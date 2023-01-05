The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over. New episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. More
Available Episodes
5 of 256
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Today, we’re talking about the Writers’ Strike in Hollywood, looming debt default, the Godfather of AI, and other top news for Wednesday, May 3rd. Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over.
Sponsored by LMNT
5/3/2023
7:51
Monday, May 1, 2023
Today we’re talking about conflict in Russia and Sudan, a sports update, a surge of migrants at the southern border, and other top news for Monday, May 1st. Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over.
5/1/2023
7:30
Friday, April 28, 2023
Today, we’re talking about developments in Washington, DC, slow economic growth, the Disney vs. DeSantis tussle, and other top news for Friday, April 28th. Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over.
Pay what you want for The Pour Over - Choose to pay annually and get a 1-year subscription to Dwell included
4/28/2023
7:32
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Today, we’re talking about Biden’s re-election bid, shake-ups in cable media, the first $500 billion dollar European company, and other top news for Wednesday, April 26th. Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over.
Sponsored by OneHope
4/26/2023
7:16
Monday, April 24, 2023
Today, we’re talking about deadly conflict in Sudan, blue checks on Twitter, lots of layoffs, and other top news for Monday, April 24th. Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over.
Sponsored by Patmos Capital Partners