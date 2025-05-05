Inside the FBI Podcast: Searching for the Luhk Sisters

On this episode of the Inside the FBI Podcast, we’ll discuss the disappearance of Maleina and Faloma Luhk—two young sisters who vanished from a school bus stop in Saipan on May 25, 2011—and why the FBI is still determined to find them. Most importantly, we’ll explain how you can help us solve this case and bring closure to their family and their community. For a full transcript and additional resources, visit fbi.gov/news/podcasts. You can also view Maleina's Missing Person poster at fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/maleina-luhk, and Faloma's Missing Person poster at fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/faloma-luhk. As the 14th anniversary of the girls' disappearance approaches, FBI Honolulu is encouraging the public to share any information they may have about what might’ve happened to them or where they might be located. You can submit a tip to the Bureau by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324) or by visiting tips.fbi.gov. You can share information with us anonymously, and no tip is too small to potentially make a difference.