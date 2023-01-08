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RPR1. Webradio

PopCharts80s90s
RPR1. Webradio
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About RPR1. Webradio
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RPR1 is famous for their great entertainemtn for Rhineland Phalia. The good stuff from yesterday will be mixed with the very best from today and an regular current news update. All combined with comedyshows and popular radiogames.

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GermanLudwigshafenRhineland-PalatinateGermanyPopCharts80s90s
RPR1. Webradio: Frequencies
Ahrweiler/Schöneberg 103.5 FM
Bad Bergzabern 103.3 FM
Bad Kreuznach/Schanzenkopf 89.7 FM
Bad Marienberg 102.9 FM
Bornberg 103.1 FM
Diez 101.2 FM
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