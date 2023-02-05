Top Stations
Podcast
The English We Speak
The English We Speak
BBC Radio
Every week, we look at a different everyday English phrase or piece of slang in this fun three-minute programme. From BBC World Service
Every week, we look at a different everyday English phrase or piece of slang in this fun three-minute programme. From BBC World Service
Available Episodes
Hats off
Learn a phrase about impressing people.
5/2/2023
2:10
Under your breath
Make sure you're heard with this expression.
4/25/2023
2:44
Be at a loss
Learn an expression for when you're not sure what to say or do in a certain situation.
4/18/2023
2:08
Go off on one
Learn an informal expression about becoming suddenly very angry.
4/11/2023
1:52
Wiggle room
Learn a phrase for when you need to change a budget to do something else.
4/4/2023
1:54
About The English We Speak
Every week, we look at a different everyday English phrase or piece of slang in this fun three-minute programme. From BBC World Service
