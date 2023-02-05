Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio
Every week, we look at a different everyday English phrase or piece of slang in this fun three-minute programme. From BBC World Service More
Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • Hats off
    Learn a phrase about impressing people.
    5/2/2023
    2:10
  • Under your breath
    Make sure you're heard with this expression.
    4/25/2023
    2:44
  • Be at a loss
    Learn an expression for when you're not sure what to say or do in a certain situation.
    4/18/2023
    2:08
  • Go off on one
    Learn an informal expression about becoming suddenly very angry.
    4/11/2023
    1:52
  • Wiggle room
    Learn a phrase for when you need to change a budget to do something else.
    4/4/2023
    1:54

About The English We Speak

Every week, we look at a different everyday English phrase or piece of slang in this fun three-minute programme. From BBC World Service
