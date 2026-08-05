Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
208 episodes
- To celebrate Ana's world premiere as a DJ -- a gig playing for 5,000 people in Central Park, which she definitely, absolutely prepared for -- this week we present her summer playlist. We've got song of the summer contenders (Aitana's "SUPERESTRELLA"), sleeper hits we missed when they dropped (Quevedo's "EL BAIFO"), and bubbly classics-in-the-making we keep coming back to (Rawayana's "Se Vienen Cositas"). Plus, Felix balances the bangers with chill-out room Uruguayan jazz, a psychedelic guitar jam and a trio of sisters from Austin.
Artists and songs featured in this episode:
(02:23) Quevedo, "EL BAIFO"
(05:07) Camilo y los Cruzers, "Descarga Rockeada"
(09:23) Aitana, "SUPERESTRELLA"
(16:44) Alejandra Gala, "I Dare You"
(22:14) Rawayana, "Se Vienen Cositas"
(25:51) The Tiarras, "Vida Libre", "Black Sheep (unplugged)"
This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.
Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- Bill Evans might not be techno. But in this week's episode, the slow-building angst and tension of electronic producer Debit's new music reminded Ana of the beloved jazz piano master. And that kind of genre cross-pollination is everywhere in this week's showcase of new music: Brazilian field recordings remixed for the club, multiple reinterpretations of the Cuban guaguancó, and Spanish producers channeling -- as Ana puts it -- "experimental Boricua stuff."
Featured artists and albums:
(00:45) Various Artists, 'Candomblé: Sacred Rhythms in Brazil'
(04:24) Ítallo, 'CATATAU'
(11:25) Debit, 'Potpourri'
(16:41) Calequi y Las Panteras, 'TRES'
(21:07) Carolina Oliveros, 'Oye Camina'
(24:35) BLAYA, 'Your lesbian neighbour is playing music next door'
This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. The executive producer of NPR Music is Suraya Mohamed.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- We'll take any excuse to talk about the insane quality of music coming out of Spain these days. This week, we got one: Spain defeated Argentina on Sunday to win the 2026 World Cup Final. So, this episode is a celebration of the multitude of music scenes across Spain that we can't get enough of. Catch boundary-pushing electronic and hip hop producers in Madrid, indie rockers and songwriters in Barcelona, and some old favorites whose voices never stop (looking at you, Buika!).
Artists featured in this episode:
(01:22) C. Tangana
(04:19) Ralphie Choo
(06:28) Mora
(10:10) Bikôkô
(13:52) Buika
(16:04) Repion
(20:42) Lucia Fumero
(23:12) Maestro Espada
This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- With last week's best-of show behind us, we've got a clean slate to dive into our favorite new music kicking off the second half of the year. Felix brings a batch of country tracks, while Ana -- to absolutely no one's surprise -- continues her exploration of Brazil's endless supply of captivating music. Catch a mesmerizing indie-ambient album from João Carvalho, some posthumous crooning from Raul Malo, the twangy return of Oklahoma's rising star Wyatt Flores, and much more.
Artists and albums featured in this episode:
(01:13) Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies, 'Gold and Roses (Live)'
(06:15) João Carvalho, 'Uma Festa no Centro do Vazio'
(13:02) Raul Malo, 'Bella Ciao: Raul Malo Live In Nashville'
(17:14) Rincon Sapiência, 'Um Corpo Preto'
(24:13) Wyatt Flores, 'Scared of Heights'
(27:50) Cupido, 'Maldito Cupido'
This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
- It’s that time of the year again: a mix between Christmas and Halloween for me and Felix. We gift you our best album picks of the year so far — and there’s nothing spookier for us than having to choose. So here it is, the music we’ve loved and listened to the most in the first half of 2026, some of the best (in our opinion) from all of Latin America and its diaspora. — Anamaria Sayre
Artist and albums featured in this episode:
(02:15) Trueno - 'TURR4ZO'
(07:06) Jonathan Suazo - 'Ricano Vol. 2: Fruto de mi Corazón'
(11:16) Broke Carrey - 'HIJO DEL PAÍS'
(15:48) X Alfonso - 'AIRE'
(22:28) Silvia Pérez Cruz - 'Oral_Abisal'
(29:30) Nuevos Rios - 'Nuevos Rios'
(32:17) Criolo, Amaro Freitas & Dino d'Santiago - 'CRIOLO, AMARO E DINO'
(37:33) Sofia Rei - 'Antónima'
This episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.
See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.
NPR Privacy Policy
More Music podcasts
- NPR MusicMusic
- Music Saved Me PodcastMusic, Music Interviews
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Joe and JadaMusic, Sports
- Takin’ A Walk NashvilleMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Music Matters with Darrell Craig HarrisMusic, Music Commentary
- New Rory & MALComedy, Music, Society & Culture
- The Indie Sound with Jimmy StarMusic, Music Commentary, Music Interviews
- Techy Tekki Trance, Techno, and Euphoric HardstyleArts, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts
- Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... NashvilleMusic, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Trending Music podcasts
- Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and ToneComedy, Music, Music Commentary
- Album | آلبومMusic, Music History
- Classical Music Happy HourArts, Documentary, Music, Music Interviews, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Eddie Trunk PodcastMusic
- The Bob Lefsetz PodcastArts, Music
- The Jeremiah Show: Pop Culture, Music Icons Food GodsArts, Food, Music, Music Interviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Protocol RadioMusic
- We Sound Crazy PodcastMusic
- Morgan Page - In The AirMusic
- Monstercat Silk ShowcaseMusic
- Resonation Radio by Ferry CorstenMusic
- REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIEFilm Interviews, Music, Music Commentary, Music Interviews, TV & Film
- In the Groove, Jazz and BeyondMusic, Music Commentary
- YourClassical Daily DownloadMusic, Music Commentary
- Behind The Song: Classic Rock ChroniclesMusic, Music History, Society & Culture
- Barracuda BreakdownsMusic, Music Commentary
- Scratch MasterMusic
- DJ Akademiks Live StreamsMusic
- Talk With FleeEntertainment News, Music, News, Society & Culture
- HardLoreComedy, Comedy Interviews, Music, Music History, Music Interviews
- Girls In Low PlacesComedy, Music
- Don Diablo Presents Hexagon RadioMusic
- blankSLATE with SaVonMusic, Music Commentary, Society & Culture
- Fullklipp Ent Promos & MixtapeMusic
About Alt.Latino
The global Latinx community is evolving and growing fast. Alt.Latino is here to celebrate it and all of its nuances through music. Each episode, NPR Music's Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre sit down with a different living legend or rising star to discuss Latinx culture, heritage, and the shared borders of our experiences. Let the chisme begin!Support NPR and get your music exploration sponsor-free with Alt.Latino+. Learn more at plus.npr.org/nprmusicPodcast website
Listen to Alt.Latino, NPR Music and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Alt.Latino
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Alt.Latino: Podcasts in Family