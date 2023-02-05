Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness

Our kids, Lola and Penn Charles, are getting older, and I have never felt more on the record. Whether it’s driving lessons with Lola or helping PC practice the cooking basics, I find myself teaching them life skills at every turn. Some of the biggest skills are not things they can pull out their phone and look up. So with your help, we created a checklist of 39 essential life skills every teen should know: https://theholdernessfamily.com/39-life-skills-your-teen-needs-to-know/ On this week’s podcast, we spoke to Lisa Endlich Heffernan, who co-founded the popular parenting website Grown and Flown, about the most important life skills parents should be teaching their kids, from younger kids to early adulthood. More importantly, Lisa talks about how to teach them those skills. We hope you enjoy it! Tell us what you like, ask a question, or just say hi. Call 323-364-3929. Your support means the world to us. If you like this podcast please consider leaving us a review. We also love feedback. Email us at [email protected]
