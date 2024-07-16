Apple Got Sued for Spying on Their Workers – Is Your Job Spying on You Too?
In this episode, Kaila and Kyle discuss the topic of employee surveillance, including the recent invasion of privacy lawsuit against Apple, and how it impacts company culture. Do companies have the right to monitor employee behavior? Is employee surveillance the new normal? And what can employees do to fight back?
00:00 Intro
00:28 Apple lawsuit
05:31 Stats from the ABA on employee surveillance in the US
08:10 Is surveilling employees ethical?
17:19 What it means to “look like you’re working”
23:06 How to make your job less “fuzzy”
24:20 Tactics
Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/
Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:
@PerMYLastEmailShow
Follow Per My Last Email
Instagram: @permylastemailshow
TikTok: @permylastemailshow
Twitter: @permylast_email
Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
31:59
When Is It Worth It To Relocate For A Job?
In this episode, Kaila and Kyle talk about how to decide whether it’s worth moving for your career, and how they’ve made decisions to move in their own lives. Is it always worth uprooting yourself for your career? And are there particular places that it’s more advantageous to live in than others?
00:00 Intro
01:22 Malcolm Gladwell quote
05:03 What went into Kyle’s decision to move to New York
08:38 A research-backed argument for relocating
13:18 Why location is so important to consider when moving for a job
17:30 Why Kaila moved to New York
22:15 “Digital Nomads”
26:14 Cities that are trying to attract new remote workers as residents
Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/
Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:
@PerMYLastEmailShow
Follow Per My Last Email
Instagram: @permylastemailshow
TikTok: @permylastemailshow
Twitter: @permylast_email
Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:50
Is Job Hopping Hurting Your Career? With Hanna Gets Hired
In this episode, Kaila and Kyle are joined by career advice expert and content creator Hanna Goefft (@hannagetshired) to discuss the pros and cons of job hopping, how it looks to potential employers, and at what stages of your career it can positively or negatively impact your trajectory.
00:00 Intro
01:30 How we’re defining “job hopping”
03:05 Stats on millennial job hopping
04:32 A case against job hopping
07:27 How recruiters view job hopping on a resume
10:38 How to explain layoffs on your resume
15:10 Hanna’s job hopping history
19:59 When job hopping is viewed more negatively
22:25 How careers are evaluated differently depending on your seniority
28:31 The under-appreciated benefit of staying at one company
Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/
Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:
@PerMYLastEmailShow
Follow Per My Last Email
Instagram: @permylastemailshow
TikTok: @permylastemailshow
Twitter: @permylast_email
Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:20
Did Allstate Just Solve Hybrid Work?
In this episode, Kaila and Kyle dive into Allstate’s innovative new hybrid work plan for their 54,000 employees across the country, and discuss the pros and cons of the plan, how it might play out in real time, and whether or not this is the future of work.
00:00 Intro
01:11 Allstate’s new hybrid work plan
08:51 How Allstate’s hybrid work model might change the culture of work entirely
15:54 Are community managers the future of hybrid work?
18:56 How Allstate is handling onboarding
21:33 Why Allstate’s model is so brilliant
26:34 Does Allstate’s model translate to companies of different sizes?
Articles referenced in this episode: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-11-18/allstate-thinks-outside-the-cubicle-with-flexible-offices-coworking?srnd=work-shift
https://www.hr-brew.com/stories/2024/04/10/allstate-workplace-futurist-lauren-deyoung
Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/
Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:
@PerMYLastEmailShow
Follow Per My Last Email
Instagram: @permylastemailshow
TikTok: @permylastemailshow
Twitter: @permylast_email
Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
32:41
Reacting to “Sneaky Layoffs” From Massive Companies
In this episode, Kaila and Kyle discuss the wave of big companies (Meta,Target, Fidelity, EY, to name a few) that have made headlines recently for firing employees over small offenses. Are these companies becoming stricter, or are these just layoffs in disguise? And is this a brilliant or a detrimental strategy?
00:00 Intro
01:58 Recent headlines about firings over small offenses
09:02 What we’re calling “sneaky layoffs”
11:29 On severance
16:51 Kyle’s hot take
21:39 Why it would be better for companies to do traditional layoffs
25:23 What can you do about sneaky layoffs?
Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/
Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:
@PerMYLastEmailShow
Follow Per My Last Email
Instagram: @permylastemailshow
TikTok: @permylastemailshow
Twitter: @permylast_email
Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Is it okay to ask your coworker how much they make? Is Gen Z set up for failure in the workplace? Should you really bring your whole self to work? Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew's resident career experts Kaila and Kyle—whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit, and startup sectors—debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them.
Listen to Per My Last Email, The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app