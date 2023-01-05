This podcast is dedicated to helping women ditch their clutter and live a simpler, intentional, more meaningful life.
I help women stop living on the modern-... More
202: 3 Surprisingly Effective Time Management Strategies with Megan Sumrell
When you think of your daily life, do any of these come to mind? feel pressure to get as much done as possible from sun up to sun down struggle with lack of boundaries with your time and energy overwhelmed with prioritizing and knowing what to do next because everything feels important you can't "catch-up" no matter what you do You're in luck because on the show today is my good friend and time management expert for women, Megan Sumrell. You'll learn: - why old-school time-management strategies set us up for failure and leave us exhausted and overwhelmed - how to open up time in your day to get things done that really matter - Megan's realistic time management strategies for women and mamas I'm so excited to hear how this episode helps! xx Katy P.S. Megan's FREE One-Notebook Challenge begins Monday 5/15. I know you'll love it, especially you have dozens of notebooks, sticky notes and reminders and struggle to keep up with it all. She is going to walk you through exactly how you can stay organized with just ONE notebook and how to "process" it each week. Even better, it is no more 30 minutes each day at 12pm EST and yes...replays are available if you miss it live! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR FREE https://www.megansumrell.com/one-notebook?ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.megansumrell.com%2Fa%2F2147504450%2FLJ6uRgox
5/3/2023
36:51
201: How to Create a Wardrobe You Love (No Trends Required) With Jeannie Stith
In today's episode you'll learn: 3 go-to solutions to not falling prey to constantly changing trends and wasting $$$$ find out if a capsule wardrobe is right for you (and common pitfalls of them) the easiest ways to declutter your clothes and create a simple wardrobe I'm so excited to hear how this episode helps you simplify your wardrobe and makes getting dressed FUN again! Jeannie is running her BIGGEST sale of the year on ALL of her color packages starting TODAY to this Friday 5/5 at Midnight EST and you can double up on coupons to get 20% OFF! Step 1: Her 10% coupon will be automatically deducted at checkout between 5/1 and 5/5 Step 2: Use my coupon: CLUTTERFREE to get an EXTRA 10% off between 5/1 and 5/5 If you've been thinking about getting your colors...now is the time! ➡️ This is a great gift for friends and family!⬅️ (I've gifted this to EVERY family member of mine, even my sons!) FYI: You can also add a makeup card to learn about your BEST makeup colors, too! (this was very helpful for me) GET YOUR BEST COLORS HERE! https://yourcolorguru.com/
5/1/2023
41:20
200: Ask Me Anything PLUS How to Declutter For A Move
In today's episode I’m sharing 5 declutter questions I've been getting lately -- including how to declutter for an upcoming move. I also share a couple of strategies I've used with my sons (ages 6 & 8) that have really helped them keep their rooms way tidier. Things that I hope you consider doing, too. P.S. The doors to The Clutter Cure Club close Sunday! The Club is your secret to decluttering and keeping it away. Perks include monthly trainings, step-by-step guides, community support, FREE access to my Challenges (next one begins this coming Monday 5/15) and more! join here! https://www.katyjoywells.com/cluttercureclub
4/26/2023
16:56
199: Brilliant Home Design Tips with Tasha Agruso
Known in the interior design world for her budget-friendly design tips and creative DIY projects, Tasha Agruso share's some stellar (and super affordable) ideas for us today! I’m honored to be an expert speaker on Tasha’s upcoming Beautiful Home Beautiful Life Summit along with 24 other experts discussing decluttering, organizing, and designing a home you love! Grab your free ticket and watch from the comfort of your home! The summit begins May 2nd, click below to grab your free ticket below: Yes, I want declutter, organization and design tips to simplify my home! https://home.katyjoywells.com/summit
4/19/2023
34:26
198: Pursuing A Life With Less Stuff: One Mom's Inspiring Story
You'll hear from my coaching student, Kimberly, a full-time working mama of two, and now clutter crusher extraordinaire and her biggest takeaways from my 1-1 Coaching Program. Her story brought me to tears (in the best of ways). As much as I LOVE all of her before and afters photo - the most life-changing benefits from decluttering can't be seen in a picture... Here's what Kim said: "The level of calm in my house is so much greater. I can do fun things with my family and not feel guilty I'm not doing chores. My stress levels are way better and honestly, this program has changed my life." Kimberly shared how working directly with me was the reason she reached her goals and had the confidence to tackle all her scary spaces. {{user.first_name}}, if you are struggling to achieve the results and clutter-free home you deserve, it's time to do something different. I'd love to help you inside my Inner Circle 1-1 Coaching Program. Learn more here: https://www.katyjoywells.com/innercircle Pssstt.....I have limited availability, so snag your spot while they last! xx Katy
