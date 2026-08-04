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819 episodes
- Learn an expression to use when someone doesn't socialise much with other people and prefers to be alone.
You can get a free transcript for this programme here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260803
Find programmes to help you improve your reading, listening, speaking and writing skills here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/skills
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Come back here this time next week for the next episode of The English We Speak
- This expression was originally just about clothes, but it now it can mean anything that doesn't consider individual needs. Learn how to use this expression with Feifei and Phil.
As always, find a free transcript here:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260727
For more great language tips and programmes visit bbclearningenglish.com
We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
- Do you ever get distracted by something fun? A side quest is where you do something that's different to your main task. Learn how to use this expression with Feifei and Phil.
As always, find a free transcript here:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260721
For more great language tips and programmes visit bbclearningenglish.com
We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
- This phrase comes from a longer idiom, ‘like ships that pass at night’. It’s used when two people have busy schedules, and struggle to find time to meet for more than just a brief encounter. Learn how to use it here, with Georgie and Feifei.
Find a free transcript here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260713
We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
- This slang phrase is about knowing what you have to do for a task, and doing it perfectly. Hear examples and learn how to use it in this programme, with Georgie and Feifei.
As always, find a free transcript here:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/the-english-we-speak_2026/ep-260706.
For more great language tips and programmes visit bbclearningenglish.com
We send a newsletter with our weekly highlights - subscribe here:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
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About Learning English Conversations
Everyday expressions and real English conversations to help make your English conversations easier. Every week, we teach you a new phrase or word you can use in conversation with The English We Speak. And we bring you special series to improve your English conversation. Try Beating Speaking Anxiety to learn how to fight your fears of speaking English. Find more at bbclearningenglish.com Follow us at bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusPodcast website
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