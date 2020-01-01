RPR1.
RPR1 is famous for their great entertainemtn for Rhineland Phalia. The good stuff from yesterday will be mixed with the very best from today and an regular current news update. All combined with comedyshows and popular radiogames.Station website
Bad Kreuznach/Schanzenkopf 89.7 FM
Kleinkarlbach/Battenberg 91.1 FM
Friedelsheim (Bad Dürkheim) 98.1 FM
Mainz/Unizahnklinik 98.1 FM
Idar-Oberstein/Hillschied 100.3 FM
Scharteberg (Eifel) 102.1 FM
Saarburg/Geisberg 102.6 FM
Trier/Petrisberg 102.9 FM
Zweibrücken/Funkturm 103.3 FM
Ahrweiler/Schöneberg 103.5 FM
RPR1.: Stations in Family