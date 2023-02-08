About SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

About SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

About SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

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SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz – SWR4 Mainz is a renowned radio station from the Südwestrundfunk (SWR), broadcasting from the historic city of Mainz, Germany. The station stands for regional connection and high-quality programming that informs, entertains, and accompanies listeners across Rhineland-Palatinate.



Musically, SWR4 Mainz focuses on international oldies and timeless hits from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. From The Beatles to the Bee Gees, from ABBA to Tina Turner – this station plays the soundtrack of a generation, full of unforgettable melodies and good vibes.



The program also features two special music shows: the two-hour Sunday Concert, dedicated to classical music lovers, and the Big Band Show on Sunday evenings, celebrating jazz and orchestral sounds.



In addition to music, SWR4 provides reliable regional news, precise traffic updates, and accurate weather reports, making it a trusted companion for everyday life.



With its experienced and engaging hosts, SWR4 Mainz offers feel-good radio – authentic, local, and full of personality. Whether via FM, DAB+, or online streaming, the station connects people across the region and delivers timeless music and information you can count on.

