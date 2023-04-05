Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The National Security Podcast

ANU National Security College
GovernmentEducationNewsNews Commentary
  • Guardians of this land: a First Nations perspective on security
    What can we learn from First Nations Australians about our obligation to country? And is enough being done to protect native title owners from foreign interference?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Lieutenant Colonel Eileen Hall and Dr Danielle Ireland-Piper discuss what security means from an Indigenous Australian perspective, and how cultural knowledge and cultural safety can directly impact domestic and regional security.Lieutenant Colonel Eileen Hall is the Australian Army's first Command Cultural Advisor to the Regional Force Surveillance Group.Dr Danielle Ireland-Piper is an Associate Professor and Academic Convenor at the ANU National Security College.Show notes:National Intelligence Community and National Security College Scholarship for Women: find out moreAstronomy, Sky Country, Karlie Noon, Krystal De Napoli, Margo Neale, April 2022The Uluru Statement from the HeartWe’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected] You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/4/2023
    51:01
  • Climate science as intelligence: Antarctica’s strategic value
    What are Australia’s strategic interests in Antarctica? What role does the continent play in climate science? And what does Australia stand to gain from investment in the region?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr James Mortensen and Isabelle Bond, authors of recent NSC Policy Options Paper Cold logic: getting intelligent about Antarctica, join William Leben to discuss the geopolitics of Antarctica.   James Mortensen is a Lecturer at the ANU National Security College. Isabelle Bond is a Research Assistant at the ANU National Security College. William Leben is a Senior Research Officer at the ANU National Security College. Show notes: ANU National Security College academic programs: find out more ANU National Security College, Policy Options Paper: Cold logic: getting intelligent about Antarctica Australian Antarctic Strategy & 20 Year Action Plan Antarctic Treaty System News article based on study published in Nature: Antarctic ice melt could disrupt the world’s oceans: study Center for Strategic & International Studies reporting: Frozen Frontiers: China’s Great Power Ambitions in the Polar Regions March 2022 ice shelves collapse UN report: no credible pathway to limit warming to 1.5 °C  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    34:10
  • Bots, trolls and geopolitics: examining the dark side of social media
    While social media has many benefits, there are a growing number of users – both human and machine – spreading harmful disinformation and misinformation on these networks. What is the difference between disinformation and misinformation? How do different actors – both state and non-state – affect society and geopolitics using social media? And what steps can be taken to overcome these challenges?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Associate Professor Darren Linvill from Clemson University and Associate Professor Will Grant from ANU, join David Andrews in conversation to discuss the state of disinformation and misinformation on social media.Darren Linvill is an Associate Professor and Co-director of the Clemson University Media Forensics Hub. He studies state-affiliated social media information operations.Will J Grant is Associate Professor at The Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at ANU, where he researches the interaction of science and politics. He podcasts on science at The Wholesome Show.David Andrews is the acting Policy Manager at the ANU National Security College.Show notes: ANU National Security College academic programs: find out more Darren Linvill’s recent article for Irregular Warfare Initiative covers some of the themes discussed in today’s episode: Custer’s last tweet: avoiding a digital little bighorn in the fight for hearts and minds. We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected] You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    46:05
  • An integral part of governing: Women, Peace and Security
    What is the Women, Peace and Security framework and how did it come about? What was this agenda designed to do, and has it achieved the original ambition?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor Jacqui True from Monash University, and Lisa Sharland from the Stimson Centre, join Gai Brodtmann in conversation to unpack the Women Peace and Security agenda 23 years on from its creation.Jacqui True is a Professor of international relations and Director of the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for The Elimination of Violence Against Women.Lisa Sharland is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Protecting Civilians & Human Security Program at the Stimson Centre in Washington DC.Gai Brodtmann is a Distinguished Advisor to the ANU National Security College, having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.Show notes: National Intelligence Community and National Security College Scholarship for Women: find out more The Australian WPS Coalition: The Women, Peace and Security Agenda We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected] You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    44:27
  • Beyond the ‘comfort zone’: Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy
    How will Canada engage with partners in the Indo-Pacific? What does its new Indo-Pacific Strategy outline for the years ahead? And how does this document shed light on the nation’s strategic outlook?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Jonathan Berkshire Miller and Paul Chamberlain join David Andrews in conversation to examine Canada’s recent Indo-Pacific Strategy, its interests in the region and what it aims to achieve.Jonathan Berkshire Miller is Senior Fellow and Director of the Foreign Affairs, National Security and Defence Program at the Ottawa-based Macdonald Laurier Institute. He also holds concurrent roles as Senior Fellow at the Tokyo-based Japan Institute of International Affairs, and the Asian Forum Japan.Paul Chamberlain is a PhD candidate at the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre at The Australian National University. His research is on the role of navies in statecraft in the Indo-Pacific. David Andrews is the acting Policy Manager at the ANU National Security College.   Show notes: Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy ANU National Security College academic programs: find out more  We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected] You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/6/2023
    58:20

