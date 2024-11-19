Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville

Beverly Lee shares stories of the Shirelles Music, Memories, and Milestones

Do you ever wonder what it was like to be part of the pioneering girl group, the Shirelles? Join us as Beverly Lee takes us on a nostalgic journey back to 1957, sharing how the group's harmonic beginnings led to the creation of their first hit, "I Met Him on Sunday." Discover the serendipitous moment they were discovered by Florence Greenberg of Tiara Records, their brief departure to DECCA, and their triumphant return to Scepter Records. Beverly also recounts their historic performances, including sharing the stage with Dr. King at the Salute to Freedom show in Birmingham and breaking barriers at a segregated college in Selma, Alabama.Ever been curious about the behind-the-scenes magic of creating an iconic hit song? In this episode, Linda Scott reflects on her career and the making of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," sharing insights into Carole King's involvement and the atmosphere in the studio. Learn how the success of the song impacted Linda’s life and forged strong connections with her fans. Plus, get a peek into her interactions with other legendary artists, including her humorous take on John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Beverly opens up about navigating the music industry, from dealing with racial segregation to facing criticisms and forming lasting bonds with peers like the Beatles.Lastly, Beverly Lee offers a heartfelt look into the challenges and triumphs faced throughout her career. Hear about the financial exploitation they endured, the demanding performance schedules, and the emotional highs, like supporting her grandmother who saw her perform for the first time. Beverly is also working on an exciting book project, capturing both personal and professional experiences. This episode is a testament to the power of family, perseverance, and the enduring legacy of celebrated artists. Don't miss this eye-opening and heartwarming conversation with a true music legend.