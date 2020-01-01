Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

WDR 2
Cologne, Germany / 90s, Pop
Absolut relax
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
WDR 2 - Ruhrgebiet
Dortmund, Germany / 90s, Pop
WDR 2 - Rhein und Ruhr
Düsseldorf, Germany / 90s, Pop
R.SH
Kiel, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s
Antenne Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf, Germany / 90s, Pop
Joe
Brussels, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Pop
100,5 DAS HITRADIO.
Eupen, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Pop, Hits
WDR 2 - Münsterland
Münster, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
Hitradio antenne 1
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Köln
Cologne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
WDR 2 - Ostwestfalen Lippe
Bielefeld, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
105'5 Spreeradio Livestream
Berlin, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s
181.fm - The Mix
Harrisonburg, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s
90ER
Germany / 90s
harmony.fm
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies, 90s
RADIO PSR
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
94,3 rs2 BERLIN, MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Pop, 80s
WDR 2 - Südwestfalen
Siegen, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
95.0 HAMBURG ZWEI
Hamburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Radio Erft
Wesseling, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Arabella 105.2
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Pop, 80s, 90s
rbb 88.8
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Best Net Radio - 80s and 90s Mix
Bothell WA, USA / 80s, 90s
Radio Berg
Kürten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Antenne Brandenburg vom rbb
Potsdam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Schlager
RFM 103.9 FM
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
WDR 2 - Aachen und Region
Aachen, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
BigR - 90s Alternative Rock
Bothell, USA / Alternative, 90s
R.SA - Live
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Eurodance 90
Saint-Marcel-d'Ardèche, France / 90s, Electro, House
HITRADIO RTL - Dresden
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Radio Uva 90.5 FM
Aguascalientes, Mexico / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Jacaranda FM 94.2
Johannesburg, South Africa / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
90s90s Dance
Kiel, Germany / Electro, 90s
Radio Euskirchen
Euskirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
90s90s Hiphop
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, 90s, Rap
90's Hits - HitsRadio
USA / 90s
WDR 2 - Bergisches Land
Wuppertal, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
RADIO 21 - Hannover
Hanover, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s
Joy Radio NL
Sneek, Netherlands / Hits, Pop, 90s
FFH Eurodance
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 90s
Studio 1 FM Saudi Aramco
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Today FM
Dublin, Ireland / 80s, 90s, Pop
Feeling Floyd Rock
Lorient, France / 70s, 80s, 90s
Europa FM España
Barcelona, Spain / 90s, Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Brocken
Halle (Saale), Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
90s90s Grunge
Kiel, Germany / Rock, 90s
1.FM - Absolute 90s Party Zone
Zug, Switzerland / 90s, Pop
1.FM - All Euro 80's Radio
Zug, Switzerland / 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.