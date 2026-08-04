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397 episodes
- Have you ever replayed a conversation in your head for three days because someone might have been upset with you? Friend... same. This week on Laugh Lines, Penn and I sit down with psychiatrist and ADHD expert Dr. Sasha Hamdani to talk about something that completely changed the way we understand ourselves: Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD).
If you've ever been called "too sensitive," taken criticism way too personally, or apologized a hundred times a day, this conversation might explain why. Dr. Hamdani shares the science behind why so many people with ADHD experience emotions so intensely, why hormonal changes like perimenopause can make it even harder, and what we can actually do about it.
We also talk about the surprising upside of feeling things deeply, because the same brain that feels rejection so intensely also experiences joy, awe, empathy, and connection in a really beautiful way. (And somehow we end up talking about WikiFeet. Because of course we do.)
Whether you have ADHD or you've simply spent your life feeling "too sensitive," this conversation is for you. We love to hear from you! Leave us a message at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. (Also send us your weird summer jobs!) You can also watch our podcast on YouTube.
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Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over three billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Books, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and All You Can Be With ADHD. They were also winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS.
Laugh Lines is hosted and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also written and produced by Ann Marie Taepke, and edited and produced by Sam Allen. It is hosted by Acast. Thanks for listening!
00:00 Welcome to Laugh Lines!
2:41 Growing Up Sensitive
8:17 Welcome Dr. Hamdani
11:24 What is Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria?
20:32 RSD Without ADHD
26:36 Dealing With Criticism
30:43 RSD & Perimenopause
33:37 Best Practices for RSD
40:08 Movement Is Effective
44:48 Chronic Apologizing
47:59 RSD Advantages
51:17 RSD Calls from the Laugh Line
1:00:45 RSD Relationship Hack
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Penn and I have joked about gentle parenting on this podcast more than once. As Gen X parents, it always sounded a little... soft. So when parenting coach Jon Fogel joined us, we figured we'd have a lively debate. Instead, about halfway through the conversation, we looked at each other and thought, "Wait... have we been gentle parenting this whole time?" Also, what is gentle parenting? (Apologies in advance for the many references to Penn getting hit in the balls by a pool noodle.)
Jon helped us untangle why so much of what gets labeled "gentle parenting" online isn't really gentle parenting at all, and why kids actually learn better through connection than fear. We even put Jon through a round of our "Hill You'll Die On" game to find out where he stands on everything from pajamas at school and homework to smartphones and curfews.
Whether you're raising toddlers, teenagers, or just trying to recover from how you were parented yourself, this conversation might make you rethink a few things. It definitely did for us. We love to hear from you! Leave us a message at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. (Also send us your weird summer jobs!) You can also watch our podcast on YouTube.
Learn more about Jon Fogel
Get Jon's book, Punishment-Free Parenting
Pre-order Get It Done & Have Fun
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Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over three billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Books, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and All You Can Be With ADHD. They were also winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS.
Laugh Lines is hosted and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also written and produced by Ann Marie Taepke, and edited and produced by Sam Allen. It is hosted by Acast. Thanks for listening!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week on Laugh Lines, Penn and I not only strip down due to our A/C being out... AGAIN! We also tackle two things I never expected to happen in the same podcast: Becoming an (almost) empty nester and hunting down an estrogen patch like it was contraband due to a recent shortage.
We discuss my hormones going on strike, and a voicemail from a mom preparing to send her child to college inspired us to share the biggest lessons we've learned after Lola's first year away. We also revisit "Father of the Bride" through Gen Z eyes (Spoiler: George Banks was making a lot of sense), realize that 1991 was somehow 35 years ago, play a very heated game of The Price Is Right, and give a spirited tribute to the late Bonnie Tyler. Yes, Penn got out the recorder.
If you're navigating hormones, parenting grown kids, or simply trying to figure out how we all got this old, come laugh with us. We promise you'll leave feeling a little less alone. We love to hear from you! Leave us a message at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. You can also watch our podcast on YouTube. And thanks to our partner, OLLY, for sponsoring this episode!
Pre-order Get It Done & Have Fun
Visit Our Shop
Join Our Newsletter
Find us on Substack
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on TikTok
Follow us on Facebook
Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over three billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Books, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and All You Can Be With ADHD. They were also winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS.
Laugh Lines is hosted and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also written and produced by Ann Marie Taepke, and edited and produced by Sam Allen. It is hosted by Acast. Thanks for listening!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- What do Blockbuster cards, Duke basketball, and a lifelong dream of writing a novel have in common? Somehow they all end up in this episode! This week, Penn and I are joined by #1 New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin, whose books have defined the modern "beach read" for millions of readers. (And I love a beach read, y'all.) Her latest book, Love You More, just came out this month.
Emily shares the path that took her from practicing law to becoming a beloved novelist, and how she creates the messy, relatable characters we can't stop rooting for. Along the way, Emily joins Penn in encouraging me to write my own novel and we explore why there are no truly original ideas - only original voices.
Of course, this wouldn't be Laugh Lines without a healthy dose of Gen X nostalgia. We reminisce about Encyclopedia Brown, Blockbuster late fees, and play a game called "Plot Twist," where Emily turns the most ordinary situations into bestselling novels on the spot. We also answer your Laugh Line questions about pickleball etiquette, marriage with ADHD, and the mottos that have shaped our lives.
If you learned something from our conversation with Emily, share it with an aspiring writer or somebody who just has a dream that they have wanted to chase. We love to hear from you! Leave us a message at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. You can also watch our podcast on YouTube.
Learn more about Emily's new book, Love You More
Pre-order Get It Done & Have Fun
Visit Our Shop
Join Our Newsletter
Find us on Substack
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on TikTok
Follow us on Facebook
Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over three billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Books, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and All You Can Be With ADHD. They were also winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS.
Laugh Lines is hosted and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also written and produced by Ann Marie Taepke, and edited and produced by Sam Allen. It is hosted by Acast. Thanks for listening!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Last year, I was the mom crying in the Target parking lot while buying dorm room supplies. This year? Our daughter Lola is back home after her freshman year of college, and apparently... she knows things. So we handed her the microphone.
In this episode of Laugh Lines, Lola shares everything she wishes she'd known before moving into her dorm - from making friends in those first overwhelming weeks to building good study habits, surviving finals, handling competitive clubs, and why you definitely do NOT need twenty athletic tops (I would like the record to show I tried to say this while we were packing). We also asked Lola your questions from Instagram about homesickness, roommates, calling your parents, transferring schools, ADHD organization, dorm must-haves, and what actually matters when you're preparing for college.
Whether you're sending your first kid to college, heading there yourself, or just wondering how someone can get hit by a car and still make it to a meeting on time (yes, that happened), we hope this conversation makes the whole transition feel a little less scary. If you have more college questions, let us know - we may have to bring Lola back for another round. We love to hear from you! Leave us a message at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. You can also watch our podcast on YouTube.
Pre-order Get It Done & Have Fun
Visit Our Shop
Join Our Newsletter
Find us on Substack
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on TikTok
Follow us on Facebook
Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over three billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Books, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and All You Can Be With ADHD. They were also winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS.
Laugh Lines is hosted and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also written and produced by Ann Marie Taepke, and edited and produced by Sam Allen. It is hosted by Acast. Thanks for listening!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness
Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Laugh Lines is all about aging better together and being able to laugh about getting older. The show features prominent experts, listener call-ins, and hilarious segments including “Are We Too Old For…” and “Gen Z Slang of the Week.” Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over two billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Book, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS. Laugh Lines is hosted, written, and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also produced, written, and researched by Ann Marie Taepke, and live produced, filmed, and edited by Sam Allen. It is audio engineered by Max Trujillo and hosted by Acast. Listeners can leave a voicemail at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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