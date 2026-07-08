Happiness might be the most expensive word in the English language. We chase it, buy things in its name, and rearrange our lives trying to get closer to it. In this episode, I sit down with Erin Port, author of Tiny Tweaks, Happy Life, and we talk about why the big overhaul never works, why happiness guideposts are key, and where to start when you're so depleted you're not even sure what makes you happy anymore. 📖 Grab Erin's book, Tiny Tweaks, Happy Life → bit.ly/4uJXujl 🎯 Take the free Decluttering Style Quiz + get your custom 3-step action plan → home.katyjoywells.com/quiz 📩 Join the Internet's Most Fun Declutter Newsletter: Ready, Set, Simplify → home.katyjoywells.com/simplifynewsletter 🧡 Join Clutter Cure Club: The Only Membership Designed to Keep Your Home Clutter-Free For Good → home.katyjoywells.com/cluttercureclub 📚 Order My Book, Making Home Your Happy Place → home.katyjoywells.com/declutterwithouttheoverwhelm 📲 Follow me On Insta → instagram.com/katyjoywells

If you've ever stood in your home holding something and thought "I don't know if I should keep this or not," this episode will change that. One question that works as a filter in every room of your home. Once you start using it, you will start making faster progress! 🫧 AirDoctor Air Purifier → home.katyjoywells.com/airdoctor (use code MAX for up to $300 off) 🎯 Take the free Decluttering Style Quiz + get your custom 3-step action plan → home.katyjoywells.com/quiz 📩 Join the Internet's Most Fun Declutter Newsletter: Ready, Set, Simplify → home.katyjoywells.com/simplifynewsletter 🧡 Join Clutter Cure Club: The Only Membership Designed to Keep Your Home Clutter-Free For Good → home.katyjoywells.com/cluttercureclub 📚 Order My Book, Making Home Your Happy Place → home.katyjoywells.com/declutterwithouttheoverwhelm 📲 Follow me On Insta → instagram.com/katyjoywells

When your child is grown, what do you hope they'll remember about how it felt to be around you? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Cassidy Freitas, licensed marriage and family therapist and author of Mom Needs a Moment, and we get into this question and so much more. How to identify and break the cycles you don't want to pass on, what presence (actually) looks like and what legacy really means when you strip away the pressure of perfection. 📖 Grab Cassidy's book, Mom Needs a Moment → bit.ly/momneedsamomentbook 🎯 Take the free Decluttering Style Quiz + get your custom 3-step action plan → home.katyjoywells.com/quiz 📩 Join the Internet's Most Fun Declutter Newsletter: Ready, Set, Simplify → home.katyjoywells.com/simplifynewsletter 🧡 Join Clutter Cure Club: The Only Membership Designed to Keep Your Home Clutter-Free For Good → home.katyjoywells.com/cluttercureclub 📚 Order My Book, Making Home Your Happy Place → home.katyjoywells.com/declutterwithouttheoverwhelm 📲 Follow me On Insta → instagram.com/katyjoywells

There's a kind of tired that sleep alone won't fix. The kind where you wake up already behind, push through the day on caffeine and adrenaline, and collapse at night with your mind still racing. Most of us have come to call this normal life. But what if it isn't? In this episode, I'm joined by Kerstin Lindquist, host of the StRest podcast, certified health coach, and former QVC host, who is doing some of the most important work right now on stress, sleep, and what it really takes to find rest. We get into the hidden cost of running on empty, why so many of us wear stress like a badge of honor, and how faith and science together can actually move us toward the kind of rest we're craving. This one is especially good if you've been feeling exhausted but not sure why, or if you've ever wondered what's really getting in the way of the peace you keep chasing. Enjoy! 📲 Follow Kerstin on Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/kerstin.lindquist/?hl=en 💻 Check our Kerstin's Offerings → https://www.kerstin-lindquist.com/ 🎯 Take the free Decluttering Style Quiz + get your custom 3-step action plan → home.katyjoywells.com/quiz 📩 Join the Internet's Most Fun Declutter Newsletter: Ready, Set, Simplify → home.katyjoywells.com/simplifynewsletter 🧡 Join Clutter Cure Club: The Only Membership Designed to Keep Your Home Clutter-Free For Good → home.katyjoywells.com/cluttercureclub 📚 Order My Book, Making Home Your Happy Place → home.katyjoywells.com/declutterwithouttheoverwhelm 📲 Follow me On Insta → instagram.com/katyjoywells

There's a window of time where clutter suddenly becomes SO much easier to deal with that the decisions practically make themselves! Most people miss it completely, but after this episode, you'll catch it every single time. We chat about: 🧠 The brain science behind why you stop seeing your own clutter (and why it's still draining you even when you can't) 📱 My favorite hack for capturing clarity before it fades (this one changed everything for my clients) 📋 Four rules for your "fresh eyes" window that make decluttering feel way more effortless This one is especially good if you have any trips or vacations planned this summer. Enjoy! 🫧 Aqua Tru Water Purifier → https://home.katyjoywells.com/aquatru (use code MAX for 20% off) 🎯 Take the free Decluttering Style Quiz + get your custom 3-step action plan → home.katyjoywells.com/quiz 📩 Join the Internet's Most Fun Declutter Newsletter: Ready, Set, Simplify → home.katyjoywells.com/simplifynewsletter 🧡 Join Clutter Cure Club: The Only Membership Designed to Keep Your Home Clutter-Free For Good → home.katyjoywells.com/cluttercureclub 📚 Order My Book, Making Home Your Happy Place → home.katyjoywells.com/declutterwithouttheoverwhelm 📲 Follow me On Insta → instagram.com/katyjoywells

About Maximized Minimalist Podcast

About Maximized Minimalist Podcast

About Maximized Minimalist Podcast

You've decluttered before…so why does the mess keep coming back? You've done the checklists, the bins, the late-night cleanouts—only to find yourself right back where you started. It's not your fault. You've just never been taught to declutter in a way that actually works long-term. The Maximized Minimalist is the go-to podcast for women ready to declutter their homes, lighten their mental load, and finally feel in control of their space—and their life. With over 5 million listens and a spot in the Top 50 global podcasts, host and holistic decluttering expert Katy Wells shares a fresh take on what it really means to clear the clutter—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Whether you're: ✔️ Drowning in laundry and clutter ✔️ Feeling behind on everything (including your own to-do list) ✔️ Tired of organizing the same space over and over ✔️ Or just craving a calmer, more peaceful home This show will help you go from overwhelmed to in control—without the pressure to be perfect. Inside each episode, you'll get: ✔️Practical strategies you can implement in 10 minutes or less ✔️Mindset shifts to help you let go (even of the sentimental stuff) ✔️Encouragement to quiet the guilt, the "what ifs," and the mental load ✔️And simple systems to help you keep the progress going You might be wondering: "How do I get my family on board?" "What if I have emotional attachments to everything?" "Why do I declutter and it still doesn't feel 'done'?" "Can I really simplify when life feels so full?" These are the exact questions Katy answers every week—with honesty, real-life examples, and step-by-step guidance that actually works for busy families. Whether you're deep in clutter or just craving a little more breathing room—you're in the right place. 🎧 New episodes every Wednesday 🎁 Start simplifying with Katy's FREE guide: https://www.katyjoywells.com/declutter 📲 Learn more at: https://www.katyjoywells.com Ready, Set, Simplify!