About Self Obsessed

Tam Kaur’s Self-Obsessed is the ultimate guide to everything society didn’t want you to learn. In a world where women are criticised for wanting and being ‘too much’ it's time to change the narrative. Join our host Tam in learning how to be self-obsessed. After all, it’s only about prioritising your self-love, self-care, self-confidence, self-worth and self-growth. ‘Self-Obsessed’ simplifies the process of closing the gap between your current self and your desired self. Every episode is a straight-to-the-point carefully curated guide to help women everywhere fall in love with themselves. Each episode will provide actionable advice while navigating topics such as building confidence, embracing authenticity, setting boundaries, cultivating healthy relationships, and pursuing your passions. So, consider this your safest space on the internet as Tam gives you the life secrets no-one else ever shared. It’s time to be your own idol.