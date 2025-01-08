Dr Gad Saad is a Canadian professor and evolutionary psychologist who has written bestselling books including “The Consuming Instinct” and “The Parasitic Mind”. In this episode, Ayaan and Gad explore the misfiring of empathy, the domination of wokeism across politics and academic institutions, and the freeing beauty of science. Gad shares eye-opening stories and vulnerable experiences, such as how places of refuge for Jews have now become communities rife with tension.Courage Media: https://courage.media/X: https://x.com/CourageMedia___Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/CourageMedia/61565871552530/Gad Saad: X: https://x.com/GadSaadInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorgadsaad/You can purchase Gad Saad’s books below: https://www.gadsaad.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In this episode, Ayaan discusses her thoughts on the US Presidential Elections with Courage Media contributors Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson. Together, they discuss the responses and reactions from the left/liberal media; why some pundits got things so wrong; why JD Vance is such an interesting figure; as well as Elon Musk's impact on the elections and his concern for free speech. At the end, the three discuss last week's horrifying pogroms of Jewish football supporters in Amsterdam.Courage Media: https://courage.media/X: https://x.com/CourageMedia___Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/CourageMedia/61565871552530/

In this episode, Ayaan discusses her thoughts on European and US politics with Courage Media contributors Luke Daniel and Connor Tomlinson. Together, they discuss the farmers protest in Great Britain to investigate whether class warfare or crony capitalism will dispossess the farmers. Ayaan also explains the scourge of honour killings in response to a recent video of an alleged attempted murder outside a high school in Washington State. Finally, they discuss some of Trump's picks for his new administration, migrant caravans, and criminal NGOs. Courage Media: https://courage.media/X: https://x.com/CourageMedia___Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/CourageMedia/61565871552530/Luke Daniel: https://x.com/lukexdaniel?s=21Connor Tomlinson: https://x.com/Con_Tomlinson

A prominent barrister and expert in international law, Natasha Hausdorff is one of the most eloquent and distinguished voices to defend Israel's position on the world stage. Regularly briefing politicians, Natasha has also spoken at the United Nations and across European Parliaments.Courage.Media: https://courage.media

About The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast

About The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast

We are now standing on the precipice of history. Powerful political and cultural forces are seeking to upend western liberal democracies and the freedoms we so often take for granted. Few people understand what's at stake quite like Ayaan Hirsi Ali.After a dramatic escape from a strict Islamic upbringing in Somalia, she found refuge in the Netherlands where she became an elected member of the Dutch Parliament. Now a celebrated author and activist, Ayaan has devoted her life to defending western values against threats from Islamic fundamentalism and more recently, far left progressive ideology. Part of her Courage.Media platform, The Ayaan Hirsi Ali podcast explores how anti-western, anti-liberal movements are taking root in our politics, our schools, and our communities. On this podcast, Ayaan invites a variety of world-renowned guests to discuss these issues in great depth with her, and we hope you enjoy listening.