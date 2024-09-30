BIG FACTS with Big Bank & DJ Scream

BIG FACTS feat. DAVID BANNER

In a powerful and heartfelt Big Facts episode, David Banner delivers an unfiltered conversation about his journey, the importance of legacy, and the transformative power of self-love and community. Banner discusses the trials and triumphs of coming up from Jackson, Mississippi, the struggles artists face beyond fame, and the systemic forces impacting Black men in America. From shedding light on the exploitation of artists to sharing dreams of creating generational wealth, Banner's wisdom is both inspiring and unapologetically real. Don't miss this deep dive into his perspective on hip-hop, Black unity, family, and the spiritual journey of becoming a better man.