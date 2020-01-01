Radio Logo
Pop
RPR1 is famous for their great entertainemtn for Rhineland Phalia.
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Pop
About RPR1.

RPR1 is famous for their great entertainemtn for Rhineland Phalia. The good stuff from yesterday will be mixed with the very best from today and an regular current news update. All combined with comedyshows and popular radiogames.

Station website

RPR1.: Frequencies

Nürburgring 87.7 FM
Bad Kreuznach/Schanzenkopf 89.7 FM
Kleinkarlbach/Battenberg 91.1 FM
Friedelsheim (Bad Dürkheim) 98.1 FM
Mainz/Unizahnklinik 98.1 FM
Haardtkopf 100.1 FM
Idar-Oberstein/Hillschied 100.3 FM
Ober-Olm 100.6 FM
Diez 101.2 FM
Koblenz/Kühkopf 101.5 FM
Scharteberg (Eifel) 102.1 FM
Saarburg/Geisberg 102.6 FM
Bad Marienberg 102.9 FM
Trier/Petrisberg 102.9 FM
Bornberg 103.1 FM
Bad Bergzabern 103.3 FM
Mertesheim 103.3 FM
Zweibrücken/Funkturm 103.3 FM
Ahrweiler/Schöneberg 103.5 FM
Kalmit 103.6 FM
Kettrichhof 104.7 FM

RPR1.: Stations in Family

RPR1.
RPR1.100% Deutsch-Pop
RPR1.Yoga
RPR1.Kaiserslautern
RPR1.Heavy Metal
RPR1.Neue Deutsche Welle
RPR1.Oldies
RPR1.Koblenz
RPR1.Acoustic
RPR1.Chilloutzone
RPR1.Fitness
RPR1.Sommerhits
RPR1.Traumfabrik
RPR1.Schlagerhits
RPR1.Old School Hip-Hop
RPR1.Top50
RPR1.70er
RPR1.Classic Rock
RPR1.80er Rock
RPR1.2000er Pop
RPR1.Hits für Kids
RPR1.90er Trash
RPR1.Country
RPR1.Après Ski