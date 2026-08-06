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297 episodes
- Can Australia reframe water as a national security issue, rather than only an environmental or social policy concern?
Can Australia realistically pursue both AI leadership and sustainable water management?
What happens when drought, climate change, food insecurity, ageing infrastructure and economic pressure combine?
Who should be at the table for a national water strategy?
In this episode, Sharryn Parker speaks with Jason Alexandra and Matthew Coulton about Australia's water future, exploring why water security needs to be understood as a national security issue.
Dr Jason Alexandra is a Senior Research Fellow at the Australian National University’s (ANU) Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions and the Institute for Water Futures.
Matthew Coulton is Associate Director at WSP Australia, and previously served as General Manager Water and Agriculture at the Bureau of Meteorology and as a senior adviser to Australian and New South Wales governments on water policy and reform.
Sharryn Parker is a Senior Policy Advisor at the ANU National Security College (NSC), on secondment from the Department of Defence.
TRANSCRIPT
Show notes:
NSC academic programs – find out more
How much water and power will AI data centres use in Australia? Ironically, we don’t have the data to know by Michael Vardon, ANU
Sustainable water services for rural and remote communities by WSP
Reforming water policy for a changing Australia by WSP
Next Steps on the National Water Agreement by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water
Australian Water Association (AWA) Homepage
Australian Water Directory by AWA
National Water Week
We'd love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- How is health connected to national security?
What role should the military play in health security – and where are the limits?
How can Australia improve coordination across agencies before the next crisis arrives?
In this episode, Sharryn Parker speaks with Esperanza Martinez and Nicholas Thomson about why pathogen preparedness, human security and health need to be understood as part of Australia’s broader security picture.
Dr Nick Thomson is Academic Convenor and Fellow at the Pacific Security College.
Dr Esperanza Martinez is Professor in Practice and Head of Health and Human Security at the Australian National University’s (ANU) College of Health and Medicine.
Sharryn Parker is a Senior Policy Advisor at the ANU National Security College (NSC), on secondment from the Department of Defence.
TRANSCRIPT
Show notes:
NSC academic programs – find out more
Turning the tide together by Nick Thomson
Harnessing synergies at the interface of public health and the security sector by Nick Thomson
Health and human security: Core to national and global stability by Esperanza Martinez (pg. 94)
Health in a World of Crises and Impunity by Esperanza Martinez
We'd love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- What is the future trajectory for Plan ANZAC?
How does a small nation like New Zealand (NZ) contribute to collective security in the Indo-Pacific?
How does NZ’s strategic identity differ from Australia’s?
What should the future social contract between NZ and its Defence Force look like? What does effective leadership and stewardship look like?
In this episode, Sharryn Parker is joined by Major General Rose King, Chief of the New Zealand Army, to discuss how NZ land forces undertakes its role in regional security and what closer cooperation with Australia looks like in practice.
Major General Rose King is Chief of Army, New Zealand Defence Force.
Sharryn Parker is a Senior Policy Advisor at the ANU National Security College (NSC), on secondment from the Department of Defence.
TRANSCRIPT
Show notes:
· NSC academic programs – find out more
We'd love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Does the flare up in recent AUKUS debates represent the perspectives of the broader Australian public?
Does Australia have a credible Plan B if part of AUKUS falters?
Can Australia sustain the political will and strategic patience needed for a multi-decade defence project?
In this episode, Justin Burke speaks with Jennifer Parker and Peter Dean about what the latest developments mean for AUKUS, the US alliance and Australia’s long-term maritime strategy.
Dr Peter Dean is Professor of Strategic Studies at The Australian National University (ANU).
Jennifer Parker is an Expert Associate at the ANU National Security College (NSC) and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Western Australia.
Justin Burke is Senior Policy Advisor at NSC.
TRANSCRIPT
Show notes:
· NSC academic programs – find out more
· AUKUS poll, by the Lowy Institute
· Defence’s Collins Class Submarines Life of Type Extension — Planning and Implementation, by the Australian National Audit Office
We'd love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Can national security be fully understood through hard power alone?
Is it time for Australia to have a broader national security strategy – one that goes beyond defence and brings in federal, state and community perspectives?
How can women’s experiences be integrated into a more traditional understanding of national security?
In this episode, Sharryn Parker speaks with Professor Valerie Hudson and Dr Elise Stephenson about realism, power and the perspectives often missing from traditional security debates.
Professor Valerie Hudson is Professor and George H.W. Bush Chair in the Department of International Affairs of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.
Dr Elise Stephenson is the Deputy Director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University.
Sharryn Parker is a Senior Policy Advisor at the ANU National Security College (NSC), on secondment from the Department of Defence.
TRANSCRIPT
Show notes
· NSC academic programs – find out more
· Whither Women and Peace and Security?
· Gender and National Security
· Community Consultations Findings Report
We'd love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The National Security Podcast
Expert analysis, insights and opinion on the national security challenges facing Australia and the Indo-Pacific. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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