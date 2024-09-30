Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Greg McKeown Podcast
Listen to The Greg McKeown Podcast in the App
Listen to The Greg McKeown Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Greg McKeown Podcast

Podcast The Greg McKeown Podcast
Greg McKeown
Design a life that really matters. I’m your host, Greg McKeown, author of New York Times bestsellers "Effortless" and "Essentialism" and I’m on mission to help ...
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 355
  • 354. Anti-Time Management with Richie Norton (Part 1) (Replay)
    In Part 1 of my conversation with Richie Norton, we discussed his countercultural but transformational approach to time management, program stacking and how they can help you generate huge results. In today's episode, Richie and I are picking up where we left off to talk about the importance of changing how you are paid. Listen in for the stories and actionable advice that will help you revolutionize your time and your day-to-day life. Join my weekly newsletter. Learn more about my books and courses. Join The Essentialism Academy. Follow me on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
    --------  
    45:38
  • 353. The Art of Asking More Beautiful Questions with Warren Berger
    Warren Berger is a bestselling author, journalist, and an expert in innovation and creativity. He is best known for his book, "A More Beautiful Question," where he explores the power of asking thoughtful, transformative questions to drive innovation and change. Warren has been featured in several publications including The New York Times, Wired magazine, and Fast Company. As a self-described "questionologist," he proves how asking the right questions can propel individuals and organizations towards meaningful progress. Episode Summary: Greg is joined by Warren Berger, author of "A More Beautiful Question," as they explore the power of questions to unlock innovation, deepen relationships, and enhance critical thinking. Warren shares how asking the right questions can propel personal and professional growth, illustrating through compelling case studies and practical examples. Discover how leaders can foster a culture of inquiry and why framing mission statements as questions can engage and empower teams. Key Takeaways: The art of questioning is fundamental to learning, innovation, and problem-solving, as it drives understanding from different perspectives. Emphasizing the value of beautiful questions can lead to unlocking potential in both personal and professional environments. Leaders should strive to ask more questions and foster a culture of inquiry, which can lead to better communication and engagement. Mission questions can serve as dynamic alternative to mission statements, inviting participation and growth from all stakeholders. Overcoming fear and vulnerability associated with asking questions is crucial; authentic curiosity can result in more effective and open dialogues. Notable Quotes: "Questioning is the way we attack the unknown." — Warren Berger "A lot of questioning is about figuring out what's in your own mind." — Warren Berger "Great questions propel you forward." — Warren Berger "Mission questions offer humility and are an invitation to your people." — Warren Berger Resources: Warren's Book: A More Beautiful Question Website: A More Beautiful Question Follow: Warren on X Affiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting the show! Join my weekly newsletter. Learn more about my books and courses. Join The Essentialism Academy. Follow me on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
    --------  
    57:40
  • 352. Turning Chaos Into Clarity with Alison Jones (Replay)
    Have you ever felt like there were just too many tabs open in your mind? Today, I've invited Alison Jones, the author of Exploratory Writing: Everyday Magic for Life and Work. By the end of this episode, you will have the simplest of tools that can produce extraordinary results. You'll discover an idea so simple, you'll get it immediately, and yet you've probably never done it before in your life. It will help you to be able to turn the chaos in your mind into clarity and even creativity. Learn more from Alison here: https://alisonjones.com/ Join my weekly newsletter. Learn more about my books and courses. Join The Essentialism Academy. Follow me on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
    --------  
    36:19
  • 351. Discover Clarity with the Essentialism Planner
    Join Greg as he introduces the Essentialism Planner, a tool designed to help individuals focus on what truly matters. Drawing from personal experiences and a decade of development, Greg guides listeners through key components of the planner, including the personal quarterly offsite, weekly design sessions, and the transformative power half-hour. Learn about the planner's bonus features, the 100-year vision, and the empowering no list, all crafted to navigate life's noise and distractions. Embrace essentialism and discover a more intentional, impactful way to live. Key Takeaways: Two Types of People: Recognizing that knowing you're lost allows for recalibration and better decision-making. Power of Reflection: The Essentialism Planner emphasizes reflection through personal quarterly offsites and weekly design sessions to align with essential goals. 1, 2, 3 Method: A structured approach to day-to-day prioritization focusing on projects of major significance and urgent tasks. Intergenerational Impact: Understanding the profound influence of past and future generations encourages sustainable life decisions. Saying No: Developing a "no list" alongside a to-do list enhances decision-making power and helps in maintaining focus on essential tasks. Notable Quotes: "There are two kinds of people in the world: those who are lost, and those who know they are lost." "Airplanes are off track 90% of the time. They only reach their intended destinations because they constantly correct their path." "What matters most is what lasts the longest." "If you don't prioritize your life, someone else will." "It's not rewarding activity; it's rewarding completion." Resources: The Essentialism Planner Affiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Greg! Join my weekly newsletter. Learn more about my books and courses. Join The Essentialism Academy. Follow me on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
    --------  
    20:32
  • 350. Discovering Personal Agency Through the Panic Proof Protocol with Dr. Nicole Cain
    Dr. Nicole Cain is a respected authority in psychiatry, clinical psychology, and naturopathy, with extensive experience in both mental and holistic health care. She has authored a book addressing the treatment and prevention of panic—a subject deeply personal to her, driven by her battle with anxiety and her professional pursuit to empower individuals through their struggles. Dr. Cain serves as a clinician, teacher, and thought leader in advocating a holistic and personalized approach to mental wellness, emphasizing the body’s inherent ability to heal itself. Episode Summary: Join Greg and Dr. Nicole Cain as they explore the vital connection between understanding symptoms and reclaiming personal health agency. In this discussion, Dr. Cain shares insights from her book, "Panic Proof," which aims to empower individuals with tools to decode anxiety's root causes through a holistic lens. Discover the importance of asking the right questions, understanding nine types of anxiety, and developing a personalized 'Panic Proof Protocol' to foster healing. Key Takeaways: Discover the nine types of anxiety as identified by Dr. Nicole Cain, each with distinct symptoms that require unique understanding and treatment. Learn about the Panic Proof Protocol, a holistic and personalized framework for managing and overcoming panic attacks. Explore the vital role of patient agency and self-advocacy in the diagnostic process, encouraging proactive engagement with one's health journey. Understand the importance of diagnosing the root causes of anxiety rather than focusing solely on symptom suppression. Appreciate the value of creating a supportive space that enables the body and mind to naturally heal and balance themselves. Notable Quotes: "I believe that everybody can heal. I have seen impossible things as possible." "Our bodies are designed to heal themselves, and sometimes it’s a matter of being curious about what they have to say." "The authority's probably not going to figure it out for you; they're going to be able to provide you excellence from their area." "That which remains in the unconscious will continue to affect us and we will call it fate." Resources: Nicole's book: Panic Proof Follow Nicole on Instagram and LinkedIn Affiliate links are used where appropriate. We earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Greg! Join my weekly newsletter. Learn more about my books and courses. Join The Essentialism Academy. Follow me on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
    --------  
    55:43

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Greg McKeown Podcast

Design a life that really matters. I’m your host, Greg McKeown, author of New York Times bestsellers "Effortless" and "Essentialism" and I’m on mission to help you advocate and negotiate your way to remarkable results without burning out. Come with me on this journey every Tuesday and Thursday as we examine the most essential areas of our lives. Learn more about my books and courses at https://GregMcKeown.com.
Podcast website

Listen to The Greg McKeown Podcast, School Business Insider and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:45:49 AM