Per My Last Email

Podcast Per My Last Email
Morning Brew
BusinessCareers

  • Apple Got Sued for Spying on Their Workers – Is Your Job Spying on You Too?
    In this episode, Kaila and Kyle discuss the topic of employee surveillance, including the recent invasion of privacy lawsuit against Apple, and how it impacts company culture. Do companies have the right to monitor employee behavior? Is employee surveillance the new normal? And what can employees do to fight back? 00:00 Intro 00:28 Apple lawsuit 05:31 Stats from the ABA on employee surveillance in the US 08:10 Is surveilling employees ethical? 17:19 What it means to “look like you’re working” 23:06 How to make your job less “fuzzy” 24:20 Tactics Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/  Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:    @PerMYLastEmailShow Follow Per My Last Email Instagram: @permylastemailshow TikTok: @permylastemailshow Twitter: @permylast_email Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:59
  • When Is It Worth It To Relocate For A Job?
    In this episode, Kaila and Kyle talk about how to decide whether it’s worth moving for your career, and how they’ve made decisions to move in their own lives. Is it always worth uprooting yourself for your career? And are there particular places that it’s more advantageous to live in than others? 00:00 Intro 01:22 Malcolm Gladwell quote 05:03 What went into Kyle’s decision to move to New York 08:38 A research-backed argument for relocating 13:18 Why location is so important to consider when moving for a job 17:30 Why Kaila moved to New York 22:15 “Digital Nomads” 26:14 Cities that are trying to attract new remote workers as residents Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/  Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:    @PerMYLastEmailShow Follow Per My Last Email Instagram: @permylastemailshow TikTok: @permylastemailshow Twitter: @permylast_email Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:50
  • Is Job Hopping Hurting Your Career? With Hanna Gets Hired
    In this episode, Kaila and Kyle are joined by career advice expert and content creator Hanna Goefft (@hannagetshired) to discuss the pros and cons of job hopping, how it looks to potential employers, and at what stages of your career it can positively or negatively impact your trajectory.  00:00 Intro 01:30 How we’re defining “job hopping” 03:05 Stats on millennial job hopping 04:32 A case against job hopping  07:27 How recruiters view job hopping on a resume 10:38 How to explain layoffs on your resume 15:10 Hanna’s job hopping history 19:59 When job hopping is viewed more negatively 22:25 How careers are evaluated differently depending on your seniority  28:31 The under-appreciated benefit of staying at one company Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/  Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:    @PerMYLastEmailShow Follow Per My Last Email Instagram: @permylastemailshow TikTok: @permylastemailshow Twitter: @permylast_email Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:20
  • Did Allstate Just Solve Hybrid Work?
    In this episode, Kaila and Kyle dive into Allstate’s innovative new hybrid work plan for their 54,000 employees across the country, and discuss the pros and cons of the plan, how it might play out in real time, and whether or not this is the future of work.  00:00 Intro 01:11 Allstate’s new hybrid work plan 08:51 How Allstate’s hybrid work model might change the culture of work entirely 15:54 Are community managers the future of hybrid work? 18:56 How Allstate is handling onboarding 21:33 Why Allstate’s model is so brilliant 26:34 Does Allstate’s model translate to companies of different sizes? Articles referenced in this episode: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-11-18/allstate-thinks-outside-the-cubicle-with-flexible-offices-coworking?srnd=work-shift   https://www.hr-brew.com/stories/2024/04/10/allstate-workplace-futurist-lauren-deyoung Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/  Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:    @PerMYLastEmailShow Follow Per My Last Email Instagram: @permylastemailshow TikTok: @permylastemailshow Twitter: @permylast_email Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    32:41
  • Reacting to “Sneaky Layoffs” From Massive Companies
    In this episode, Kaila and Kyle discuss the wave of big companies (Meta,Target, Fidelity, EY, to name a few) that have made headlines recently for firing employees over small offenses. Are these companies becoming stricter, or are these just layoffs in disguise? And is this a brilliant or a detrimental strategy? 00:00 Intro 01:58 Recent headlines about firings over small offenses 09:02 What we’re calling “sneaky layoffs” 11:29 On severance 16:51 Kyle’s hot take 21:39 Why it would be better for companies to do traditional layoffs 25:23 What can you do about sneaky layoffs? Want to get all of Kaila & Kyle’s career resources? Subscribe to Per My Last Email: https://www.permylastemailshow.com/  Watch Per My Last Email on YouTube:    @PerMYLastEmailShow Follow Per My Last Email Instagram: @permylastemailshow TikTok: @permylastemailshow Twitter: @permylast_email Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew’s resident career experts Kaila and Kyle – whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit and startup sectors – debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them. Share the show with a friend, and leave us a review on your favorite podcast app! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:15

About Per My Last Email

Is it okay to ask your coworker how much they make? Is Gen Z set up for failure in the workplace? Should you really bring your whole self to work? Each week on Per My Last Email, Morning Brew's resident career experts Kaila and Kyle—whose careers have collectively spanned the corporate, government, nonprofit, and startup sectors—debate the trickiest challenges in work life, and share tactics on how to overcome them.

