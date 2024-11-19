Thoughtful Money with Adam Taggart

What Does An "America First" World Look Like? | Michael Every

When today's guest was last on this program back in May, he predicted we'd see continued momentum geopolitically away from globalization and towards mercantilism and protectionism. That has proven to be the case worldwide, and particularly so for the US, where Donald Trump has just regained the Presidency with a clear mandate to pursue an "America First' agenda. How is this wave of nationalism around the world likely to impact the global economy? What are the biggest opportunities it may open up for investors? And what are its biggest risks? To discuss, we're fortunate to be able to spend the next hour with Michael Every, Global Strategist at Rabobank, who joins us from Thailand.