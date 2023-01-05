202: 3 Surprisingly Effective Time Management Strategies with Megan Sumrell

When you think of your daily life, do any of these come to mind? feel pressure to get as much done as possible from sun up to sun down struggle with lack of boundaries with your time and energy overwhelmed with prioritizing and knowing what to do next because everything feels important you can't "catch-up" no matter what you do You're in luck because on the show today is my good friend and time management expert for women, Megan Sumrell. You'll learn: - why old-school time-management strategies set us up for failure and leave us exhausted and overwhelmed - how to open up time in your day to get things done that really matter - Megan's realistic time management strategies for women and mamas