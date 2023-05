Bots, trolls and geopolitics: examining the dark side of social media

While social media has many benefits, there are a growing number of users – both human and machine – spreading harmful disinformation and misinformation on these networks. What is the difference between disinformation and misinformation? How do different actors – both state and non-state – affect society and geopolitics using social media? And what steps can be taken to overcome these challenges?In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Associate Professor Darren Linvill from Clemson University and Associate Professor Will Grant from ANU, join David Andrews in conversation to discuss the state of disinformation and misinformation on social media.Darren Linvill is an Associate Professor and Co-director of the Clemson University Media Forensics Hub. He studies state-affiliated social media information operations.Will J Grant is Associate Professor at The Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at ANU, where he researches the interaction of science and politics. He podcasts on science at The Wholesome Show.David Andrews is the acting Policy Manager at the ANU National Security College.Show notes: ANU National Security College academic programs: find out more Darren Linvill’s recent article for Irregular Warfare Initiative covers some of the themes discussed in today’s episode: Custer’s last tweet: avoiding a digital little bighorn in the fight for hearts and minds. We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected] You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.