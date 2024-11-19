Thoughtful Money with Adam Taggart

Big Drop In Home Prices Coming Next Year | Melody Wright
Well, the Fed has now cut its benchmark interest rate 75 basis points, and yet mortgage rates have RISEN -- back up near 7% for the average 30-year fixed mortgage.
This has NOT been good news for the housing market, which has been frozen transaction-wise at record levels of unaffordability for the majority of aspiring purchasers.
It's been often asked on this program: How long can the housing market remain broken like this?
Well, we may be finding out the answer to that. In a growing number of metros, inventory is rising (substantially in many cases), prices are coming down, and long-standing real estate barons are starting to break their cardinal rule to "never sell".
Is this growing trickle of motivated sellers we're now seeing as more and more regional housing markets start to thaw likely to soon become a flood?
For answers, we're fortunate to hear today from mortgage expert and housing analyst Melody Wright.
WORRIED ABOUT THE MARKET? SCHEDULE YOUR FREE PORTFOLIO REVIEW with Thoughtful Money's endorsed financial advisors at https://www.thoughtfulmoney.com
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thoughtful-money/support
--------
59:02
What Does An "America First" World Look Like? | Michael Every
When today's guest was last on this program back in May, he predicted we'd see continued momentum geopolitically away from globalization and towards mercantilism and protectionism.
That has proven to be the case worldwide, and particularly so for the US, where Donald Trump has just regained the Presidency with a clear mandate to pursue an "America First' agenda.
How is this wave of nationalism around the world likely to impact the global economy?
What are the biggest opportunities it may open up for investors? And what are its biggest risks?
To discuss, we're fortunate to be able to spend the next hour with Michael Every, Global Strategist at Rabobank, who joins us from Thailand.
WORRIED ABOUT THE MARKET? SCHEDULE YOUR FREE PORTFOLIO REVIEW with Thoughtful Money's endorsed financial advisors at https://www.thoughtfulmoney.com
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thoughtful-money/support
--------
1:24:46
The Trump Rally In Stocks Is Already Undone. What Comes Next? | Lance Roberts & Adam Taggart
In this week's Weekly Market Recap portfolio manager Lance Roberts and I talk about the round-trip the stock market has made since the Election.
Is the rally likely to resume? Or was the exuberance short-lived?
We also talk bonds, the recent inflation numbers, Lance's recent trades, and the wisdom of conducting year-end planning on your portfolio before 2025 arrives.
For that and more, watch this week's Market Recap.
WORRIED ABOUT THE MARKET? SCHEDULE YOUR FREE PORTFOLIO REVIEW with Thoughtful Money's endorsed financial advisors at https://www.thoughtfulmoney.com
#trumpeconomy #stockmarketrally #inflation
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thoughtful-money/support
--------
1:42:30
Where Will Stocks Go Under Trump? Watch Passive Capital Flows | Mike Green
Well, the election is over and we have a clear victor.
What kind of economy is President-elect Trump inheriting? And what impact on it are his policies likely to have?
And what does this mean for investors? Where do the opportunities, as well as the risks, lie?
To discuss, we're fortunate to be joined again by Michael Green, portfolio manager & chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management.
WORRIED ABOUT THE MARKET? SCHEDULE YOUR FREE PORTFOLIO REVIEW with Thoughtful Money's endorsed financial advisors at https://www.thoughtfulmoney.com
#capitalflows #bullmarket #trumpeconomy
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thoughtful-money/support
--------
1:02:33
Jim Rickards: Markets Are Blind To This Massive New Risk
The markets continue to surge to all-time record highs, driven in no small part by expectations of a massive productivity boom enabled by artificial intelligence, otherwise known as AI
Corporate America and Wall Street are clearly shrugging off the warnings that science fiction gave us about AI taking command of the world's technology to eradicate humans.
But...there are some skeptics, like today's guest expert, who do think AI is a serious threat to the global financial order and to national security. A threat that cause chaos to ripple through the world's systems at lightning speed.
In this new book MoneyGPT: AI & The Threat To The Global Economy, Wall Street veteran and former advisor to the Department of Defense James Rickards lays out the specific risks of AI we need to remain vigilant to, and the steps we can take to make the Age of AI safer for both our national interests as well as those of our species as a whole.
WORRIED ABOUT THE MARKET? SCHEDULE YOUR FREE PORTFOLIO REVIEW with Thoughtful Money's endorsed financial advisors at https://www.thoughtfulmoney.com
#ai #artificialintelligence #marketcrash
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thoughtful-money/support