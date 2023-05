Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness

Our Colicky Baby Is Driving with Dr. Hope Seidel

You guys. It happened. I blinked and my tiny colicky-baby got her license. I keep repeating to myself, "She's a good driver. She's ready for this. She's a good driver." But still, I think one of the hardest parts of parenting is celebrating the well-earned independence of our growing children, while trying not to openly grieve the stage we're leaving. I needed to call a friend to help with this transition. And it just so happens that I have a friend who is a parenting coach who always knows the right thing to say. Dr. Hope Seidel has been a pediatrician for more than 20 years. About ten years into her career, she began to notice she was healing parents more than children. She is now a parenting coach offering regular parenting classes and 1:1 parent coaching in her practice, Parent with Hope. Her words were so helpful. We invited her on this week's podcast to help us all deal with these big transitions in parenting.