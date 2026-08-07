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The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

The Pour Over
ChristianityDaily News
The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News
Latest episode

815 episodes

  • The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

    Fauci in Contempt, Marine One’s Miss, Depleted Weapons, & More

    08/07/2026 | 10 mins.
    The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.

    Looking to support us? You can choose to pay ⁠here⁠.

    On today's episode:

    Senate Committee Holds Fauci in Contempt

    Marine One Flies Close to Commercial Jet

    Weapons Supplies Deplete

    Chipotle Sweats over Salmonella

    Clancy Trial Begins

    Progressive Wins Dems’ MI Primary

    Myspace Plans Relaunch

    FDA Approves First mRNA Flu Vaccine

    Thanks to our sponsors:

    The Voice of the Martyrs: Give a Village Outreach Kit | vom.org/TPO

    Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO

    Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo

    AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover

    Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO

    LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast

    Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25

    Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover

    MORE FROM TPO:

    ⁠Free newsletter⁠

    ⁠Watch TPO on YouTube⁠

    ⁠Download the TPO App⁠

    Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

    Minnesota “Nudification” Ban, Spokane Wildfires, Senators Support Blanche, & More

    08/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.

    Looking to support us? You can choose to pay ⁠here⁠.

    On today's episode:

    Minnesota Bans “Nudification”

    Washington Fires Force Evacuations

    Senators Back Todd Blanche for AG

    U.S.-Iran Negotiations Resume

    MI Reports Cyclosporiasis-Linked Deaths

    Spidey Smashes Box Offices

    Three Killed at In-n-Out Shooting

    SpaceX Reports Earnings

    Thanks to our sponsors:

    Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO

    Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo

    AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover

    Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO

    LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast

    Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25

    Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover

    MORE FROM TPO:

    ⁠Free newsletter⁠

    ⁠Watch TPO on YouTube⁠

    ⁠Download the TPO App⁠

    Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

    Migrants Storm Ceuta, Hamas Begins Disarmament, FIFA Scraps Sell-Off Plan, & More

    08/03/2026 | 11 mins.
    The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.

    Looking to support us? You can choose to pay ⁠here⁠.

    On today's episode:

    Israel and Hamas Enter Second Phase of Peace Deal

    Moroccan Migrants Storm Spanish Territory of Ceuta

    FIFA Scraps Investor Sell-Off Plan

    Mountaineer Nirmal "Nims" Purja Dies in Avalanche

    Russian Cruise Missile Crashes in Poland

    Investigators Release Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes

    Father of Apalachee High School Shooter Sentenced to Prison

    U.S. Economic Growth Slows in Second Quarter

    Thanks to our sponsors:Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO

    Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo

    AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover

    Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO

    LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast

    Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25

    Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover

    MORE FROM TPO:

    ⁠⁠Free newsletter⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠Watch TPO on YouTube⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠Download the TPO App⁠⁠

    Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

    What Does It Mean to "Plead the Fifth"? (Fauci Just Did It 100+ Times)

    08/01/2026 | 14 mins.
    The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders. Every Saturday, TPO Explains does a shallow dive into your most-asked questions. On today's episode: What does it mean to "plead the Fifth"?

    Available to watch on Spotify and YouTube here.

    Looking to support us? You can choose to pay ⁠here⁠.

    Challenge update: If we hit 1,000 new followers/subscribers by the time this is published, our founder, Jason, joins the pod to answer 3 questions you choose. AND one lucky follower/subscriber will win a free TPO hoodie, so be sure to send us your questions and follow or subscribe on whatever platform you’re listening/watching!

    Thanks to our sponsors:

    Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO

    Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo

    AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle | https://adelfibanking.com/pourover

    Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO

    LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast

    Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25

    Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover

    MORE FROM TPO:

    ⁠Free newsletter⁠

    ⁠Watch TPO on YouTube⁠

    ⁠Download the TPO App⁠

    Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News

    Saudi Arabia Joins the Fight, Fauci Pleads the Fifth, Cyclosporiasis Cases Climb, & More

    07/31/2026 | 11 mins.
    The Pour Over is a Christ-first, politically neutral news podcast. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, we cover the day's biggest stories in ~10 minutes, and pair the biggest headlines with brief biblical reminders.

    Looking to support us? You can choose to pay ⁠here⁠.

    On today's episode:

    U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strike Iranian Proxies

    Dr. Fauci Pleads the Fifth

    Cyclosporiasis Cases Climb Across 45 States

    Microsoft Soars, Meta Sinks on Earnings

    GOP Senators Oppose Todd Blanche Nomination

    DoorDash Gets Clearance for Drone Delivery

    Trump Unveils $22.5B Dulles Redesign

    European Nations Boycott FIFA

    Thanks to our sponsors:

    Wild Alaskan: $35 off your first box | code: TPO

    Quince: Free shipping | quince.com/tpo

    HelloFresh: 10 Free meals + a Free breakfast for Life | HelloFresh.com/tpo10fm

    AdelFi: Apply for the Harvest Bundle |https://adelfibanking.com/pourover

    Upside: extra 25 cents back for every gallon on your first tank of gas | code: TPO

    LMNT: free 8-pack with purchase | https://links.thepourover.org/LMNT_Podcast

    Compelled Podcast: Listen now | CompelledPodcast.com

    Mosh: 25% off first variety pack + 20% off subscription | code: TPO25

    Serving Orphans Worldwide: Give a gift to feed a child for a month | https://servingorphans.org/thepourover

    The Voice of the Martyrs: Request your free graphic novel | vom.org/TPO

    MORE FROM TPO:

    ⁠Free newsletter⁠

    ⁠Watch TPO on YouTube⁠

    ⁠Download the TPO App⁠

    Unless otherwise noted, all scripture references are from the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) translation.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Pour Over: Politically Neutral, Christ-First News
News that won't steal your peace. The Pour Over is politically neutral news for people who want the facts without the spin, and with a brief biblical perspective. Join us Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the week's top headlines; and on Saturdays for TPO Explains, with shallow-but-solid dives answering your top questions from the news.
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