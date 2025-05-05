Inside the FBI Podcast: Justice for Palak Patel: A Life Gone Too Soon
On this episode of the Inside the FBI Podcast, learn how you can help find Palak Patel’s alleged killer, Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. For a full transcript and additional resources, visit fbi.gov/news/podcasts. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to Bhadreshkumar Patel's arrest. You can learn more about him and view surveillance footage from the case at fbi.gov/topten. To share any information or to submit a tip, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Inside the FBI Podcast: Searching for the Luhk Sisters
On this episode of the Inside the FBI Podcast, we’ll discuss the disappearance of Maleina and Faloma Luhk—two young sisters who vanished from a school bus stop in Saipan on May 25, 2011—and why the FBI is still determined to find them. Most importantly, we’ll explain how you can help us solve this case and bring closure to their family and their community. For a full transcript and additional resources, visit fbi.gov/news/podcasts. You can also view Maleina's Missing Person poster at fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/maleina-luhk, and Faloma's Missing Person poster at fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/faloma-luhk.
As the 14th anniversary of the girls' disappearance approaches, FBI Honolulu is encouraging the public to share any information they may have about what might’ve happened to them or where they might be located. You can submit a tip to the Bureau by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324) or by visiting tips.fbi.gov. You can share information with us anonymously, and no tip is too small to potentially make a difference.
Inside the FBI Podcast: Protecting Chinese Students from Scammers
On this episode of the Inside the FBI Podcast, we're warning the public about a financial fraud scheme involving scammers who impersonate Chinese law enforcement and target the U.S.-based Chinese community—in particular, Chinese students attending American universities. For a full transcript and additional resources, visit fbi.gov/news/podcasts.
If you believe you've been contacted by an individual or group claiming to be a Chinese authority, contact your local FBI field office. You can visit fbi.gov/fieldoffices for more information.
And if you’ve experienced or witnessed any fraudulent or suspicious activities, please report them to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov as soon as you can. Be sure to include as much transaction information as possible, such as wire instructions, wallet addresses, telephone numbers, and text or email communications.
Inside the FBI Podcast: Transnational Repression
On this episode of the Inside the FBI Podcast, we’ll define transnational repression (also known as TNR), explain the different forms it can take and why the FBI investigates it, and teach you how you can report suspected incidents to the Bureau. For a full transcript and additional resources, visit fbi.gov/news/podcasts.
You can also visit fbi.gov/tnr to learn more about transnational repression and access relevant resources. And you can report suspected transnational repression to the FBI by calling us at 1-800-CALL-FBI—that’s 1-800-225-5324—or by submitting an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.
Inside the FBI Podcast: Joint Terrorism Task Forces
On this episode of our podcast, we'll mark the 45th anniversary of FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces by discussing what JTTFs are, how the model came to be, why it's stood the test of time, and how law enforcement agencies across the country can benefit from joining their local JTTF. For a full transcript and additional resources, visit fbi.gov/news/podcasts. And you can visit fbi.gov/terrorism to learn more about the Bureau’s counterterrorism efforts.