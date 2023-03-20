The global Latinx community is evolving and growing fast. Alt.Latino is here to celebrate it and all of its nuances through music. Each episode, NPR Music's Fel... More
Alt.Latino's Best New Music Round-Up: Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera, Becky G and more
This week, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras round up their favorite music from the last few months, kicking things off with a surprising collab from Bad Bunny and regional Mexican group Grupo Frontera. Plus, new music from Becky G, Gaby Moreno, Esteman and more.This episode of 'Alt.Latino' was produced by Robin Hilton. Our editor is Hazel Cills and our project manager is Grace Chung. Our production assistants are Jerusalem Truth and Sofia Seidel and our intern is Pilar Galván. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.
La Brega: Bonus Track — Songs for the Future of Puerto Rico
From our friends at WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios, today we're sharing an episode from the latest season of the podcast La Brega — which traces the history of Puerto Rican music across eight transformative songs.In this special bonus episode of the show, La Brega goes behind the music with the artists featured on La Brega: El Álbum — including RaiNao, Xenia Rubinos, ÌFÉ and Ana Macho.La Brega: El Álbum is sponsored by Marguerite Casey Foundation. This season of La Brega is made possible by the Mellon Foundation.
Girl Ultra: On Mexico City's 'haunted' energy and why she secretly loves sad songs
Across her evolving discography, which includes everything from R&B ballads to danceable electronic beats, Girl Ultra has solidified her approach to deep, dark songs of love and heartbreak. In this episode, Anamaria Sayre sits down with the up-and-coming Mexico City singer to talk lost loves, why the city is "haunted" and how she copes with a nostalgic heart.
Camilo Lara: How Mexico's musical 'double agent' seeks a universal dance floor
Anamaria Sayre sits down with world-building producer and Mexican Institute of Sound frontman Camilo Lara to talk about using his fearless intuition to help artists find their voice in the burgeoning hub of Latin music.
Radio Ambulante: Getting Down
From our friends at Radio Ambulante, today we're sharing a thought provoking episode from their latest season. Puerto Rican Patricia Velasquez has spent her whole life listening to reggaeton. It's part of her identity. But when she was questioned about the content of the songs, she began an investigation that would lead her to create something completely new about the musical genre. This episode is in Spanish.
The global Latinx community is evolving and growing fast. Alt.Latino is here to celebrate it and all of its nuances through music. Each episode, NPR Music's Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre sit down with a different living legend or rising star to discuss Latinx culture, heritage, and the shared borders of our experiences. Let the chisme begin!