Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville

Billy J Kramer: Behind the Scenes with the Beatles
Ever wondered what it was like to work side-by-side with legends like John Lennon and Paul McCartney? Join us as we sit down with the iconic Billy J Kramer, who shares the riveting story behind his stage name, a suggestion from Lennon himself. Discover the fascinating behind-the-scenes tales of recording songs written by the Beatles exclusively for him, including his hit single "Little Children," which marked a pivotal moment in his career. Kramer also opens up about the thrill of touring across Europe and the United States, reminiscing about his electrifying performance on the Ed Sullivan Show.Take a trip back to the 70s and 80s, an era of revival and reinvention in the music industry. Billy reflects on the nostalgic joy of touring with fellow British Invasion bands and the dynamic changes that came with the reformation of the Dakotas. We explore his unique ventures during the 80s, from creating a children's album to narrating books, and discuss the challenges he faced balancing international tours with recording commitments. Hear firsthand how these experiences have shaped his illustrious career and solidified his place in music history.In a heartfelt conversation, Billy opens up about his lifelong connection with the Beatles and his journey to maintain musical integrity over the decades. Learn about his personal battles with alcohol and his triumphant path to sobriety, as detailed in his autobiography "You Want to Know a Secret?". We also discuss his recent projects, including a new album recorded at Abbey Road and his active role in music festivals and historic interviews. This is a must-listen for anyone eager to hear the untold stories of a true music industry legend.
Beverly Lee shares stories of the Shirelles Music, Memories, and Milestones
Do you ever wonder what it was like to be part of the pioneering girl group, the Shirelles? Join us as Beverly Lee takes us on a nostalgic journey back to 1957, sharing how the group's harmonic beginnings led to the creation of their first hit, "I Met Him on Sunday." Discover the serendipitous moment they were discovered by Florence Greenberg of Tiara Records, their brief departure to DECCA, and their triumphant return to Scepter Records. Beverly also recounts their historic performances, including sharing the stage with Dr. King at the Salute to Freedom show in Birmingham and breaking barriers at a segregated college in Selma, Alabama.Ever been curious about the behind-the-scenes magic of creating an iconic hit song? In this episode, Linda Scott reflects on her career and the making of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," sharing insights into Carole King's involvement and the atmosphere in the studio. Learn how the success of the song impacted Linda’s life and forged strong connections with her fans. Plus, get a peek into her interactions with other legendary artists, including her humorous take on John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Beverly opens up about navigating the music industry, from dealing with racial segregation to facing criticisms and forming lasting bonds with peers like the Beatles.Lastly, Beverly Lee offers a heartfelt look into the challenges and triumphs faced throughout her career. Hear about the financial exploitation they endured, the demanding performance schedules, and the emotional highs, like supporting her grandmother who saw her perform for the first time. Beverly is also working on an exciting book project, capturing both personal and professional experiences. This episode is a testament to the power of family, perseverance, and the enduring legacy of celebrated artists. Don't miss this eye-opening and heartwarming conversation with a true music legend.
Mark Bryan: From College Friendship to Global Fame
Ever wondered how a left-handed guitar enthusiast transforms into a right-handed rock star? Join us as Mark Bryan, the founding member and guitarist of Hootie and the Blowfish, shares his captivating journey. Mark opens up about how early lessons and a love for ACDC's "TNT" ignited his passion for music, and how he drew inspiration from legends like Pete Townsend and Bruce Springsteen. Listen as Mark reveals his unique approach to songwriting and the creative process behind the instruments that bring his music to life.Curious about the quirky origins of Hootie and the Blowfish's name? Discover the amusing backstory rooted in college friendships and how these early bonds at the University of South Carolina set the stage for the band's astonishing rise to fame. We explore their transition from intimate club performances to stadium arenas, and the innovative ideas, like placing a bar on stage, that helped them stay true to their roots. Mark also shares insights on how the band has managed to stay grounded and authentic despite their overwhelming success.The episode wouldn't be complete without a look at the band's musical evolution and memorable collaborations. Hear about the unforgettable experience of working with David Crosby on "Hold My Hand" and Cyril Neville on a tribute to Rosa Parks. Mark provides technical insights into how incorporating elements like percussion and background vocals have shaped their sound. Finally, join us as we discuss the highs and lows of touring, celebrating the diverse and enriching experiences that come with life on the road. Don't miss out on this compelling conversation filled with rich stories and invaluable lessons from Mark Bryan's illustrious career.
Don Most: Happy Day's Ralph Malph to Director and Jazz Singer
What happens when a teenage musician swaps the Catskill nightclubs for the glitzy sets of Hollywood? Don Most, beloved for his role as Ralph Malph on "Happy Days," shares his enthralling journey from an aspiring singer in New York to a celebrated actor in Los Angeles. This episode of "Almost Live Nashville" captures his transition from music to acting, inspired by the vibrant filmmaking scene of the late 60s, and the unexpected turn that led him to stay in LA and pursue a full-time acting career.Ever wondered what it was like behind the scenes of one of TV's most iconic shows? Don gives us an insider’s look at some unforgettable moments from "Happy Days," like when a key character destroys Fonzie's motorcycle, and the camaraderie among the cast and crew. He reminisces about John Lennon's surprise visit and Robin Williams' legendary guest appearance, which catapulted Williams to stardom. Don also opens up about his decision to leave "Happy Days" after seven seasons and the concerns about typecasting that influenced his choice.But Don's story doesn't end with acting. This episode dives into his successful pivot to directing and rediscovering his musical roots. From his first films "The Last Best Sunday" and "New Law" to releasing jazz CDs like "Demos Mostly Swinging" and "New York High,"Don shares the creative processes that fueled his projects. Plus, hear about the serendipitous moment he met his wife on set and his adventures directing theater in the early '90s. Join us for an engaging conversation that showcases Don Most's multifaceted career and passions.
Whey Jennings: A Journey of Redemption Through Music and Faith
Have you ever wondered how music and faith can transform a life bound by addiction? On this inspiring episode of Almost Live Nashville, we sit down with Whey Jennings as he opens up about his harrowing battle with drug addiction and his remarkable journey to redemption. Whey shares the pivotal moments that shaped his recovery, including the profound personal loss that spurred him to change and the unwavering support system that held him together. His latest projects, the EP "If it Wasn't For the Sins" and the upcoming album "Sleeves," serve as a testament to his resilience and his desire to help others facing similar struggles.Transitioning from personal battles to artistic evolution, Whey delves into the impact of his legendary grandfather, Waylon Jennings on his music and the challenges of maintaining artistic integrity in a commercial world. We capture the essence of live performances where the energy of the crowd and the blend of nostalgic and contemporary sounds create unforgettable experiences. Whey candidly discusses the complexity of the music industry, from navigating sponsorships to drawing inspiration without losing originality. His stories offer a unique perspective on the delicate balance between staying true to one's roots and embracing modern influences.Whey also reflects on the balance between his music career and family life, emphasizing the importance of leading by example. He shares touching anecdotes about parenting, underscoring how his actions influence his children and vice versa. His latest album, with standout tracks like "10 Day Run" and "Leaves," showcases his diverse themes and collaborative spirit. Through heartfelt narratives and powerful messages, Whey Jennings inspires listeners to seek a better path, demonstrating that personal growth and redemption are possible, no matter how daunting the journey.
