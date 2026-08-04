Have you ever replayed a conversation in your head for three days because someone might have been upset with you? Friend... same. This week on Laugh Lines, Penn and I sit down with psychiatrist and ADHD expert Dr. Sasha Hamdani to talk about something that completely changed the way we understand ourselves: Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD).



If you've ever been called "too sensitive," taken criticism way too personally, or apologized a hundred times a day, this conversation might explain why. Dr. Hamdani shares the science behind why so many people with ADHD experience emotions so intensely, why hormonal changes like perimenopause can make it even harder, and what we can actually do about it.



We also talk about the surprising upside of feeling things deeply, because the same brain that feels rejection so intensely also experiences joy, awe, empathy, and connection in a really beautiful way. (And somehow we end up talking about WikiFeet. Because of course we do.)



Whether you have ADHD or you've simply spent your life feeling "too sensitive," this conversation is for you. We love to hear from you! Leave us a message at 323-364-3929 or write the show at podcast@theholdernessfamily.com. (Also send us your weird summer jobs!) You can also watch our podcast on YouTube.



Learn more about Dr. Sasha Hamdani

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Laugh Lines with Kim & Penn Holderness is an evolution of The Holderness Family Podcast, which began in 2018. Kim and Penn Holderness are award-winning online content creators known for their original music, song parodies, comedy sketches, and weekly podcasts. Their videos have resulted in over three billion views and over nine million followers since 2013. Penn and Kim are also authors of the New York Times Bestselling Books, ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD and All You Can Be With ADHD. They were also winners on The Amazing Race (Season 33) on CBS.



Laugh Lines is hosted and executive produced by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, with original music by Penn Holderness. Laugh Lines is also written and produced by Ann Marie Taepke, and edited and produced by Sam Allen. It is hosted by Acast. Thanks for listening!



00:00 Welcome to Laugh Lines!

2:41 Growing Up Sensitive

8:17 Welcome Dr. Hamdani

11:24 What is Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria?

20:32 RSD Without ADHD

26:36 Dealing With Criticism

30:43 RSD & Perimenopause

33:37 Best Practices for RSD

40:08 Movement Is Effective

44:48 Chronic Apologizing

47:59 RSD Advantages

51:17 RSD Calls from the Laugh Line

1:00:45 RSD Relationship Hack

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