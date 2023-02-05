Align with Jenna Zoe: The Human Design Podcast

On this episode we talk about the ups and downs of life on a micro and macro level, from the emotional wave to the rise and fall of empires. Talking through systems like capitalism, social media, AI innovation and the real culprit behind why these systems are considered good or bad. So many are talking about our systems built on low consciousness crumbling, so does Jenna think systems like government are going to crumble to the ground? What does that look like and what can we do to play our part in this transition? Let's talk about it.To watch the video Taylor refers to click HERE (Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio)Download the 'My Human Design' app in the App Store and on Google PlayGet your free Human Design Chart on our website www.myhumandesign.com To follow us on Instagram click HERETo connect with Jenna Zoe click HERETo connect with Taylor Grewe click HERE

On this episode, Jenna explains the difference between Emotionals and Non-Emotionals, explains how you feel emotions as a Non-Emotional, the science behind how tears benefit us, the beautiful balance between why Emotionals and Non-Emotionals both exist. Jenna helps us differentiate between emotions and the Not-Self and explains why knowing the difference between Emotionals and Non-Emotional can improve how we coexist together.

On this episode, we talk about the number one tool you have to help you eat and take care of your body in a way that is most aligned for you. Jenna and Taylor share their experience using their Strategy and Authority to make decisions in the area of food and movement. Plus, how we are letting our minds get in the way of being in our Genius and understanding how much our body knows exactly what it needs.To take our Eating For Your Energy Type courses click HERETo take our Digestion courses click HERE

On this episode, Jenna introduces us to Kabbalah teacher Marcus Weston. They help us reframe the concept of Ego and its role in our personal evolution through the lens of Kabbalah. They discuss how when we don't work WITH our ego and approach life with the belief that our lives are part of a perfect plan we miss out on how majestic and rewarding life can be. What if Ego is not the enemy? Let's talk about it.To learn more about Kabbalah click HERETo connect with Marcus Weston click HERE

On this episode, Jenna gives us a deeper understanding of the Sacral energy center. We know that Projectors, Reflectors and Manifestors pick up on and magnify the sparkly, juicy sacral energy of Generators and Manifesting Generators, but what does that dynamic look like in real life ? What is the positive and negative expression of that? What's the difference between using the sacral correctly and not using it at all? Jenna helps us understand how we can we use this understanding to become more of Who We Really Are, aka our authentic, un-thought-through self.

About Human Design

Human Design is a part science, part spiritual system that tells you who you came here to be. You have your own blueprint, your own way of becoming successful, your own way your dreams are going to come true. It's the way you're going to experience the most joy and fulfillment. Your instruction manual for how to move through the world is custom to you. When you act according to that manual, when you act as the real you, everything in life comes to you with more ease and less resistance. We all know we're different yet we're acting like there is one way to do life. Let's talk about out.