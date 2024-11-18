Financial Coaching for Women: How To Budget, Manage Money, Pay Off Debt, Save Money, Paycheck Plans

330 | Think You Make Too Much Money to Need a Budget? Think Again
In today’s episode, we tackle a common misconception among high earners: “I don’t need a budget because I make too much money!” Whether you’re rolling in bonuses or crushing it with a high income, we’re here to debunk that mindset and show you why leveling up your money management can change your life.
From rethinking the B-word (hint: budget!) to uncovering how intentional planning can unlock your financial potential, this episode is packed with insights for the bougie and budget-curious alike.
Success Should Match Your Money Management: You’ve leveled up your income, now it’s time to level up how you handle it. A solid budget system isn’t restrictive—it’s empowering.
Budgeting Is Exciting for High Earners: Imagine giving your money purpose, funding your goals and enjoying guilt-free spending. That’s what a system can do for you.
Bougie on a Budget: Even with a high income, money can disappear quickly without a plan. Being intentional means enjoying luxury and building wealth.
It’s Not About Sacrifice, It’s About Strategy: Budgeting for high earners isn’t about cutting back—it’s about optimizing what you already have to unlock bigger dreams.
💸 Key TakeawaysModel Good Money Habits: Your kids are watching how you handle money. Creating a plan teaches them lessons about financial success that go beyond hard work.
--------
17:02
329 | The Magic of Routine with Anna Dearmon Kornick: How a Weekly Finance Ritual Can Change Everything
Shana and Vanessa welcome time management expert Anna Dearmon Kornick, who shares her powerful method for managing personal finances without letting it take over your week: the “Finance Friday” routine. Together, they dive deep into how managing time and money share common roots in our beliefs, our habits, and even our upbringing. Get ready for a practical guide to setting boundaries with both your time and your money!
Check Out Anna's free mini course Blueprint to Balance!
Check Out Anna's Podcast It's About Time!
Key Takeaways:
Set Boundaries Around “Finance Friday”: Anna's genius method of consolidating all financial to-dos—like checking balances, transferring to savings, and paying bills—into a single weekly session helps avoid distractions during the week. This finance-focused time block allows for more mental clarity and helps keep other parts of your week on track.
Uncover Your Beliefs About Time and Money: We often carry beliefs from childhood that impact our view of both time and money. Anna shares how identifying these beliefs, whether they are limiting or empowering, is an essential first step in changing how we approach our schedules and spending.
Avoid “Attention Residue”: Did you know that it takes about 23 minutes to refocus after switching tasks? Anna explains why it’s so important to keep “checking” to a minimum, whether it’s checking your email, your bank account, or your calendar. Blocked-out time for one task helps you avoid the mental leftovers, or “attention residue,” that can drain productivity.
Connect Your Time Management to Your “Why”: Money and time management work best when they align with your values. By clearly defining your goals—whether it’s a family trip to Disney, a home down payment, or financial freedom—you create a budget and time strategy that makes every decision more purposeful.
Make It a Family Affair: Whether it’s a Finance Friday or a “Marriage Meeting Monday,” find a weekly rhythm that works for you and your partner to get on the same page about your budget, your schedule, and your priorities.
36:34
328 | Mastering Money Mindsets: Tools for Building Wealth and Avoiding Financial Stress
Check out our friend's podcast, Her Unshakeable Confidence
Hey, Budget Besties! This episode is all about breaking down money myths and building financial freedom with confidence. Join Shana and Vanessa as they chat with Simone and Olivia from the Daughter Dearest podcast, sharing insights on transforming your relationship with money—whether you’re in college, mid-career, or managing family finances.
In this episode, we cover:
Starting Fresh with Financial Education: Busting the myth of being “bad” with money and discovering that it’s often just a matter of not being taught the right tools and mindset.
Building Financial Foundations Early: How young couples and singles can set the groundwork for financial success that will serve them for life.
Embracing the “Bougie on a Budget” Philosophy: Loving the finer things in life, guilt-free! Learn how to build a budget that includes your self-care without sacrificing your financial goals.
Money Mindfulness vs. Mindlessness: Recognizing and stopping mindless spending, setting specific budgets for expenses like dining out, and being intentional with every dollar.
Using “Bank Account Balancing” to Simplify Your Budgeting: How to automate your finances with separate bank accounts for bills, groceries, personal spending, and savings, so you know where every dollar is going.
Ditching Credit Dependency: Shana and Vanessa explain the benefits of being your own bank, building savings instead of credit, and other ways to achieve big goals without relying on credit scores.
Communication & Money in Relationships: Tips for keeping open, honest money conversations in relationships—turning budgeting into teamwork, not tension.
1. Taking the Shame Out of Spending
Money should be a tool, not a source of stress. Shana and Vanessa’s coaching approach encourages spending on what you love—just with a plan in place! You can enjoy the “bougie” things that bring you joy and still make progress on financial goals.
2. The Power of Automated Finances
Automating transfers for different spending categories (like gas, groceries, and personal fun money) makes budgeting simple and empowers you to be intentional with your money.
3. Building Wealth Without Relying on Credit
Credit cards are not a necessity for building financial security. Shana and Vanessa share strategies to save intentionally for future expenses and emergencies, eliminating the need for credit dependency.
4. Budgeting with Your Partner as a Team
Building a financial plan together not only strengthens your financial health but also builds trust and clarity in relationships. Monthly “budget dates” keep everyone in sync and excited about shared goals!
5. For Our Young Listeners
Start strong by creating a system before accumulating debt. You’ll be grateful when you have built-in habits and a foundation to avoid financial stress as life (and income) grows.
When you're ready, here's how we can help you:
Listen to our podcast.
Grab our Simplified Budget System to get your finances organized without stress.
Join our FREE Facebook Community Group for more support.
--------
49:43
327 | No More Guessing: The Simple Plan to Know Exactly How Much You Can Spend
Straight from our Office Hours, here’s what we tackled this week! Real questions, real struggles, and real solutions to help you get control of your money once and for all:
Swiping Without Stress 🤔: So many people feel like swiping their card is a total gamble – sound familiar? We shared tips on how separating accounts and budgeting with purpose can make every swipe a confident one. It’s all about knowing where your money is going!
From Chaos to Control 💪: Just writing numbers down doesn’t make a budget. We explained how our Simplified Budget System is designed to plan and categorize everything for you, giving you an actual game plan with every paycheck. No more “now what?” moments!
Tackling Debt, One Step at a Time 🎯: Getting out of debt can feel like a mountain, but we’re all about small, consistent wins. Autopay for debt minimums and making extra payments on payday? Game changers. If the money’s gone, it can’t be spent!
Saving for Vacations & Big Dreams 🌴🏠: Big goals don’t have to feel out of reach. We talked about setting up dedicated savings buckets for dreams like vacations or home-buying. With a little planning each month, you can make those dreams happen on purpose!
Clarity Creates Confidence 🌟: Our clients come in looking for a way to finally “get it,” and with organized budgets, they’re finding peace of mind. Even small changes add up to major financial confidence.
This Office Hours covered so much, and we’d love to have you join us next time! Get answers, tips, and support in our free Facebook group – link below! 💖
18:45
326 | Practical Budgeting Tips for Managing Irregular Income & Family Priorities
We talk with Cassie, a nurse and mom of two from Texas, who’s balancing life with an “irregular” income and a family calendar that’s booked to the brim. Cassie’s husband works in the oil industry, which comes with unique income fluctuations—and when he's home, it’s all about making memories and taking advantage of family time, a mindset that can put savings goals on hold.
They explore how Cassie and her husband can save for their big dreams (a forever home, a cheerleading fund, and even that sweet Disneyland budget!) without sacrificing the lifestyle they love.
Key Takeaways:
Embrace the Savings Buckets System: For big priorities like a home down payment or family vacations, separate savings accounts (a.k.a. “savings buckets”) can help you earmark funds without needing to track every single purchase.
Structure Irregular Income for Peace of Mind: For those with variable income, budgeting around the lowest expected income helps keep bills and essentials covered. When those extra-good paychecks come in, that “bonus” can go straight toward dreams and savings goals.
Automate Everything: Once you set up automatic transfers and define your spending categories, there’s no need for constant manual tracking. You’re free to focus on family, work, and all those weekend trips while knowing your financial goals are getting funded!
Find Your Financial “Yes” and “No”: Cassie and the ladies chat about the pressures parents feel to “be there” at every practice or spend time socializing. But taking back some of those hours for budgeting or self-care can ultimately be a powerful way to support the family’s dreams.
Choose the Right Bank for You: Not all banks offer the flexibility you might need for multiple accounts without fees. The team recommends starting with a bank that prioritizes ease of use with digital savings and checking accounts, like Ally or a local credit union.
Cassie’s main lesson from the episode? The power of setting up systems that work in the background, so you can spend time where it matters most.
