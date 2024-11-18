Financial Coaching for Women: How To Budget, Manage Money, Pay Off Debt, Save Money, Paycheck Plans

329 | The Magic of Routine with Anna Dearmon Kornick: How a Weekly Finance Ritual Can Change Everything

Snag Our Simplified Budget System! Shana and Vanessa welcome time management expert Anna Dearmon Kornick, who shares her powerful method for managing personal finances without letting it take over your week: the "Finance Friday" routine. Together, they dive deep into how managing time and money share common roots in our beliefs, our habits, and even our upbringing. Get ready for a practical guide to setting boundaries with both your time and your money! Check Out Anna's free mini course Blueprint to Balance! Check Out Anna's Podcast It's About Time! Key Takeaways: Set Boundaries Around "Finance Friday": Anna's genius method of consolidating all financial to-dos—like checking balances, transferring to savings, and paying bills—into a single weekly session helps avoid distractions during the week. This finance-focused time block allows for more mental clarity and helps keep other parts of your week on track. Uncover Your Beliefs About Time and Money: We often carry beliefs from childhood that impact our view of both time and money. Anna shares how identifying these beliefs, whether they are limiting or empowering, is an essential first step in changing how we approach our schedules and spending. Avoid "Attention Residue": Did you know that it takes about 23 minutes to refocus after switching tasks? Anna explains why it's so important to keep "checking" to a minimum, whether it's checking your email, your bank account, or your calendar. Blocked-out time for one task helps you avoid the mental leftovers, or "attention residue," that can drain productivity. Connect Your Time Management to Your "Why": Money and time management work best when they align with your values. By clearly defining your goals—whether it's a family trip to Disney, a home down payment, or financial freedom—you create a budget and time strategy that makes every decision more purposeful. Make It a Family Affair: Whether it's a Finance Friday or a "Marriage Meeting Monday," find a weekly rhythm that works for you and your partner to get on the same page about your budget, your schedule, and your priorities.