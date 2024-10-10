Christians and Conspiracy Theories, Part 2: Elvis, Big Pharma, and Wayfair
We’re continuing our conversation on Christians and conspiracy theories by unpacking various popular conspiracy theories. Join Jamie, Erin, and Evan as we discuss whether Elvis is currently pastoring a church in Arkansas, what’s happening with Big Pharma, and why people think nefarious things were happening with Wayfair. What do the Smurfs have to do with all this, and should you steer clear of Diet Dr. Pepper? You’ll have to listen to find out!
MENTIONS
Where can I find Part One? Listen Here
Is Elvis a Pastor in Arkansas? Watch the TikTok here | Listen to Bob Joyce on Spotify | Laura Parker’s TikTok
Can you tell me more about artificial sweeteners? Learn about Aspartame from the FDA
What was that quick Tuskegee reference? Learn more here
Can you tell me more about the Wayfair scandal? Read here
Need some tips for surviving Thanksgiving? Listen on Patreon
Christians and Conspiracy Theories, Part 1
Pour yourself a glass of raw milk and settle into Reddit because we’re talking about Christians and conspiracy theories! Join Erin, Jamie, and Evan as we discuss why Christians tend to believe conspiracy theories, how to engage with people who have gone down this slippery slope, and what to do if you find yourself going down a rabbit hole. This is part one of our two-part series on conspiracy theories, so buckle up!
MENTIONS
What’s the deal with Stevie Wonder? Here’s the story about Shaquille O’Neal | The Microphone Incident
Relevant Past Episodes: Season 12, Episode 1: The Serpent
Additional Resources: QAnon, Chaos, and the Cross
Evangelicalism and Conspiracy Theories from Jared Stacy: Website | Instagram
How to Engage People in Conversation: Who to Trust from ISCAST
Seems like a good episode to recommend some of our merch: Be Suspicious of Your Certaintainy
Jesusween II, The Faith Adjacency of Coco, Faith Conversations with Kids
In honor of Halloween, we invite you to go trick or treating with us as we present clips of exclusive episodes from Patreon and The Faith Adjacent Shop! You’ll hear about bartering worship songs for Halloween candy, which songs from Disney and Pixar’s Coco would make the best and worst worship songs, and more! Look in the show notes for how to listen to the full versions of all these episodes!
Note: In the episode, we say there are two Ten Minutes in the Car with Your Kids episodes. However, one is available today, and the other will be available soon!
MENTIONS
Jesusween II: Electric Boogaloo: Listen on Patreon with a 7-Day Free Trial
The Faith Adjacency of Coco: Listen on the Doctoral Tier | Get the Disney and the Divine #2 Bundle
Where do I get the new Disney and the Divine Bundle? Get it here!
10 Minutes in the Car with Your Kids: Get the bundle here!
Guardian Angels, Infant Baptism, and Why Should We Pray?
In this latest Office Hours episode, Erin, Jamie, and Knox answer your questions! You’ll hear about guardian angels, infant baptism, living in an echo chamber, and so much more! Who is Jason in the Bible, and what are all the best nerdy faith-related analytics? You’ll have to listen to find out!
MENTIONS
What was that about dabbling in Open-Theism? Listen to our Fellowship Hall on Patreon
Prayer Deep Dive: The NOs of Prayer | PrayUA | The Faith Adjacent Toolkit: Prayer
Want to find your guardian angel? Use this website
Where can I find Jason in the Bible? Acts 17:5 | Romans 16:21
Looking for some data and analytics? Graphs about Religion with Ryan Burge
Can you tell me more about Baptism? Listen to SWDGISS: BaptismI
The Chosen Expanded Universe, People of Faith Not Voting, and Are Men Now More Religious than Women?
In this latest Favored or Forsaken episode, Erin, Jamie, and Evan discuss The Chosen expanded universe, recent reports about people of faith not voting, and whether men are now more religious than Women. You’ll also hear what is favored for each of us right now! What should you do when you feel overwhelmed about the election, and what is Evan doing to try to get to the Wicked premiere? You’ll have to listen to find out!
MENTIONS
Want more pixie dust in your life? Get our Disney and the Divine Bundle here!
Young Men are More Religious than Young Women: NY Times Article | Here’s the Study
Dark Place of the Internet: Here’s the Bluey Article Evan Referenced
People of Faith Not Voting: Read about it here
Helpful Politics Resource: Faith and Politics with Kaitlyn Schiess | Kaitlyn Schiess Website
Take Evan to the Wicked Premiere: Check your voter registration here
Listen to Erin recount The Chosen Season 3 Premiere: Listen to Mini-Favored or Forsaken #41
The Chosen Expanded Universe: Read the Variety Article Here | Here’s the Article about Angel Studios
Evan’s Favored: The Fellowship of Puzzlemakers by Samuel Burr
Erin’s Favored: Belief is Hard by Jayne Sugg on Spotify or Apple Music
Jamie’s Favored: For Our Daughters from Kristin Kobes du Mez
Conversations involving faith are often fraught with scholarly nerd alerts about ancient linguistics and inaccessible theological discussions centered around hermeneutics. But what if there was a way to use your pop culture literacy to enhance your biblical literacy? Welcome to Faith Adjacent, the podcast where we try to understand the modern dynamics of faith through a combined commitment to uncomfortable honesty, authentic weirdness, and critical thinking. Faith Adjacent is hosted by Knox McCoy and Jamie Golden of The Popcast along with Resident Bible Scholar Erin Moon.