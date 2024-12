When Is It Worth It To Relocate For A Job?

In this episode, Kaila and Kyle talk about how to decide whether it's worth moving for your career, and how they've made decisions to move in their own lives. Is it always worth uprooting yourself for your career? And are there particular places that it's more advantageous to live in than others? 00:00 Intro 01:22 Malcolm Gladwell quote 05:03 What went into Kyle's decision to move to New York 08:38 A research-backed argument for relocating 13:18 Why location is so important to consider when moving for a job 17:30 Why Kaila moved to New York 22:15 "Digital Nomads" 26:14 Cities that are trying to attract new remote workers as residents