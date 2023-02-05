Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Holderness Family Podcast in the App
Listen to The Holderness Family Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
The Holderness Family Podcast

The Holderness Family Podcast

Podcast The Holderness Family Podcast
Podcast The Holderness Family Podcast

The Holderness Family Podcast

The Holderness Family
add
Welcome to the Holderness Family Podcast! On Facebook and YouTube we are known as The Holderness Family. We make those silly songs and skits with our kids, but ... More
ComedyKids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationships
Welcome to the Holderness Family Podcast! On Facebook and YouTube we are known as The Holderness Family. We make those silly songs and skits with our kids, but ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 229
  • Maycember & Great Advice
    Any parent with school-aged children can tell you how crazy the month of May is. Just like the month of December, the calendar is packed with activities, gatherings, and ceremonies. Except no presents, cookies, or twinkling lights. So we call it: Maycember. This week, I needed to a pick-me-up knowing we were headed into a crazy month. I figured if I was feeling like I needed a pick-me-up, maybe you did too. So I asked all of you on Instagram: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? And let me tell you, we got some good ones. Enjoy some of our favorites and tell us what we missed! Thanks for being here. Tell us what you like, ask a question, or just say hi. Call 323-364-3929. Your support means the world to us. If you like this podcast please consider leaving us a review. We also love feedback. Email us at [email protected] wrote a book! Learn more here: www.theholdernessfamily.com/book Join our Facebook family: www.facebook.com/theholdernessfamilyFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/theholdernessfamily Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/theholdernessfamilyAbout the Holderness Family : Penn, Kim, Lola, and Penn Charles Holderness create original music, parodies, and Vlogs for YouTube and Facebook to poke fun of themselves and celebrate the absurdity in circumstances most families face in their day to day life. They published "Christmas Jammies" in December 2013 and life hasn't been the same. Since then, their popular parodies, "All About That Baste", "Baby Got Class," and original music "Snow Day" have received national news coverage. Penn, the Dad, took a chance and left his job as a news anchor to join his wife Kim, the Mom, at their video production and digital marketing company, Greenroom Communications, LLC. Lola and Penn Charles are always happy, respectful and eat all of their vegetables (that last sentence is a lie). The Holderness Family Podcast is Edited and Engineered by Max Trujillo of Trujillo Media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    41:02
  • Our Colicky Baby Is Driving with Dr. Hope Seidel
    You guys. It happened. I blinked and my tiny colicky-baby got her license. I keep repeating to myself, “She’s a good driver. She’s ready for this. She’s a good driver.” But still, I think one of the hardest parts of parenting is celebrating the well-earned independence of our growing children, while trying not to openly grieve the stage we’re leaving. I needed to call a friend to help with this transition. And it just so happens that I have a friend who is a parenting coach who always knows the right thing to say. Dr. Hope Seidel has been a pediatrician for more than 20 years. About ten years into her career, she began to notice she was healing parents more than children. She is now a parenting coach offering regular parenting classes and 1:1 parent coaching in her practice, Parent with Hope. Her words were so helpful. We invited her on this week’s podcast to help us all deal with these big transitions in parenting.Tell us what you like, ask a question, or just say hi. Call 323-364-3929. Your support means the world to us. If you like this podcast please consider leaving us a review. We also love feedback. Email us at [email protected] wrote a book! Learn more here: www.theholdernessfamily.com/book Join our Facebook family: www.facebook.com/theholdernessfamilyFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/theholdernessfamily Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/theholdernessfamilyAbout the Holderness Family : Penn, Kim, Lola, and Penn Charles Holderness create original music, parodies, and Vlogs for YouTube and Facebook to poke fun of themselves and celebrate the absurdity in circumstances most families face in their day to day life. They published "Christmas Jammies" in December 2013 and life hasn't been the same. Since then, their popular parodies, "All About That Baste", "Baby Got Class," and original music "Snow Day" have received national news coverage. Penn, the Dad, took a chance and left his job as a news anchor to join his wife Kim, the Mom, at their video production and digital marketing company, Greenroom Communications, LLC. Lola and Penn Charles are always happy, respectful and eat all of their vegetables (that last sentence is a lie). The Holderness Family Podcast is Edited and Engineered by Max Trujillo of Trujillo Media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    33:21
  • Anti-Spacing Tips for ADHD
    Recently, Kim said something to me that sort of hit me like a ton of bricks… “I can’t always tell when you’re listening to me.” We wrote a whole book on marriage communication called Everybody Fights with a section on active communication and magic words you can say for conversations that require extra care and attention. But the problem is that I learned how to cheat them. So I am working on new strategies for my ADHD brain not to space out - and I've got some tips. For whatever reason, truly listening takes a lot of effort for someone like me with ADHD. But I am trying to get better. Tell us what you like, ask a question, or just say hi. Call 323-364-3929. Your support means the world to us. If you like this podcast please consider leaving us a review. We also love feedback. Email us at [email protected] wrote a book! Learn more here: www.theholdernessfamily.com/book Join our Facebook family: www.facebook.com/theholdernessfamilyFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/theholdernessfamily Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/theholdernessfamilyAbout the Holderness Family : Penn, Kim, Lola, and Penn Charles Holderness create original music, parodies, and Vlogs for YouTube and Facebook to poke fun of themselves and celebrate the absurdity in circumstances most families face in their day to day life. They published "Christmas Jammies" in December 2013 and life hasn't been the same. Since then, their popular parodies, "All About That Baste", "Baby Got Class," and original music "Snow Day" have received national news coverage. Penn, the Dad, took a chance and left his job as a news anchor to join his wife Kim, the Mom, at their video production and digital marketing company, Greenroom Communications, LLC. Lola and Penn Charles are always happy, respectful and eat all of their vegetables (that last sentence is a lie). The Holderness Family Podcast is Edited and Engineered by Max Trujillo of Trujillo Media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    43:06
  • Essential Life Skills for Teens with Lisa Endlich Heffernan
    Our kids, Lola and Penn Charles, are getting older, and I have never felt more on the record. Whether it’s driving lessons with Lola or helping PC practice the cooking basics, I find myself teaching them life skills at every turn. Some of the biggest skills are not things they can pull out their phone and look up. So with your help, we created a checklist of 39 essential life skills every teen should know: https://theholdernessfamily.com/39-life-skills-your-teen-needs-to-know/ On this week’s podcast, we spoke to Lisa Endlich Heffernan, who co-founded the popular parenting website Grown and Flown, about the most important life skills parents should be teaching their kids, from younger kids to early adulthood. More importantly, Lisa talks about how to teach them those skills. We hope you enjoy it! Tell us what you like, ask a question, or just say hi. Call 323-364-3929. Your support means the world to us. If you like this podcast please consider leaving us a review. We also love feedback. Email us at [email protected] wrote a book! Learn more here: www.theholdernessfamily.com/book Join our Facebook family: www.facebook.com/theholdernessfamilyFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/theholdernessfamily Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/theholdernessfamilyAbout the Holderness Family : Penn, Kim, Lola, and Penn Charles Holderness create original music, parodies, and Vlogs for YouTube and Facebook to poke fun of themselves and celebrate the absurdity in circumstances most families face in their day to day life. They published "Christmas Jammies" in December 2013 and life hasn't been the same. Since then, their popular parodies, "All About That Baste", "Baby Got Class," and original music "Snow Day" have received national news coverage. Penn, the Dad, took a chance and left his job as a news anchor to join his wife Kim, the Mom, at their video production and digital marketing company, Greenroom Communications, LLC. Lola and Penn Charles are always happy, respectful and eat all of their vegetables (that last sentence is a lie). The Holderness Family Podcast is Edited and Engineered by Max Trujillo of Trujillo Media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/11/2023
    48:55
  • It's Fine, But It's Not Fine
    We received a question last week about how to deal with some of the behaviors of ADHD when you are a person who experiences anxiety. It’s something we have talked about plenty of times. The short answer is that it is a challenge for Kim. A few weeks ago, we had a particularly hard morning. Everything was fine, but that does not mean everything was fine. We talk about this and answer your questions this week - let us know what we missed! Tell us what you like, ask a question, or just say hi. Call 323-364-3929. Your support means the world to us. If you like this podcast please consider leaving us a review. We also love feedback. Email us at [email protected] wrote a book! Learn more here: www.theholdernessfamily.com/book Join our Facebook family: www.facebook.com/theholdernessfamilyFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/theholdernessfamily Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/theholdernessfamilyAbout the Holderness Family : Penn, Kim, Lola, and Penn Charles Holderness create original music, parodies, and Vlogs for YouTube and Facebook to poke fun of themselves and celebrate the absurdity in circumstances most families face in their day to day life. They published "Christmas Jammies" in December 2013 and life hasn't been the same. Since then, their popular parodies, "All About That Baste", "Baby Got Class," and original music "Snow Day" have received national news coverage. Penn, the Dad, took a chance and left his job as a news anchor to join his wife Kim, the Mom, at their video production and digital marketing company, Greenroom Communications, LLC. Lola and Penn Charles are always happy, respectful and eat all of their vegetables (that last sentence is a lie). The Holderness Family Podcast is Edited and Engineered by Max Trujillo of Trujillo Media. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/4/2023
    55:03

More Comedy podcasts

About The Holderness Family Podcast

Welcome to the Holderness Family Podcast! On Facebook and YouTube we are known as The Holderness Family. We make those silly songs and skits with our kids, but on this podcast, it's just us... the real us. The non-Christmas-jammies-us, the why-can't-my-socks-be-on-the-kitchen-counter-us (Penn) the why-do-I-have-to-go-outside-and-talk-to-people-us (Kim).On this podcast, we will share the real-life ups and downs of living together, working together, raising kids together, in what we hope is a funny and entertaining way. We will be taking questions that we are likely unqualified to answer (absolutely unqualified to answer) but we are hoping that the show will make all of your beautiful families realize you're not alone. You're not alone. We are all a hot mess... a HolderMess. The HolderMess: the Holderness Family PodcastThank you for subscribing and listening!Hosted by Kim & Penn HoldernessProduced by Max Trujillo

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to The Holderness Family Podcast, HELL YEAH!!! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Holderness Family Podcast

The Holderness Family Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Holderness Family Podcast: Podcasts in Family