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.
Looking to support us? You can choose to pay here.
On today's episode:
Senate Committee Holds Fauci in Contempt
Marine One Flies Close to Commercial Jet
Weapons Supplies Deplete
Chipotle Sweats over Salmonella
Clancy Trial Begins
Progressive Wins Dems’ MI Primary
Myspace Plans Relaunch
FDA Approves First mRNA Flu Vaccine
Thanks to our sponsors:
The Voice of the Martyrs: Give a Village Outreach Kit | vom.org/TPO
Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO
Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo
AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover
Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO
LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast
Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25
Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover
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Download the TPO App
Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Minnesota “Nudification” Ban, Spokane Wildfires, Senators Support Blanche, & More08/05/2026 | 10 mins.The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.
Looking to support us? You can choose to pay here.
On today's episode:
Minnesota Bans “Nudification”
Washington Fires Force Evacuations
Senators Back Todd Blanche for AG
U.S.-Iran Negotiations Resume
MI Reports Cyclosporiasis-Linked Deaths
Spidey Smashes Box Offices
Three Killed at In-n-Out Shooting
SpaceX Reports Earnings
Thanks to our sponsors:
Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO
Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo
AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover
Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO
LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast
Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25
Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover
MORE FROM TPO:
Free newsletter
Watch TPO on YouTube
Download the TPO App
Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Migrants Storm Ceuta, Hamas Begins Disarmament, FIFA Scraps Sell-Off Plan, & More08/03/2026 | 11 mins.The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.
Looking to support us? You can choose to pay here.
On today's episode:
Israel and Hamas Enter Second Phase of Peace Deal
Moroccan Migrants Storm Spanish Territory of Ceuta
FIFA Scraps Investor Sell-Off Plan
Mountaineer Nirmal "Nims" Purja Dies in Avalanche
Russian Cruise Missile Crashes in Poland
Investigators Release Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes
Father of Apalachee High School Shooter Sentenced to Prison
U.S. Economic Growth Slows in Second Quarter
Thanks to our sponsors:Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO
Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo
AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover
Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO
LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast
Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25
Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover
MORE FROM TPO:
Free newsletter
Watch TPO on YouTube
Download the TPO App
Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders. Every Saturday, TPO Explains does a shallow dive into your most-asked questions. On today's episode: What does it mean to "plead the Fifth"?
Available to watch on Spotify and YouTube here.
Looking to support us? You can choose to pay here.
Challenge update: If we hit 1,000 new followers/subscribers by the time this is published, our founder, Jason, joins the pod to answer 3 questions you choose. AND one lucky follower/subscriber will win a free TPO hoodie, so be sure to send us your questions and follow or subscribe on whatever platform you’re listening/watching!
Thanks to our sponsors:
Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO
Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo
AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover
Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO
LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast
Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25
Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover
MORE FROM TPO:
Free newsletter
Watch TPO on YouTube
Download the TPO App
Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Saudi Arabia Joins the Fight, Fauci Pleads the Fifth, Cyclosporiasis Cases Climb, & More07/31/2026 | 11 mins.The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.
Looking to support us? You can choose to pay here.
On today's episode:
U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strike Iranian Proxies
Dr. Fauci Pleads the Fifth
Cyclosporiasis Cases Climb Across 45 States
Microsoft Soars, Meta Sinks on Earnings
GOP Senators Oppose Todd Blanche Nomination
DoorDash Gets Clearance for Drone Delivery
Trump Unveils $22.5B Dulles Redesign
European Nations Boycott FIFA
Thanks to our sponsors:
Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO
Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo
HelloFresh: 10 Free meals + a Free breakfast for Life | HelloFresh.com/tpo10fm
AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle |https://adelfibanking.com/pourover
Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO
LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast
Compelled Podcast: Listen now | CompelledPodcast.com
Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25
Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover
The Voice of the Martyrs: Request your free graphic novel | vom.org/TPO
MORE FROM TPO:
Free newsletter
Watch TPO on YouTube
Download the TPO App
Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News
News that won't steal your peace. The Pour Over is politically neutral news for people who want the facts without the spin, and with a brief biblical perspective. Join us Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the week's top headlines; and on Saturdays for TPO Explains, with shallow-but-solid dives answering your top questions from the news.Podcast website
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