BIG FACTS with Big Bank & DJ Scream

The Black Effect and iHeartPodcasts
Two Atlanta legends Big Bank and DJ Scream bring you the long awaited BIG FACTS Podcast!
  • BIG FACTS feat. DAVID BANNER
    In a powerful and heartfelt Big Facts episode, David Banner delivers an unfiltered conversation about his journey, the importance of legacy, and the transformative power of self-love and community. Banner discusses the trials and triumphs of coming up from Jackson, Mississippi, the struggles artists face beyond fame, and the systemic forces impacting Black men in America. From shedding light on the exploitation of artists to sharing dreams of creating generational wealth, Banner’s wisdom is both inspiring and unapologetically real. Don’t miss this deep dive into his perspective on hip-hop, Black unity, family, and the spiritual journey of becoming a better man. | Visit: www.bigfactspod.com | Follow: @BigFactsPodSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:46:20
  • BIG FACTS LIVE! Backwoods Backstage @ ONE Music Fest (Part 2)
    The BIG FACTS crew sits down with T.I., Pastor Troy, FLY, Dajah Dom, Bambi & Sierra Gates, and Lloyd as part of Backwoods Backstage @ ONE Music Fest!   | Visit: www.bigfactspod.com | Follow: @BigFactsPodSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:22
  • BIG FACTS feat. WILL A FOOL
    Big Facts welcomes the legendary multi-platinum producer, Will A Fool, to the show. Representing Atlanta, Will breaks down his journey from hustling beats in his grandmother’s house to creating iconic anthems with Future, Lil Durk, and more. He pays homage to Big Bank and DJ Scream for shaping Atlanta’s music culture and talks about crafting his distinct sound that’s unmatched in the industry. Will also shares stories of navigating the music scene, lessons learned, and why staying authentic is essential. From ghost production ethics to future collaborations, it’s a must-watch episode packed with gems for music lovers! | Visit: www.bigfactspod.com | Follow: @BigFactsPodSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:16:15
  • BIG FACTS LIVE! Backwoods Backstage @ ONE Music Fest (Part 1)
    The BIG FACTS crew sits down with Akeem Ali, Big Tigger, J1, Crime Mob, Fridayy, Tanner Adell, and Young Dro as part of Backwoods Backstage @ ONE Music Fest!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    46:54
  • BIG FACTS feat. TRINA
    In the latest episode of the BIG FACTS podcast, the crew sits down for an engaging and powerful conversation with TRINA!  | Visit: www.bigfactspod.com | Follow: @BigFactsPodSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:04:10

About BIG FACTS with Big Bank & DJ Scream

Two Atlanta legends Big Bank and DJ Scream bring you the long awaited BIG FACTS Podcast!
