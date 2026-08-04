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Learning English Conversations

BBC Radio
EducationLanguage Learning
Learning English Conversations
Latest episode

819 episodes

  • Learning English Conversations

    The English We Speak: Keep yourself to yourself

    08/04/2026 | 2 mins.
    Learn an expression to use when someone doesn't socialise much with other people and prefers to be alone.
    You can get a free transcript for this programme here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260803
    Find programmes to help you improve your reading, listening, speaking and writing skills here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/skills
    And don't forget to sign up to our free newsletter to receive a message from your favourite presenters and our tips to help you improve your English: https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u178220599
    Come back here this time next week for the next episode of The English We Speak
  • Learning English Conversations

    The English We Speak: One size fits all

    07/28/2026 | 3 mins.
    This expression was originally just about clothes, but it now it can mean anything that doesn't consider individual needs. Learn how to use this expression with Feifei and Phil.
    As always, find a free transcript here:
    ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260727
    For more great language tips and programmes visit bbclearningenglish.com
    We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
    ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
  • Learning English Conversations

    The English We Speak: Side quest

    07/21/2026 | 2 mins.
    Do you ever get distracted by something fun? A side quest is where you do something that's different to your main task. Learn how to use this expression with Feifei and Phil.
    As always, find a free transcript here:
    ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260721
    For more great language tips and programmes visit bbclearningenglish.com
    We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
    ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
  • Learning English Conversations

    The English We Speak: Passing Ships

    07/14/2026 | 2 mins.
    This phrase comes from a longer idiom, ‘like ships that pass at night’. It’s used when two people have busy schedules, and struggle to find time to meet for more than just a brief encounter. Learn how to use it here, with Georgie and Feifei.
    Find a free transcript here:
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260713
    We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
  • Learning English Conversations

    The English We Speak: Understood the assignment

    07/07/2026 | 2 mins.
    This slang phrase is about knowing what you have to do for a task, and doing it perfectly. Hear examples and learn how to use it in this programme, with Georgie and Feifei.
    As always, find a free transcript here:
    ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260706.
    For more great language tips and programmes visit bbclearningenglish.com
    We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
    ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
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About Learning English Conversations
Everyday expressions and real English conversations to help make your English conversations easier. Every week, we teach you a new phrase or word you can use in conversation with The English We Speak. And we bring you special series to improve your English conversation. Try Beating Speaking Anxiety to learn how to fight your fears of speaking English. Find more at bbclearningenglish.com Follow us at bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus
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