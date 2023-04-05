What is the Women, Peace and Security framework and how did it come about? What was this agenda designed to do, and has it achieved the original ambition?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Professor Jacqui True from Monash University, and Lisa Sharland from the Stimson Centre, join Gai Brodtmann in conversation to unpack the Women Peace and Security agenda 23 years on from its creation.Jacqui True is a Professor of international relations and Director of the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for The Elimination of Violence Against Women.Lisa Sharland is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Protecting Civilians & Human Security Program at the Stimson Centre in Washington DC.Gai Brodtmann is a Distinguished Advisor to the ANU National Security College, having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.Show notes: National Intelligence Community and National Security College Scholarship for Women: find out more The Australian WPS Coalition: The Women, Peace and Security Agenda We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected]
