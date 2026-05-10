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90s radio – Listen to 2,259 90s radio stations online

undefined 100,5 DAS HITRADIO.

100,5 DAS HITRADIO.

Eupen, Hits, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined HITRADIO RTL Dresden

HITRADIO RTL Dresden

Dresden, Oldies, 80s, 90s
undefined KISS FM España

KISS FM España

Madrid, Hits, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined Byblos Radio

Byblos Radio

Beirut, Pop, 90s
undefined WELK 94.7 FM

WELK 94.7 FM

Elkins WV, Hits, Pop, 90s
undefined Radio Regenbogen Rhein-Neckar

Radio Regenbogen Rhein-Neckar

Mannheim, Charts, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined 90s90s Hiphop & Rap

90s90s Hiphop & Rap

Kiel, Rap, Hip Hop, 90s
undefined 90s90s Soul & RnB

90s90s Soul & RnB

Kiel, R'n'B, 90s
undefined Psychedelicized Radio

Psychedelicized Radio

New York City, Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s, Pop, 90s
undefined 181.fm - Lite 90's

181.fm - Lite 90's

Waynesboro, 90s
undefined LandesWelle Thüringen

LandesWelle Thüringen

Erfurt, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined Radio Brocken

Radio Brocken

Halle (Saale), 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined kronehit EURODANCE X-PRESS

kronehit EURODANCE X-PRESS

Vienna, Eurodance, 2000s, 90s
undefined Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)

Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)

Bothell, Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
undefined WDARE.FM - New York's Original Alternative Station

WDARE.FM - New York's Original Alternative Station

New York City, Hits, 80s, Alternative, Pop, 90s
undefined Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com

Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com

Marietta, 70s, 80s, R'n'B, 90s
undefined SUNSHINE LIVE - 90s

SUNSHINE LIVE - 90s

Mannheim, Dance, Club, 90s
undefined Best Net Radio - Alternative Rock

Best Net Radio - Alternative Rock

Bothell WA, Rock, Alternative, 90s
undefined Best Net Radio - 90s Alternative Rock

Best Net Radio - 90s Alternative Rock

Bothell WA, Rock, Alternative, 90s
undefined Radio Decibel EuroDance

Radio Decibel EuroDance

90s
undefined RT1 EURODANCE

RT1 EURODANCE

Augsburg, Hits, Trance, 90s
undefined 90s Mixed

90s Mixed

Winter Haven, Eurodance, Dance, Hip Hop, 90s
undefined 90s90s Eurodance

90s90s Eurodance

Kiel, 90s
undefined 91.9 The Peak - Classic Hip Hop

91.9 The Peak - Classic Hip Hop

McKinney, Rap, Hip Hop, 90s
undefined OUI FM Rock 90's

OUI FM Rock 90's

Paris, Rock, 90s
undefined 24-7 Decades

24-7 Decades

Nottingham, 70s, 80s, 60s, 90s
undefined WDR 2 - Rhein und Ruhr

WDR 2 - Rhein und Ruhr

Düsseldorf, Pop, 90s
undefined 101.ru: Russia 90's

101.ru: Russia 90's

Moscow, Electro, Pop, 90s
undefined BDJ Eurodance 90s

BDJ Eurodance 90s

Berlin, Electro, 90s
undefined Suncoast Mix

Suncoast Mix

2000s, 70s, 80s, 90s
undefined Yacht Rock Radio

Yacht Rock Radio

New York, 70s, 80s, Love Songs, 90s
undefined SUNSHINE LIVE - Eurodance

SUNSHINE LIVE - Eurodance

Mannheim, Eurodance, Dance, 90s
undefined 90s90s House

90s90s House

Kiel, House, 90s
undefined WDUX Lakes 92.7

WDUX Lakes 92.7

Waupaca WI, Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
undefined Jacaranda FM 94.2

Jacaranda FM 94.2

Johannesburg, Hits, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined 181.fm - The Mix

181.fm - The Mix

Harrisonburg, 70s, 80s, 90s
undefined rbb 88.8

rbb 88.8

Berlin, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined 80s80s MV

80s80s MV

Rostock, Pop, 90s
undefined Flashback Alternatives

Flashback Alternatives

80s, Alternative, 90s, Indie

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.

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