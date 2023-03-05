Trump may be gone but American politics is still in crisis. The Lincoln Project has sparked a nationwide movement to restore our democracy. This podcast is host... More
“Pudding Finger Torture Lawyer” with Tina Nguyen
Host Reed Galen is joined by Tina Nguyen, National Correspondent with Puck. They discuss the dissent in the House GOP (and Kevin McCarthy’s overall weakness as Speaker), the latest with Fox News canning Tucker Carlson (and what could be next for Tucker), and how even though Trump has always been the presumptive GOP nominee for 2024...Ron DeSantis keeps looking worse and worse. Plus, a look inside the mind of the MAGA media ecosystem. If you’d like to connect with The Lincoln Project, send an email to [email protected]
5/3/2023
49:41
Fox News’ Inescapable Deal with the Devil with Claire Atkin
Host Reed Galen is joined by Claire Atkin, Co-Founder of Check My Ads, an independent watchdog non-profit that's reshaping the digital ad-tech industry by cutting disinformation off from its lifeline…which is advertisements and money. They discuss the latest with Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox News, why you should not see this move as an attempt from Fox to clean up their act, and how the right wing media ecosystem continues to exploit the ad-tech industry. Plus, how you can get involved in Check My Ads’ campaigns against right-wing propaganda and disinformation. If you’d like to connect with The Lincoln Project, send an email to [email protected]
4/28/2023
29:39
Tucker’s Out, What’s Next?
Host Reed Galen answers questions asked by the members of the Lincoln Project community about Fox News and the recent departure of Tucker Carlson, the latest with the debt ceiling, the 2024 presidential election, the ethics of the Supreme Court, and so much more. If you’d like to connect with The Lincoln Project, send an email to [email protected]
4/25/2023
20:54
Mr. DeSantis goes to Washington
Host Reed Galen is joined by Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Joe Trippi to discuss the importance of continuing to hold Fox News accountable even after their settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, why Ron DeSantis failed miserably on his latest visit to Washington, D.C. (and why he will continue to fail in his 2024 hopes), and how even though Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign strategy is much improved…he’s still Donald Trump. If you’d like to connect with The Lincoln Project, send an email to [email protected]
4/21/2023
27:00
The GOP’s Plan to Crash the Economy
Host Reed Galen is joined by fellow Lincoln Project Co-Founder Rick Wilson to discuss how Ron DeSantis is approaching the threshold of being fascist (if he isn’t already there), the weakness of Kevin McCarthy on the national debt ceiling (and the House GOP as a whole), and why the fight to preserve our nation’s democracy must remain top of mind for the pro-democracy coalition. If you’d like to connect with The Lincoln Project, send an email to [email protected]
Trump may be gone but American politics is still in crisis. The Lincoln Project has sparked a nationwide movement to restore our democracy. This podcast is hosted by co-founder Reed Galen and he is regularly joined by our political experts and guests that helped defeat Trump and continue the mission to stamp out Trumpism and the seditionists who backed him. The podcast discusses today’s political challenges, our vision for the future and how all Americans can be part of our pro-democracy movement.