350. Discovering Personal Agency Through the Panic Proof Protocol with Dr. Nicole Cain

Dr. Nicole Cain is a respected authority in psychiatry, clinical psychology, and naturopathy, with extensive experience in both mental and holistic health care. She has authored a book addressing the treatment and prevention of panic—a subject deeply personal to her, driven by her battle with anxiety and her professional pursuit to empower individuals through their struggles. Dr. Cain serves as a clinician, teacher, and thought leader in advocating a holistic and personalized approach to mental wellness, emphasizing the body's inherent ability to heal itself. Episode Summary: Join Greg and Dr. Nicole Cain as they explore the vital connection between understanding symptoms and reclaiming personal health agency. In this discussion, Dr. Cain shares insights from her book, "Panic Proof," which aims to empower individuals with tools to decode anxiety's root causes through a holistic lens. Discover the importance of asking the right questions, understanding nine types of anxiety, and developing a personalized 'Panic Proof Protocol' to foster healing. Key Takeaways: Discover the nine types of anxiety as identified by Dr. Nicole Cain, each with distinct symptoms that require unique understanding and treatment. Learn about the Panic Proof Protocol, a holistic and personalized framework for managing and overcoming panic attacks. Explore the vital role of patient agency and self-advocacy in the diagnostic process, encouraging proactive engagement with one's health journey. Understand the importance of diagnosing the root causes of anxiety rather than focusing solely on symptom suppression. Appreciate the value of creating a supportive space that enables the body and mind to naturally heal and balance themselves. Notable Quotes: "I believe that everybody can heal. I have seen impossible things as possible." "Our bodies are designed to heal themselves, and sometimes it's a matter of being curious about what they have to say." "The authority's probably not going to figure it out for you; they're going to be able to provide you excellence from their area." "That which remains in the unconscious will continue to affect us and we will call it fate."