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183 episodes
- Food is the densest form of conditioning we carry, and it's often the easiest place to start living your Human Design. In this episode, Jenna shares real stories of reverse-engineering a friend's son's digestion type just from his eating habits, and watching her cousin discover mid-dinner that she's an Alternating Appetite type. As you align more with your true self, your body gets more specific about what it needs. Look up your digestion type on the Align app.
Download the 'Align: The Human Design App' in the App Store and on Google Play
Get your free Human Design Chart on our website www.myhumandesign.com
Get certified in Human Design www.myhumandesign.com/become-a-reader/
To follow us on Instagram click HERE
To connect with Jenna Zoe click HERE
To hear more from Jenna on Substack click HERE
- In this episode I talk about how much your life changes when you choose to stop judging and speaking negatively. Cleaning up your vibration is sometimes a lonely and alienating road, but nature loves a vacuum and whatever gets lost in the process always gets filled with something more rewarding - and you love and trust yourself more, which is the greatest reward of all. Here's to your Rising
Download the 'Align: The Human Design App' in the App Store and on Google Play
Get your free Human Design Chart on our website www.myhumandesign.com
To follow us on Instagram click HERE
To connect with Jenna Zoe click HERE
To hear more from Jenna on Substack click HERE
- Here’s to our Rising.
Download the 'Align: The Human Design App' in the App Store and on Google Play
Get your free Human Design Chart on our website www.myhumandesign.com
To follow us on Instagram click HERE
To connect with Jenna Zoe click HERE
Jenna's Substack https://jennazoe.substack.com/
Link to Manifestation in the New Paradigm
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About Align with Jenna Zoe: The Human Design Podcast
Becoming Who You Came Here to Be is the adventure of a lifetime. You have your own Essence, and your unique instruction manual on how you are meant to paint it on this canvas called Life. Alignment is when you choose thoughts and actions that reflect that essence, so that you become your Real Self more and more each day. We are all so different, and yet we’re still acting like there’s one way to do life. Let’s talk about it. For a detailed description of your own Essence, how you're designed, look up your design www.myhumandesign.com or on 'Align: The Human Design App' in the App Store and on Google Play.Podcast website
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