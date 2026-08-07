The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders. Every Saturday, TPO Explains does a shallow dive into your most-asked questions. On today's episode: What does it mean to "plead the Fifth"?



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Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.

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